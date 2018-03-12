411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Orton Loves Seeing Cena Cry, and Charlotte is Ready for Asuka

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03/11/18

-Welcome to a post Fastlane edition of Talking Smack. This actually could be the last Talking Smack ever as I assume the show is done now that all PPVs will be co-branded. I was only able to see the Main Event of tonight’s show (which was tremendous fun) so I can’t comment fully, but from the reviews I have seen it seems it was a decent show that over delivered while hitting all the expected notes leading to Mania.

-As always Renee Young is our host and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They make some small talk about the end of the PPV and Roberts says he always loves seeing the graphics pop up for Mania matches and that is how he knows they are official. So he got chills when Styles/Nakamura finally showed up at the close of the show.

-Randy Orton is our first guest and he is out with his newly won United States Title over his shoulder. He says it is always good to see Renee and just says “Sam” to Roberts which is great. Renee asks what it means to him to have the title he has never been able to hold. He talks about how it is special because it is the one title he hasn’t held. It puts him in a select group as a Grand Slam Champion. Roberts brings up Jinder attacking him after the match, and then Roode doing the same. Orton talks about his history with Jinder and says he can’t say that he respects him. He mentions they have some unfinished business. As for Bobby he isn’t mad at him because he would have done the same thing. Roberts stays on the Jinder point and asks Orton if Jinder has his number. Orton mentions that Jinder had the Singh Brothers and he was stuck in a Punjabi Prison match and that causes Renee to shout out that Great Khali wasn’t here tonight. Renee talks about it being Mania time and Orton mentions there is a lot of sign pointing going on now. Ha! He mentions that he has been lucky to head into Manias with a championship and this year is no different.

-Renee wants to know Orton’s thoughts on the idea that John Cena doesn’t have a path to Mania right now. Orton mentions Cena is a free agent and calls him amazing. He brings up watching Elimination Chamber and RAW Talk with his kids. He says he saw RAW Talk with Renee and Paul Rosenberg (Peter as Renee corrects him), and he got to see John Cena cry which he enjoyed. That’s awesome.

-Roberts wants to know where Jinder and Roode stack up with others he has faced. Orton talks about being around long enough to be one of the guys that has faced Taker, Shawn, HHH, Booker T and Foley. He says he is one of the few guys left that has even faced Hogan. He would put Bobby and Jinder right up there with those guys. He doesn’t like to toot his own horn, but he feels he has been pretty good and Jinder beat him three straight months. Roberts jokes that he was hoping to make Orton cry with that question, and Orton says he only cries around his daughters. Renee thanks Randy for coming on the show and with that he takes his leave. Orton was fantastic here!

-Renee and Sam briefly discuss the carnage the Bludgeon Brothers caused, and obviously that is setting up one of the many 3 way matches on this year’s Mania card.

-Charlotte is out next and she puts over Ruby for the effort she gave tonight. She was in the same spot when she came up from NXT and mentions that the experience she has gave her the edge tonight. Renee brings up Asuka making her decision tonight and Charlotte is ready for that match. She has watched Asuka run through everyone in NXT and dominate on RAW against the same women she has battled. She mentions that she has never faced anyone like Asuka, but Asuka has never faced anyone like her. Basically she is saying that she is ready for Asuka.

-Roberts talks about Charlotte being the top dog on the female roster since she debuted and since Asuka has debuted it has been questioned who is the best. He asks Charlotte if that has shaken her, and Charlotte says that it has motivated her. This is her time to cement her legacy as there is no better match she can have than facing Asuka. At the end of the day she wants to be the best and she wants to face someone who has never lost. Roberts follows up and asks if Charlotte thinks Asuka is underestimating her. His reasoning is that Asuka could have chosen the seemingly easier path, but wants Charlotte. She feels Asuka just wants to face the best and Renee mentions that iron sharpens iron.

-Renee thanks Charlotte for coming on the show and Roberts talks about freaking out when Asuka came out. He calls it another dream match in addition to AJ/Nakamura. He talks about how the fans have waited for this match since AJ and Shin both came over from New Japan.

-Our final guest is Shane McMahon, and Renee brings up that Shane interjected himself in the match tonight. Shane interrupts and says that he was provoked. They show the video of Owens accidentally kicking Shane in the face. Shane says after reflecting he knows his emotions got the best of him, but it sucked getting kicked in the face by someone he doesn’t like. Shane says that he has not talked to Daniel yet since the show ended. Roberts asks if he regrets what happened, and Shane says he doesn’t know yet as things are still fresh.

-Renee goes back to the beginning with Owens and Shane says they have never gotten along. Roberts brings up that the kick looked accidental and Shane just responds with “okay.” Renee says this all started with the issues Owens had with Vince McMahon. Shane says he will never forget someone putting their hands on his father (well, that’s a really long list), and he figured things would have ended at Hell in a Cell, but Sami had to interject himself. He says it is hard to remove himself and his emotions from the business side of things. Roberts asks if Shane needs to let Daniel runs things since he is so emotional. Shane says they are working on that and have been since Hell in a Cell, but he feels Daniel is blinded by KO and Sami. He thinks Daniel sees himself in those two and he gets that as Daniel went through a lot with The Authority.

-Renee asks if Shane is happy that KO and Sami both ended up leaving without the WWE Title, and he says yes. He stayed out of the way until he was kicked in the face. Renee brings up that he cost both KO and Sami the WWE Title, and Shane again says that he was provoked. He then says he doesn’t need to explain himself. Man, Shane really is coming off like a dick in this feud and I’m not sure that’s the reaction they want.

-Renee closes the show from there and gets in a plug for RAW tomorrow which causes Shane to plug SmackDown. Renee covers as she says she was just going in order of when the shows air.

-Well, if that is the end of Talking Smack it was kind of a boring way to go out. At it’s peak during it’s weekly run there was no better WWE show than Talking Smack. I understand they needed to sell the beating from Harper and Rowan, but having The Usos out there would have been wonderful as they always thrived on this show. Orton came off looking great and was a lot of fun. Charlotte did a good job of hyping the big match with Asuka and as mentioned, Shane came off unlikeable, but at least this has to be leading to the long rumored tag match at Mania.

