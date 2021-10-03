411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 10.02.21: Final Day One Draft Picks Revealed, Drew McIntyre Has Unfinished Business with Roman Reigns, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 10.02.21

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. I know Redmond from NHL coverage and saw the news she was hired by WWE for RAW Talk and Talking Smack. Renee Young even gave his blessing as she tweeted out it was a great hire for WWE. Let’s see how she does and hopefully she can roll with this like Renee and Kayla did, though she doesn’t get the open format like the two of them had for this show. Jackie wonders if she qualifies as a Draft Pick and Camp tells her the scouts had a good report on her.

-They show Round 1 with Reigns and Charlotte being picked by SD and Big E and Bianca going to RAW. Again for those yelling online, NOT EVERYONE WAS AVAILABLE TO BE PICKED ON FRIDAY. That way RAW isn’t just late round picks of the 24/7 guys and what’s left of the people who lose on Main Event every week.

-Round 2: Drew McIntyre and New Day to SmackDown; RK-Bro and Edge picked by RAW. Drew vs Roman is going to be great!

-Round 3: Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss and Hit Row to SmackDown; Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H and Keith Lee to RAW. Give me Lee vs E just for Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat!

-Round 4: Naomi and Jeff Hardy picked by SmackDown; Rey and Dominick to RAW and Austin Theory leaves The Way and heads to RAW as well.

-Now to the in ring action as we see the close of New Day and Profits win over The Dirty Dawgs and Alpha Academy. I could go for New Day and Usos round 500! Assuming New Day doesn’t get sent to RAW.

-Kayla Braxton is back at SmackDown with New Day. Woods is excited to be back hosting Talking Smack and Kayla has to break the news to him. Kofi is eating a vegan burger and gives us a close up as he accidentally spits on Kayla, but she says she is ok with it. Woods talks about The Usos and says they will let them do their thing. They want to beat the new teams and then go after The Usos and the Tag Titles. Kofi then takes a bite out of his Uso Burger and it’s great having them back just to bring some life to this show.

-Still to come Drew McIntyre!

-Commercials!

-Back with Edge’s return and he wants Seth Rollins, but Seth is at Edge’s home. Some hated this, but I thought it was fine. Rollins ran with it and just continues the story of Rollins doing things Edge once did. I mean Edge did go to Cena’s house and slap his father.

-Jackie calls Seth a psycho because he took a bite of an apple and chased it with OJ. “Who does that?” Camp calls the idea of Seth breaking into someone’s house a scary thought. He also notes what Seth is doing is something Edge would have done over a decade ago.

-On to Liv and Carmella as Mella is doing the protective mask gimmick. This feud continues!

-Kayla is backstage with Aliyah and Kayla informs her that she has been drafted to SmackDown. Aliyah tells anyone watching to keep going and if nobody believes in you, remember that you believe in you.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Drew McIntyre still to come!

-Commercials!

-Next Friday King of The Ring returns and The Queen’s Crown debuts!

-Back with the awesomeness that was Brock and Roman trading blows. Face Lumberjack Brock vs. Heel Head of the Table Roman is awesome!

-Brock thanks his good friend Paul Heyman as because of Paul, Brock is a free agent and can do whatever he wants to do. Mic drop and a wink!

-Crown Jewel: Brock vs. Roman! Universal Title!

-Camp loves this version of Brock as he is very happy and calm. I agree!

-Back to Kayla who is joined by the newest member of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre. Kayla mentions Drew stared down Big E on RAW, but now is on SmackDown. Drew says he has been watching Roman and while he doesn’t like how he does it, Roman is at the top. He wants that match as he knows he can take him down. He calls beating Roman for the Universal Title the biggest match of his career. Drew’s discusses that it has been years since he has been part of SmackDown and he feels he has some unfinished business with Roman.

-Jackie and Camp discuss King of The Ring and Queen’s Crown.

-We see the end of SmackDown as Becky gets involved causing Bianca to lose to Sasha and then Charlotte shows up to take Bianca and Sasha out. Becky and Charlotte holds their titles high as they have a stare down.

-Crown Jewel: SmackDown Woman’s Title: Becky vs Bianca vs Sasha!

-Camp is going with Becky as he finds it hard to beat against her.

-Final Draft Picks for RAW: Nia, Morrison, Truth, Maverick, T-Bar, Reggie, Zelina Vega, Tozawa, Alpha Academy, Apollo and Azeez, Doudrop!

-Final Draft Picks for SmackDown: Gulak, Mace, Toni Storm, Aliyah, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali.

-That seems rather unbalanced towards RAW, but whatever. Gulak is away from 24/7 and I guess I won’t be seeing him on Main Event anymore. Splitting Mace and T-Bar could be good for both.

-Jackie wraps things up and that ends this week’s show.

-This was fine and Jackie fit in rather well. She moved things along and knew what she was talking about, which is a plus. It’s just nice to see they found someone and hopefully she stays around a while. Thanks for reading!