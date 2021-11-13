411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 11.13.21 – Los Lotharios Take Shots at The Usos, Aliyah Wants Answers, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 11.13.21

-Let’s knock this one out early so it can be buried by Full Gear news in a few hours. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They quickly get to Roman and The Bloodline leaving Woods laying and taking his crown. Toni Story reappeared and looks to be the next challenger for Charlotte which is a good thing.

-Next Team SmackDown for Survivor Series has changed for the men and women as Sami Zayn lost to Jeff Hardy and is out and Aliyah is gone for the women. They show footage from Zayn/Hardy and Sami is great as he can lose every single match and not affect him in any way as he gets his heat back just by talking.

-Kayla is backstage with Jeff Hardy and he says he didn’t qualify to represent RAW last year, but nobody wants to remember 2020. He mentions he is 44 years old and keeps rolling along and gets better and better. Kayla asks Jeff about Sami and he says he is hard to believe because he is so fake. He thinks deep down he has it in him to be special and kind, but he only cares about himself.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Jackie asks Camp for his picks to fill the vacant spot and he wants either Cesaro or Sheamus. In my fantasy booking I want McAfee just because.

-Commercials!

-WrestleMania Tickets On Sale Now!

-Back with Charlotte’s promo on SmackDown as she runs down Becky Lynch to hype their Champion vs Champion match. She then tells us she can beat any woman who steps in the ring and Toni Storm takes her up on that offer. She wants a Title Match tonight and Charlotte turns her down before walking away.

-Camp doesn’t think Storm has earned a Title Match, but does want to see a match between the two. He brings up that Charlotte has a big match for Survivor Series and perhaps she just wants to rest for the next eight days. Jackie calls Charlotte out for being a hypocrite.

-Aliyah gets her first win on SmackDown and then becomes collateral damage from Sonya and Naomi’s issues, as she is removed from Team SmackDown. Nice pop for Aliyah as she pinned Nattie. We then see Sonya informing Aliyah she is no longer on Team SmackDown.

-Kayla is with a rather bummed Aliyah. She is trying to figure out what she did to deserved being removed from the team. She has worked hard and just wants answers as to what she did. Kayla mentions Ricochet gave Aliyah some words of encouragement. Aliyah seems smitten with Ricochet as she gets flustered and just mentions he has been helping her a lot.

-Camp and Jackie discuss and Jackie gets a SICK BURN as she calls Sonya, Cruella Deville. OUCH!

-Commercials!

-Tribute to The Troops tomorrow on FOX!

-Los Lotharios knocked off Nakamura and Boogs and again, it makes me proud seeing my Main Event kids getting some shine. The IC Champ losing in the tag match seems weird, unless they are looking towards Angel and Nakamura having a run against each other for the title which would be great.

-Kayla is backstage with Los Lotharios and oh man, they better touch on Kayla and Angel’s past history. Angel has her speaking Spanish and everyone seems to be having fun. Humberto says they are looking forward to getting some gold and Angel quickly takes over the interview because he is much more comfortable on the mic. They speak about putting the legacy of their family on top and they know who holds the Tag Gold. They are a real family though and Angel says The Usos are nothing without Roman. FIGHTING WORDS! I want Usos vs Los Lotharios now!

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp tells Jackie to be careful as she mentions Los Lotharios seemed so charming.

-We finish our Main Event as Roman and Woods put in good work and we get a non finish as this is a match they likely want to touch on again down the line. The Bloodline beat down Woods and The Usos take the crown and crown our Tribal Chief! Big E vs Roman should rock and you would think we get some interaction between the two next week on SmackDown. They wrap things up and we are out for this week.

-Same show as always, but Los Lotharios were fun and made this slightly better than what we usually get. Thanks for reading!