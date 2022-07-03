411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 07.02.22 – Becky Lynch and Madcap Moss Hype MITB and More!

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 07.02.22

-Eventually I will get the name of this show straight. I am doing this while MITB is playing on my TV for those keeping track. Let’s get to it!

-Hey, Jackie Redmond is back and she is all by herself in the studio. She welcomes us to the show and informs us that Matt Camp is in Vegas for MITB. We go split screen and Camp is here from his hotel room in Vegas.

-Headlines: Madcap Moss punched his ticket for the MITB Ladder Match last night after winning a 4 Way. He will be joining the show later.

-MMM made their debut last night and I couldn’t help but laugh which I think was kind of the point. I just don’t want to type those new names anytime soon, so hopefully they aren’t traded to RAW and end up on Main Event.

-To the video where we join the 6 Woman Tag Match with Becky Lynch on commentary in progress. Yes, I know who won the woman’s match at this point and good on WWE for pulling the trigger there. Liv gets the win in the Tag Match and Becks gets in a cheap shot to make sure she gets the last laugh.

-We go backstage where Becky Lynch is waiting. Her message was clear that Asuka isn’t better than her and doesn’t get to anyone the piss out of here. Becky goes through her list of names and flexes for us while nearly breaking into laughter. Can’t blame her!

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Camp mentions Becky has never won MITB and he thinks she needs it the most. It’s a moot point now but in a local pick em I took Morgan and I took Seth on the men’s side. Camp is going with Asuka.

-To the video where Kayla hosts a game show featuring The Street Profits and The Usos. I mean, it was billed as a game show. These two talking trash on each other is great and let them feud forever. Also I am keeping an eye on their match in the background and it’s quite good. I will be checking out the entire show later tonight.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Usos/Profits!

-To the video where New Day gets destroyed by the new and more vicious Viking Raiders. Nice to see that they finally let them off the chain a bit.

-The Viking Raiders are backstage and I just want to see the rest of Usos/Profits as they are tearing the house down. The VR hope everyone on SD is paying attention because nobody is safe. They are the brand new bad and won’t be disrespected. Again, let them run through people for a bit.

-To the video of the Good Ol Fashioned Battle Royal which I am sure was no coincidence that AEW had a brand new fancy Battle Royal variant on Rampage. Not knocking it but come on! Corbin wins the battle royal which doesn’t mean much except it gives him and McAfee a chance to annoy each other.

-To the video as Miz/Corbin/Zeke/Moss have a 4 Way to determine who gets the final MITB spot. Moss steals the pin on Zeke following End of Days in a finish we see way too much in these matches. Moss getting the win is cool as it continues his run even if he has no chance tonight.

-Moss is backstage and he seems kind of gassed still. He isn’t trying to get ahead of himself but he knows what that contract means. He can secure his place and legacy in this company. Now that he is this close, he wants its bad and will do whatever he can.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-They run down the card and we are out this week.

-Thanks for reading and I am off to finish MITB.