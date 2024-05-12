411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 05.11.24: Carmelo Hayes Warns Randy Orton

-Today is National Twilight Zone Day and SyFy has been running a marathon. It runs until 6 AM, so go check out a few episodes. You can blame that marathon for me getting to this show so late. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. We immediately get to the updated Queen of The Ring Bracket:

Sky vs. Shanya/Vega

Valkyria vs. Stark

Jax vs. Cargill

Belair vs Stratton/Michin

King of The Ring Bracket:

Gunther vs. Rey/Kofi

Dragunov vs. Jey Uso

Orton vs. Carmelo

Tonga vs. Knight/Escobar

-SmackDown kicked off with Cody Rhodes finding out that his next challenger is US Champion, Logan Paul. Sure, that works! Cody notes he will be a Grand Slam Champion if he can win Logan’s US Title. The fact both titles are on the line adds some intrigue because I am curious how they get out of it with both men still holding their Titles. I mean, unless they want Cody as a double champion.

-To the video as Carmelo Hayes gets a win over Baron Corbin to advance in the King of The Ring Tournament. It’s nice to have Corbin back on the Main Roster, but Melo going over is the right call.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Carmelo Hayes. Saxton notes that Melo gets Randy Orton next and Hayes says to ask Randy if it has settled in yet, that he is facing him. Perhaps Randy’s best days are behind him as Melo is the future. We are in The Him Era and he notes that he was picked before Randy. The 3 most dangerous letters are no longer RKO, but are HIM.

-Jade and Bianca still to come. Nia Jax as well!

-To the video as Jade Cargill advances in Queen of The Ring with a win over Piper Nevin. Good showcase for Jade as she showed off what makes her a star and Piper was great out there with her. I am kind of bummed Chelsea was left out of The Tournament, however.

-To the video as Bianca Belair advances to round two with a win over Candice LeRae. Not as much intrigue with this opening round matches.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Jade and Bianca. They both came through with the Dub and did what they had to do. Kayla brings up they may end up facing off in the semis. Jade says they are celebrating and won’t talk about that until it happens. Jade thinks Nia is great, but she is Jade Cargill and will prove why she is going to take over the entire women’s division (along with The EST).

-To the video as Nia advances with a hard-fought victory over Naomi. This match actually had some drama, and is technically a Bloodline match.

-Byron is backstage with Nia and notes the pieces for her came together tonight and now, she gets Jade for the first time ever next week. Nia gives Jade some credit, but she is the irresistible force and wants to know if Jade is ready. She then tells Byron that he disgusts her and steals his pocket square.

-Quarterfinals this Monday on RAW, plus Becky Lynch in action!

-To the video as Tama Tonga advances with a win over Dawkins thanks to some help from The Bloodline. Lashley’s group feuding with The New Bloodline could be fun.

-To the video as our Main Event saw Randy Orton get a win over AJ Styles to advance. Good match from these two as you would expect. Was kind of hoping AJ would get a little bit of a run, but instead he eats another loss.

-Tonight in Chattanooga the SmackDown first round finishes with LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar and Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin. I saw that Knight won, and let me check, as expected, Tiffany gets the win to advance as well. No surprise with either of those results.

-RAW side finishes up tomorrow night at Live Event in Macon, Georgia. Those fans get Kofi/Rey (which should be fun) and Zelina vs. Shayna.

-Megan wraps things up this week and we are out! Thanks for reading!