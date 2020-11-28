411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 11.28.20 – Heyman and Owens Verbally Battle, Plus More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 11.28.20

-This is my third straight day off work and because of that I kept thinking it was Sunday. I was scrolling twitter and it reminded me that today is Saturday and that means Talking Smack dropped this AM. Let’s get to it!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by her co-host, Paul Heyman. Kayla says that Paul doesn’t seem to be in a jolly mood. She brings up the tension between Roman, Jey, and Kevin Owens. Heyman wants to know what Kayla thinks about the situation. She respectfully declines and Heyman tells her that’s good. Heyman says her opinion is irrelevant and so is his. The only opinion that matters is Roman’s. Heyman says he will say it to Owen’s face and wants to get to it. He wants Owens to come out, but Kayla says that’s not the order of the show. She promises KO will be here later, but first we get Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

-Kayla throws Paul under the bus by informing Roode and Ziggler that Heyman mentioned he didn’t care about any of the guests besides Owens. Kayla congratulates them on the win tonight and Roode says they should be RAW and SmackDown tag champions. He rages against the idea that you can just swap titles with another team. They proved themselves tonight against those kids and next time they will be the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Kayla brings up Cesaro and Nakamura and Heyman says they aren’t guests and questions why she is hyping them up. Dolph says they show up and do their job. Make sure you show up and get paid and then show everyone why you get paid more than them. Dolph says he doesn’t watch wrestling and just shows up to work. Heyman agrees they are the best tag team as they are in their physical prime while also being seasoned veterans. Kayla calls Paul a bandwagon fan as he hyped up The Profits last week. Heyman says he loves the Profits and tells Roode and Ziggler that. He says the Profits are great and as athletes you want to face great teams because when you beat them it makes you great. Dolph agrees that The Profits are great and they are funny. The thing is funny has a shelf life and funny doesn’t main event WrestleMania. What the SP and New Day do is middle of the card stuff. Dolph just wants to face fantastic talent as it makes it all the better when they come out on top. Everyone shakes hands and they take their leave as Kayla reminds them to take their microphones with them.

-Our next guest is the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair. Kayla is a fan of what Bianca is wearing as Bianca says she has to be cute because she is the cutest. Kayla brings up Bianca getting a win over Nattie last night. Bianca says the win just continues to prove she is the EST in the WWE. Kayla wants to talk about Bayley and how Bianca dealt with her on twitter. They show the exchange and it’s over what happened at Survivor Series. Bianca isn’t sure if Bayley feels threatened by her and she thinks Bayley needs to be a little quicker as she couldn’t avoid her right hand. Survivor Series meant a lot to her as she showed the WWE Universe what she can do. Kayla shifts talk to The Street Profits and Paul brings up that Bianca is the future of the division. He is in awe of her talent and his admiration for her is the same that he has for the Street Profits. Kayla talks about how Paul doesn’t give many compliments like that and Paul says not everyone deserves them. Bianca is humbled by Paul’s comments and thanks him for them. She exits the desk as Kayla tells Paul that was nice. Paul says it was the truth.

-Go time now as Kevin Owens is out as our final guest. Heyman shakes his hand and tells KO he has a lot of respect for him. He understands Owens a lot better than most people. He was a fan of KO before he came to WWE when other people mocked him. He likes that KO can’t be trusted with a tag partner and that people call him a scumbag behind his back. He knows KO is at a crossroads in his career and he can coast as the semi main event for years or he can look at Undertaker’s retirement and use that to inspire him. He tells KO a champion is only as great as the challengers he puts down. Heyman knows KO is the top contender and he knows how twisted his brain can be. If he knocks Roman off his perch than he has established his legacy. This is going to be a fight and he looks forward to it. KO asks Paul if he is done and says Paul relishes that they are sitting together. He respects, admires and looks up to Paul, but he knows he really only works for one person and it’s not Roman Reigns. It’s for Paul Heyman. He says everything Paul said was true except it won’t be good for Roman or Paul when he faces Roman. He wants Roman to “find his balls again,” and stop sending his cousin. When that happens he will be there. KO says he isn’t a good guy, or a bad guy…he is the guy that is going to beat Roman Reigns and take The Universal Championship. They shake hands again and Paul whispers to him that he is shaking his hand so he doesn’t get smacked. This is business and he has to take the message with him. KO whispers back for Paul to do what he has to as he gives him a little shove.

-Kayla asks if Roman would have approved of that. Heyman calls Owens a lousy guest and points out he left his mic. Heyman tosses the mic and goes into faking happiness over the episode as Kayla wraps things up.

-One interview between Paul and KO is all it took for me to get hyped this match. That was fantastic and everything I wanted in the first battles of words between the two. Kayla was great as well as she knew to just lay low and let those two handle things. Easily one the best segments on this show since the reboot and by itself made this a great show. Everything else was fine, but it was building to that last segment and it was great. Thanks for reading!