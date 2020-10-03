411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 10.03.20 – Jey Uso Calls Out “Joe” and Sasha Banks Wants To End Bayley!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 10.03.20

-Welcome to the weekend! It’s a wonderful place filled with college and NFL football and some time to get in a round of golf before the weather turns in SW PA. Quick mention that I watched Wrestling with my Family last night (yes, it took me this long) and it was quite enjoyable. The movie had lots of heart and hit the right comedic notes. Now, to Talking Smack. Let’s get to it!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us and she is joined by her special co-host, John Morrison. Well, this should be interesting as Miz has generally been the fill in co-host. Morrison gets the fan treatment even as his makes his entrance here. Kayla wants to know if the fan guy follows him around and now she wants a fan man of her own. It’s also Morrison’s birthday and Kayla wishes him a good one. She also congratulates him on his new movie.

-Kayla brings up what happened on the KO Show tonight as The Fiend attacked Owens. I am still digging this Alexa/Fiend story for whatever reason. Morrison asks if Alexa has a brain problem and calls the who ordeal scary. He puts Alexa over as being intelligent and successful and yet, she is attracted to The Fiend.

-Our first guest Jey Uso, who is coming off a win over AJ Styles tonight. Morrison mentions he likes to joke around, but the end of Clash was awkward and had powerful moments. Jey just sits quietly and ignores Kayla as she asks how he is feeling. Morrison puts over Jey for welcoming him back when he returned and mentions Roman didn’t. Jey says that Roman is different right now. Kayla breaks the news that it is official as it will be Reigns/Uso II inside Hell in a Cell. Morrison cracks Jey as he asks him if he has ever seen Roman with dry hair. HA! Jey laughs and says Morrison got him on that one. He is trying so hard not to break and is doing better than I would as Morrison calls it a superpower due to perpetual wetness. Jey focuses and calls out “Joe” as he hit a real nerve and he will see at HIAC. Jey is out!

-Morrison says he would have thrown in the towel as well. What happened at COC was like seeing the wings get picked off a butterfly. Morrison is great!

-Sasha Banks is our next guest as they are doing Bayley/Banks on SmackDown next week it seems. That’s unexpected! Sasha calls Bayley a coward and wants to know where she is. Kayla brings up that Bayley knew Sasha was going to turn on her and beat her to the punch. Sasha knows Bayley was using her as she can’t do things without her. She isn’t a star like Sasha. She doesn’t care that she used her, but trying to end her career was the issue. Sasha says next week isn’t even about the title as she is coming to end her. “It sucks to be Bayley next week,” -John Morrison. He thought this was supposed to be a fun show yet everyone is so serious.

-Sami Zayn is our final guest and Morrison isn’t sure how to dance to his music. Sami is in a great mood coming of his win at COC and last night. Kayla wants to know if it’s possible that Sami may have cheated last night. Sami says it he doesn’t know if a rule against manipulating the ring before a match starts and it just so happened Jeff fell on the exposed buckle. Morrison backs him up as he didn’t find that rule anywhere in the 243 page rule book. John says that at the end of the match, the winner is the winner. Man, has a point! Sami and Morrison are the buddy team I didn’t know I needed. Sami wants to go back to Clash of Champions as people are claiming what he did was genius when he handcuffed Styles and Hardy together. Morrison brings up that in a Triple Threat how can you really cheat as if you get disqualified which of the other two gets a win. They discuss Sami tossing Jeff’s IC Title in the garbage. Sami brings up that he is a vegan and wants to do something about the leather on the title. Yes! I want a Eco-friendly IC Title that would make Daniel Bryan proud!

-With Sami’s leave we are out on Talking Smack, and clearly, Sami/Morrison were the highlight this week. I appreciated the seriousness from Sasha and Jey though as they are in the middle of blood feuds, but I like some levity on this show. Thanks for reading!