411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 07.16.22: New Day Mock The Viking Raiders, Madcap Moss Wants More of Theory, and More!

-So, I will be tackling the new WWE series on A&E, Rivals. Thankfully a reader told me on twitter where I can find a replay of last week’s episode. I will get to that one tomorrow afternoon and then episode two tomorrow night. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They touch on that Jeff Jarrett will be the special ref for the Tag Title Match at SummerSlam.

-Headlines: McAfee returned, Drew beat Ridge as he runs the gauntlet to get to Sheamus.

-To the video where New Day cosplayed as The Viking Raiders. New Day suckers The VR into an attack from Shanky and Jinder and get dancing as Jinder is apparently a face now. Some weird stuff on SmackDown.

-New Raid (Day) is backstage eating food off their wooden shields. They want to be announced as the New Vicious New Day. They continue with their Viking accents and mention their Viking brother Randy Moss. Nice! “We’re from Minnesota.” Kofi says they keep getting up which shows The VR aren’t doing their job.

-Camp wants to know if Kirk Cousins is one of their cousins.

-Moving on as they go back to Jeff Jarrett being announced as the special ref. Jackie asks why and Camp connects the dots with the show being in Nashville and Jarrett living in Hendersonville. Jackie is wondering if Jeff can be swayed, and Camp says if he shows up with a guitar everyone should be on notice.

-Lacey Evans and Madcap Moss still to come!

-Logan Paul confronts Miz on RAW this week and Belair/Carmella rematch.

-To the video where Drew McIntyre used White Noise and then a Claymore to get a win over Ridge Holland. Sheamus/Drew should be coming soon!

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Talk shifts to Lacey Evans and we go to the video where she runs down The WWE Universe after they won’t accept her apology. She walks out on her match with Aliyah once again.

-Lacey is backstage and talks about how she has come from nothing. She has used her platform to be an inspiration. She is an incredible mother and wife. She is everything every man, woman, and American should be. The fans need to kiss the ground she walks and she is out as she has babies to raise and food to cook since other women can’t do it.

-Camp and Jackie discuss and Camp is on the side of Team Lacey.

-SummerSlam! Roman v. Brock! 2 Weeks! 7 Years in The Making! Last Man Standing! Last Time!

-To the video as Liv Morgan gets a win over Nattie, clean as a sheet, which any first time champion needs.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Liv/Ronda.

-To the video where we join Theory/Moss in progress Last week on this show I said this match seemed weird as neither man should lose and thus we get a DQ as Theory uses the briefcase. Sami Zayn returns and he has backup from The Usos. Nice! Moss then posts Theory. Rough night for Theory!

-Madcap Moss is backstage and is asked where he goes from here. He lets us know he will take on that punk, Theory any day of the week. He accuses Theory of taking the easy way out, but he sent him packing with his briefcase. He’s Madcap and he is just built different.

-Jackie notes that Theory is the target of many people right now: Moss, The Usos, Sami, Heyman, Lashley, Ziggler, Roman, and Brock Lesnar. Camp mentions this is the kind of confidence Theory has and he wants all this spotlight. He has two weeks to figure things out by SummerSlam.

-Next week on SmackDown Ronda and Liv come face to face. Brock will be on SmackDown! Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

