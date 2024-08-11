411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.10.24 – DIY Talk First Time Match with The Street Profits, and More!

-I did a Retro Review to honor Kevin Sullivan and it should be dropping in the next few days, so keep an eye out for that. Big things happening on SmackDown last night. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Cody Rhodes telling Kevin Owens he wants to face him at Bash in Berlin. KO doesn’t want a handout and says he doesn’t deserve a WWE Title Match. Cody says he is going to talk to Nick Aldis and have the match made official.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. It is official as it will be Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owen at Bash in Berlin. I assume the story will led to “will KO turn and be the man we all know and love.”

-Other headlines: Roman returns, and LA Knight has his first challenger.

-To the video as Jade Cargill gets an easy win over Alba Fyre. Fyre and Dawn have been slumming it on Main Event for the last few weeks against Ivy Nile. After the match Blair Davenport and Isla Dawn attack as we end up 3 on 2. Naomi runs down to make the save and it looks like a Trios match will be coming sooner than later.

-Byron is backstage with Jade, Bianca, and Naomi. Jade says they are pissed and these witches be tripping. Naomi is their answer for Blair. She says she is always the answer and did not forget about what Blair did to her. They then laugh at Byron as they take their leave.

-Next week it will be Naomi vs. Blair Davenport.

-DIY and Santos Escobar still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Bash in Berlin! 3 Weeks!

-To the video as The Street Profits gets a win over A Town Down Under to stake their claim to being #1 contenders.

-Later in the show, DIY beat Pretty Deadly to get back on track after losing their Tag Titles. They will face The Street Profits to determine the new #1 contenders.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with DIY. Gargano notes last Friday was the best and worst day of his life. He lost the Tag Titles in his hometown in front of his wife, family, and son. The Bloodline have their Titles, and he made a promise that they will do whatever it takes to get their Titles back. Ciampa says they have known The Profits for over a decade and this is a first time ever match. He puts over the match being in Orlando where both teams made a name for themselves to WWE fans. Next week they do things Black and Gold style! SHOULD BE A BANGER!

-Back to SummerSlam (I was there and here’s my recap) where Queen Nia ended Bayley’s reign as WWE Women’s Champion.

-Next week Queen Nia gets her Women’s Championship Celebration.

-Santos Escobar up next!

-Peacock commercials!

-This Monday, RAW is back on USA. 2 out of 3 Falls: Bron/Sami III. Rhea Ripley kicks off the show!

-Back to SummerSlam where LA Knight finally gets a big win and takes The US Title from Logan Paul. I booed MGK more than anyone in that stadium. Eminem fan! Actually, MGK is the only one I booed.

-To the video as Santos Escobar gets a win over Adrade to become the #1 Contender to LA Knight’s US Title. I like Santos, good for him getting the first crack at Knight. Andrade is catching on with the SmackDown crowd as well which is good to see.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Santos and the rest of LDF. Santos knows what he said to LA Knight and doesn’t need Byron to remind him. He doesn’t buy LA Knight as a Champion. He has tradition, heritage, culture and familia while Knight has none.

-Peacock commercials!

-To the video as Roman Reigns makes his return to SmackDown to a MONSTER reaction, and he gets into a brawl with Solo. Roman wins that, but gets attacked by The Tongans. Solo leaves, and The Tongans end up getting destroyed by Roman. The crowd loved every second of this. Roman goes crazy with a chair as Solo yells from the entrance that he is the Chief now. Crowd starts an OTC chant. Great stuff!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!