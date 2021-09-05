411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 09.04.21 – Zelina Vega Calls out Toni Storm, The Street Profits Have The Usos Nervous and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 09.04.21

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They are coming off SmackDown last night from Jacksonville. OHHH! ENEMY TURF!

-The big story coming out of WWE Talking Smack is Roman Reigns retaining against Finn Balor. We see the opening of the match where The Usos jumped Balor before the opening bell. Balor put up a heck of a fight, but has his lights put out by the Guillotine choke. They don’t touch on the closing moments where the lights flashed red and Balor’s Demon heart beat popped for a second or two.

-More headlines: Edge and Rollins are still feuding, Bianca gets her rematch against Becky at Extreme Rules and more Rey/Dominic tension as Dom loses again to Sami Zayn. They show the close of that match as Dom eats a Heluva Kick after making the mistake of looking back at his dad. Again, if this is leading to Rey vs Dom, I am sure it will be a highlight for both men.

-Kayla Braxton is back in Jacksonville with Sami Zayn and these two used to host this show back when it was fun and not boring. Sami says it feels great to be Dom again as everyone expected him to lose. Dom had all week to prepare and he still can’t get on Sami’s level. Kayla calls Dom resilient and Sami says he takes nothing away from him, but Dom is going to lose again if he wants another match.

-Bianca wants Becky to defend the title tonight, but Becky doesn’t do what Roman does and walks off. Backstage Pearce and Sonya inform Becky she has to defend against Bianca at Extreme Rules and next week at MSG it’s the contract signing. Been a lot of them this year!

-KP and Matt discuss Lynch/Bianca. They put over how historic it will be to have this contract signing happen in MSG.

-We go back to SmackDown as Dolph Ziggler apparently tried to pick up Toni Storm, and she shuts him down as she is rooting for Rick Boogs. Dolph took it well, as I assume this will continue.

-Back to Jacksonville as Kayla is with Toni Storm. Toni says Dolph is great, but Rick is Van Halen in wrestling boots. Zelina interrupts and gets in a dig at Kayla to continue their long running issues. She calls Toni out for disrespecting Dolph and then gives her a Zelina t-shirt to help her wardrobe. Toni takes in stride and goes back to calling Boogs cool. She has her eye on Becky and Bianca and now apparently has to keep an eye on Zelina. She opts to keep the shirt as she has a spill to clean in the locker room.

-Back with footage of Cesaro/Rollins from SmackDown as it was used to continue the Edge/Rollins feud. Rollins being obsessed with Edge and trying to play mind games with him works. Should be another banger these two next week on SmackDown and a good match for MSG.

-We actually get news from this show as they tell us Cesaro has a cervical strain.

-Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown next week as well and they miss the chance to show the backstage interview where Paul’s phone rings with Brock’s music.

-Next, we get the close of The Street Profits vs. The Usos and I want to see a length feud between these two teams.

-Back to JAX as Kayla is standing by with The Street Profits. They make sure to mention that have made the 7 Time Tag Team Champions nervous. They start singing about “scaredy Usos” and Kalya dances with them. Sadly, no “We Want The Smoke.”

-Camp tells The SP to be careful because The Bloodline always has a plan. They hype Super SmackDown next week from MSG and we are out for this week.

-Still don’t like the format, but this was better than usual thanks to the interview segments showing a bit more personality. I am a sucker for the continued Zelina/Kayla feud and appreciate the two of them for keeping it going. Again, Kayla just gets more from her interviews than KP gets from those on RAW. Thanks for reading!