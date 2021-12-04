411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 12.04.21 – Charlotte Wants a Fight, The Usos React To New Day’s Challenge and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 12.04.21

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They jump right into Roman Reigns picking the bones of Sami Zayn after he was destroyed by Brock Lesnar. So we are getting Reigns/Lesnar at Day 1. I still think they find a way to put Sami in there and him getting murdered by Brock and Roman would be fun.

-They bring in JBL as the special guest this week and he puts over the opening segment with Sami and Brock. He praises Sami for being so annoying and entertaining. We see Brock destroy Sami and then Roman spear the crap out Sami before choking him out. Again, Sami has beef and I think throwing him in the match would be a cool mirror to what is happening on RAW with Owens being injected into the WWE Title Match.

-JBL mentions he had the title for a long time and a record at the time, and no, it was never any kind of record. I mean it was long for the time, but it never set any kind of record. He says if he was Brock he would rather have had a Title Math against Sami Zayn, but Brock fights people like Randy Cotoure early in his MMA career and he wants to cement his legacy with a match against Roman Reigns. JBL puts over Brock for being a smart guy which a lot of people don’t appreciate. He is one of the biggest draws ever in UFC and WWE. He calls Brock the most destructive force in wrestling history and he has been around Hansen and Vader. He then says Roman needs to be put up there with Sammartino, Hogan, Rock, and Austin. He wishes Gorilla was still around to hype up the match.

-They move to Charlotte and her issues with Toni Storm as Toni got payback by throwing a pie in Charlotte’s face. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Charlotte Flair and Charlotte says she still doesn’t take Toni serious. All Toni did was throw a pie in her face and if she was Toni and someone threw a pie in her face last week, she would be back to beat her ass and not just throw a pie. She will be sending Toni her dry cleaning bill and is lucky it wasn’t one of her $8000 outfits. People mention her to help their career. She doesn’t take the easy way out as she has worked her ass off to be where she is. She promises to kick Toni’s ass next week. Fun, fired up promo from Charlotte here.

-Camp feels Flair sounded flustered there and thinks Toni may be in her head. Jackie agrees that Toni is doing something right.

-Commercials!

-NXT WAR GAMES! Tomorrow!

-Back to SmackDown for more of Naomi and Sonya. Naomi throws out the challenge again and Sonya will give her the match when she decides to take off her suit. As long as she is wearing her suit she is a WWE official and her boss. She tells Naomi if she lays a hand on her, she will make sure she doesn’t have a paycheck. She slaps Naomi and tells her she accepts the challenge.

-Camp and Jackie let us know that right now it’s Naomi vs. Sonya next week on SmackDown in LA. They don’t trust that it will be a simple 1 on 1 match, but they hope so.

-Kayla is backstage with Naomi and she brings up the slap. Naomi feels she has shown dignity and restraint in the face of harassment. She won’t let Sonya break her and next week she finally gets her match. Next week she is going to feel the glow. After next week there won’t be no need to say anymore. Naomi is done talking and she hopes Sonya loses her position next week. Kayla tells Naomi that she is rooting for her.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Santa wants you to buy WrestleMania tickets!

-Next they discuss New Day/Usos Part 453728, but who cares because it’s always awesome! Wet get video of the brawl between the two teams and again, let them feud forever.

-Kayla is backstage with The SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Kayla gives them the breaking news that it will be The Usos defending their Tag Titles against New Day at Day One. The Usos are confident and New Day will learn why they are called The Ones.

-JBL joins the team again and is asked about how dominant the Usos need to be in the mind of Roman Reigns. He isn’t sure because it is hard to read Roman with all that he has on his place. He puts over both teams as the most dominant of the last twenty years and if he isn’t booked for Day One, he will fly down to the show. Camp mentions The Usos have held the tag titles for more days combined that any other team and New Day is right behind them. JBL feels both teams will use new wrinkles and strategies, but they know each other so well it will come down to grit. Both teams wants to be known as The Goats and the winners can compare themselves to The Road Warriors, The Dudley Boyz, Ricky and Robert and The Outlaws. Jackie thanks JBL for joining the show.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Same as always and not much else. Thanks for reading!