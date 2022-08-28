411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. JBL will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: The Bloodline Reigns Supreme as they beat down Drew McIntyre. Xavier Woods returned to see up a Vikings Rules match next with New Day and The Viking Raiders. Sheamus and GUNTHER had an awesome stare down as they prep for their HOSS fight next week.

-To the video as Sonya and Natalya won the Fatal Four Way but lost in the semis to Raquel and Aliyah. The final of the Women’s Tag Tournament is set for Monday: Raquel/Aliyan vs. Damage Control.

-Raquel and Aliyah are backstage and it’s mentioned that Raquel knows Dakota very well. They were the first NXT Women’s Tag Champions and first two-time champions. Raquel says each made their choices and now she has a great partner in Aliyah. They will be ready for Monday.

-JBL joins the show and Camp makes a Hollywood Squares reference after JBL makes a “Sound of Music” reference. JBL feels Raquel is the difference in this tournament and she is going to win a lot of Titles in the WWE. They discuss the 6 Woman Tag at CATC and JBL mentions unless you are the Freebirds or Shield you aren’t used to 6 person matches. Camp talks about how Bayley can use this match to get next in line for the RAW Woman’s Title. JBL thinks Bayley has put together a great team, but feels the other side has more talent and pedigree.

-To the video as Sheamus and GUNTHER come face to face while their minions fight each other. This was great and unique, and I can’t wait for this fight.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-To the video as Xavier Woods returns in a wheelchair with Kofi by his side. They are interrupted by The Viking Raiders, but Woods pulls a Kevin Nash (even called as such by Camp) and New Day beat the fire out of VR with kendo sticks.

-New Day are backstage and they have been around for years and the stay New. This week they got the last laugh, and they feel great. Woods mentions they are smarter than The VR and Kofi calls them fools. Next week they are going on a journey and are about to cruise through the vicious Viking Raiders.

-Camp and Jackie discuss The Viking Rules Match. It seems it will be no DQ and falls count anywhere.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre beats Sami Zayn with The Claymore in a good match. Roman and The Usos hit the ring. It’s a 4 on 1 massacre and The Bloodline stands tall in a cool visual as Roman sits on a chair over the fallen Drew.

-To the video as Ricochet beats Happy Corbin and McAfee rips on him with the telestrator after the match and it breaks Michael Cole as he can’t help but laugh.

-Ricochet is backstage and is asked what’s next? He has a lot he wants to accomplish and tells us to get ready as the accolades will come.

-JBL is back and compares Ricochet to 2 Cold Scorpio in how Scorpio blew those away that wrestled him with what he could do and Ricochet does that now.

-Next they discuss Drew/Roman and JBL compares it to Bulldog/Bret. He feels this will be the greatest home field advantage the business has seen in decades. Camp mentions that Drew is aware of the gravity of the situation.

-Next week Roman Reigns gets a celebration for being Universal Champion for two years.

-Jackie thanks JBL for joining the show and he promises he will block Camp on everything including Twitter and MySpace. Jackie volunteers to help JBL if he needs it.

-Jackie loves us and thanks for watching and we are out this week.

-This was an episode of this show! Thanks for reading!