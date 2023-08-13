411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 08.12.23: Rey Mysterio Celebrates Winning The US Title, and More!

-Tornado Warning in my area, which doesn’t happen in SW PA. It seems a tornado touched down about 10 miles from my house but we were all safe, hanging out in our basement with our pets. I finally have time to get to this week’s show. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morgan welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Headlines: Bloodline issues continue, Rey Mysterio is the new United States Champion as he filled in for an injured Santos Escobar.

-To the video where Edge returned and he wants a match with Sheamus, who he has never faced in the singles match. They go over their history with Sheamus being there to help Edge when it was time to come back from his retirement. Sheamus agrees as they are friendly to each other, and the match is set for next week.

-Sheamus and the rest of The Brutes are backstage with Kayla Braxton. He mentions they he and Edge have crossed paths in tag matches, but this will be a first for them. He goes over their history and brings up Edge crashing on his bike being the spark that made him realize he should be back in a ring. Sheamus is pumped for the match! Next week it be Fight Night and a BANGER!

-Camp and Megan talk Edge vs. Sheamus! It should a pretty sweet match. Camp recommends everyone go to Peacock and watch the documentary about Edge’s return. Hey, I reviewed that show and you can find it here.

-To the video as AJ Styles gets a win over Karrion Kross in a good match and easily the best in the series between the two. I wonder if they are starting to reheat AJ to be a challenger of the month for Roman down the road.

-To the video as Charlotte vs. Asuka doesn’t get a winner as Damage CTRL interrupt and Iyo springs in with a double dropkick. Damage CTRL with the beatdown of Charlotte and Asuka!

-Damage CTRL is backstage with Kayla Braxton. Bayley notes that she was right and Iyo told everyone she was leaving SummerSlam with the World Title. Dakota brings up they debuted as Damage CTRL a year ago, and now Iyo holds the Gold. Iyo says tonight should have been about her and she has a point. They leave to have a beer and Shotzi just wanders through the shot with a pair of scissors (funny enough, the West Coast feed if Collision is playing and The Acclaimed are cutting a promo after their match).

-To the video as Theory attacked Santos several times and that means he can’t compete. It backfires as Rey takes Santos’ spot and he wins The United States Championship. Crowd popped big for the Title Change. Rey is a 3-time US Champion! So, Dom is the North American Champion and Rey is the US Champion. Cool!

-Rey is backstage with Kayla and mentions today was a rollercoaster ride. He was so focused on getting revenge against Theory that it didn’t dawn on him what winning would really mean. He says this Title isn’t his, but belongs to the LWO. Tonight, was the perfect night to put an end to Austin Theory.

-To the video as Jimmy Uso explains his actions: he was afraid that his brother would win and turn into Roman Reigns. Sounds fight to me! Roman laughs at both of them and says tonight is about only one thing: ACKNOWLEDGE ME! Jey superkicks Roman and Solo eats one too! Jey wants his brother to come back and superkicks him when Jimmy thought they were about to hug. Jey says he is out of The Bloodline, SmackDown and WWE. He is heading to AEW and All In! I mean, that’s what I saw on a Facebook post from a wrestling group, so it has to be true.

-Megan and Camp discuss what happens to Jimmy as he is not part of The Bloodline and his lone ally is apparently gone.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!