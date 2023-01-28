411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 01.19.23 – The Final Hype for The Royal Rumble!

-It’s Royal Rumble Saturday and we have this episode of SmackDown LowDown to put the final touches on the hype. My picks are the favorites: Cody and Rhea. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is flying solo at WWE HQ as Matt Camp joins her via satellite from his hotel in San Antonio.

-Headlines: KO and Solo brawl in the Main Event and it featured Sami sneaking into the building to help, but KO walks out unscathed. Elsewhere, Brock Lesnar dropped Lashley again and then announced he will be in the Royal Rumble. LA Knight and Bray continued their feud and that gets settled tonight.

-To the video as see highlights from Imperium’s win over LDF. Fun match and it’s nice to see some depth in SD’s Tag Division. In the other tag semi-final, The Vikings Raiders take out Drew and Sheamus. Pearce puts Ricochet and Strowman into the Tournament and they SMASH Hit Row. Our finals will be Braun/Ricochet vs. Imperium.

-Megan is backstage with Braun and Ricochet. Ricochet calls Braun his big homeboy and they enjoyed handing Hit Row another L. Braun mentions they both have a lot of history with Imperium. The more you fool around the more you will find out. He hope’s Imperium is ready.

-Jackie mentions she has heard some variation of “fool around, find out.”

-Back to Megan who tells us that Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio are still to come tonight.

-To the video as Rey Mysterio hands Karrion Kross a loss. Both men will be in tonight’s Rumble.

-Megan is backstage with Rey Mysterio. Rey says pinning Kross tonight was incredible and he proved a point today. He calls Kross a beast in there, but nobody is like Rey Mysterio. Now his focus is on The Royal Rumble in front of his people.

-Jackie and Camp preview The Men’s Royal Rumble Match and mention the open spots and how Legends usually show up in the match.

-To the video as LA Knight comes out to Bray’s old theme (nice to hear that again) and is dressed like old school Bray Wyatt. Bray interrupts and says tomorrow at The Rumble, LA will meet the man he has been looking for and when the lights go out, he’ll see. Uncle Howdy pops up in the rafters to freak everyone out.

-Jackie calls the whole situation terrifying and she isn’t sure if Knight knows what he is getting himself into tonight. Both Camp and Jackie mention they have no clue what this match is and aren’t sure if even Bray Wyatt or Knight know.

-Charlotte Flair up next!

-Back as we discuss Charlotte and Sonya Deville. To the video where Charlotte tells Pearce she wants Sonya and will put her Title on the line. Pearce makes the match of for next week on SmackDown.

-Jackie and Camp discuss. I do enjoy that they book matches a week or two in advance now.

-Megan is backstage with Charlotte to discuss the match with Sonya next week. Charlotte calls Sonya persistent and she likes that. She understands fighting for what you want and Sonya will get her title match though she won’t like the end result. She won’t pick a winner of tomorrow’s Rumble, but she knows whoever wins will choose to face her at WrestleMania.

-To the video as Solo and KO close the show last night. No Roman and no Usos, but Sami shows up to help Solo. Sami eats a superkick by mistake from Solo and that lets KO powerbomb Solo on the table and crack him with a chair. He spares Sami and I am sure Roman will question that.

-Jackie wonders if there will be fall-out for Sami going against what Roman asked. They are convinced Jey made the call to Sami to help Solo. Camp wonders if there will be issues with Sami, Roman, or even Solo for not winning last night.

-Jackie and Camp run down the card for tonight’s show. We get a plug for The Bump tonight at 7 PM and Jackie thanks us for watching.

-Enjoy The Rumble and thanks for reading!