411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 06.17.23: LA Knight, Butch, & Santos Escobar Brawl

-McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Byron Saxton as we have no Jackie or Camp this week. Byron says this is the first time they have worked together and after the show he has a celebration planned featuring a basket of protein bars.

-To the video as we get highlights from the Tag Team Gauntlet Match: The Brawling Brutes beat The Profits, The OC, The LWO, Hit Row (in seconds) before losing to Pretty Deadly.

-Pretty Deadly are next for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they have a verbal battle. Pretty Deadly run away to many boos from the crowd.

-Megan is backstage with Pretty Deadly and she congratulates them on their win. Their Tag Title Match will happen in two weeks on the SmackDown in London the night before Money in The Bank. They note they won The NXT and NXT UK Tag Titles and then unified them. They want to know if Megan things they are going to win and she responds with “Yes boy.”

-McKenize and Byron discuss the upcoming Tag Title Match!

-LA Knight and Shotzi still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Money in the Bank: London commercial!

-To the video as Charlotte and Bianca are guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. Bianca verbally unloads on Charlotte as she accuses her of running away and hiding. Charlotte notes she is a Champion with or without the Title and doesn’t know if Bianca can do that. Bianca says she will be at ringside for Charlotte’s Title Match against Asuka and no matter who wins she is going to call her shot as the Title is coming back to her.

-McKenzie and Byron discuss the Woman’s WWE Title picture. Byron notes that Bianca feels disrespected after holding the title for as long as she did to only be passed over for Charlotte.

-Two weeks: Asuka defends against Charlotte!

-To the video as Zelina Vega gets a win over Iyo Sky thanks to some miscommunication between the Damage CTRL members.

-Later that night Damage CTRL argues and Shotzi injects herself. She challenges Bayley to put her spot on the line and Iyo accepts on Bayley’s behalf. Bayley is not happy! I don’t know if that would hold up in court.

-Shotzi is backstage with Megan and she is aware you don’t always get a second chance, but she needed this one. She puts over the importance of winning MITB and how perfect it would be to take Bayley’s spot after all they put her through. She is going to become Ms. Money in The Bank.

-McKenzie and Byron discuss Bayley vs. Shotzi!

-LA Knight is next!

-Peacock commercials!

-Logan Paul returns this Monday on RAW! Plus Seth Rollins has another open challenge!

-To the video as LA Knight disrespects Rey Mysterio and it leads to a match between Knight and Santos Escobar. Escobar gets the win, but Knight attacks from behind until Rey chases him off. Knight was crazy over with the crowd last night.

-LA Knight is backstage and is interrupted by Butch who says he talks to much. Santos flies in and attacks and then we have a three way brawl. See, that is what I need from this show. Give me more angle and story advancement even if it’s just people punching each other in the face.

-McKenzie is picking Santos Escobar to win at Money in The Bank and Byron is rolling with Damian Priest.

-To the video as we get highlights of the awesomeness that was The Bloodline imploding. Jey wants Paul Heyman gone, but Roman gets to pick The Wiseman and starts to gaslight Jey as he says the problem is with Jimmy. That brings Jimmy down and Roman tells Jey that Jimmy is the only one that had a problem with Jey being the Right Hand Man. Jey cuts a heck of a promo as he talks about having to measure up to Jey and how everything he has is because of Roman. THEN IT HAPPENS AS HE TELLS JIMMY HE IS OUT, BUT “GUESS WHAT, I’M OUT TOO” and he SUPERKICKS THE PISS OUT OF ROMAN! The crowd explodes and Solo eats a series of superkicks and Roman takes a double superkick as he sells the shit out of it. This was glorious and made me jump off my couch and throw my shirt across the room.

-McKenzie informs us that at MITB it will be a Bloodline Civil War with The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. That should be amazing and that crowd is London is going to be on fire.

-Next week on SmackDown we unify The NXT Women’s Tag Titles and WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-McKenzie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!