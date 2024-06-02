411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 06.01.24: Three Matches Announced for SmackDown

-First warm day with the pool open and my son wanted to go swimming, so I froze for his benefit. I don’t remember the water being so cold when I was his age. Let’s get to it!

-They finally updated the graphic for this show on Peacock. No more Matt Camp!

-We start with The Coronation of Nia Jax after her win at King and Queen of The Ring. Again, it makes sense as the crown usually works better for a heel. Nia vs. Bayley at SummerSlam could be good as Bayley fighting underneath against the monster will work. Oh, before we get there it seems Bayley will be facing Piper at Clash at The Castle. Good for Piper if that match happens! I like that both crown winners are just hanging out and watching as the Champion is being targeted by others.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. They run down the main issues from SmackDown that will be discussed later in the show.

-To the video as Ciampa took on Austin Theory to continue the DIY vs. A Town Down Under issues. We also got some tension between Waller and Theory as it seems they may be looking to turn Theory face down the line. Ciampa gets the win and really, it’s time to pull the trigger on them as Tag Champions so they can get a good run and then Ciampa can turn on Gargano to start that war on the main roster for the first time.

-DIY are backstage and they got half of what they want tonight. Next week it’s Waller vs. Gargano and Johnny is going to enjoy beating up Waller. Pyro goes off in the arena during the interview and DIY just roll with it. They are manifesting Gold and Pyro. Ciampa starts to break a little as Gargano is just rolling along and has to walk away. That was funny!

-Indi Hartwell and Legado Del Fantasma still to come!

-NXT Battleground next Sunday!

-Byron Saxton is with Indi Hartwell and she takes offense to Byron claiming she was stirring the pot. She was just trying to warn the women of SmackDown about Jade as she destroyed Candice’s knee. Next week it’s Jade vs. Indi!

-To the video as Paul Heyman is pleading and begging Kevin Owens to back off the Bloodline. Great stuff from Heyman, but Kevin Owens will keep fighting until The Bloodline is out of his world. Heyman gets so upset that nobody will listen that he accidentally hits KO. Before KO can attack though, here comes the Bloodline. The Street Profits are here to even the odds.

-That leads to a match between The Street Profits and Tama/Tonga. The Bloodline get the clean win which is smart as they need to get building wins and The Profits are former Tag Team Champions.

-Next week Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa.

-To the video as Apollo Crews makes a rare appearance against Andrade. I miss Crews on Main Event, but at least he got a match on SmackDown. Andrade gets the win and blows off LDF after the match.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with LDF and Berto says they can’t trust Andrade and don’t need him. Angel wants another chance to bring Andrade on board. Santos says they will take care of business next week and Andrade will come around. More of my old Main Event Crew getting main roster time as next week it’s Angel vs. Apollo Crews.

-Clash at The Castle: Priest vs. McIntyre! Can we please get Broken Dreams for the entire entrance?

-To the video as Chelsea Green and Piper get a win over Bayley and Naomi. Piper wrecking people and dragging Chelsea on top for the pin is always fun.

-AJ Styles shakes hands with LA Knight and Cody Rhodes backstage before heading to the ring. He also meets up with The Good Brothers, who are in tears. This was glorious as was the sweet pastel blue suit AJ was rocking. For fans that knew, this was Mark Henry retiring and for newer fans, I am sure they were shocked by this. AJ brings out Cody and seemingly retires as they shake hands and then AJ STILL HAS A LOT LEFT IN THE TANK! This was great fan service for us who have followed for years. The Styles Clash off the stairs to the floor was brutal looking. At first, I thought he was going to do them on the stairs. What made sense is AJ knew he was at the back of the line, so this will now have Cody pissed and he will want another match. Cody is also a throwback babyface, which means he is dumb and sees the good in everyone, so that explains why he fell for this. See also, Sting, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, etc.

-Scott Stanford references Mark Henry specifically and you have to think they are bringing him back on a Legends Deal at minimum. Megan wraps things up and we are out this week.

