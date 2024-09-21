411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Piper Nevin Attacks Michin, More

-I decided to watch my alma mater play football against my wife’s alma mater (and the school district my kids are in) and it didn’t go well for my Red Raiders. My wife and kids get bragging rights for another year. I missed SmackDown because of the game, so this show will get me up to speed.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford.

-To the video as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a conversation at Georgia Tech University’s Football Stadium. Roman played at GT and Cody lives in Atlanta. Roman gives Cody his word that he will have his back, but once it’s over, he is taking back what’s his. Cody: “It’s not yours to take.” Roman: “You’re in my way (Cody backs away). You’re in my way.. in life.” AWESOME! That was fantastic.

-To the video as LA Knight defended his US Title against Andrade. Sounds like they had a hot crowd tonight. Knight hits a BFT for the pin and retains his US Title. Not shocking there as way too early for Knight to lose the Title.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Carmelo Hayes and it seems he took some verbal shots at Andrade on SmackDown which led to a brawl. They will face off again next week. Melo says Andrade squandered his chance tonight. Melo would not have missed and he tells Knight he won’t make the mistake Andrade did. I smell a Triple Threat coming down the line.

-Survivor Series: WAR GAMES! Nov 30th! Vancouver! No Ozzy on the commercials anymore.

-Aerial shot of Sacramento as they hosted SmackDown tonight.

-We see the amazing video as Chelsea Green training for The Dumpster Match against Michin. That is brilliant and as always, Chelsea killed it. The Dumpster Match is in two weeks!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Michin and asks her about Chelsea’s training video. Michin calls it a joke as Chelsea was more focused on her out-fight. Piper Nevin comes off camera and drills Michin with a garbage can. Cool! Good stuff and I am always a sucker for angle advancement on this show.

-Stanford drops some history as he mentions the first Dumpster Match in WWE History: Outlaws vs. Jack/Charlie at WrestleMania XIV. Megan notes that she loves Chelsea but everyone wants to see her thrown in a dumpster.

-To the video as we had a Tornado Tag Match between Nia/Tiffany and Naomi/Bayley. I saw something that they added a stipulation to this match and Tornado Tag Rules work. We get a convoluted deal where Naomi and Bayley both pin Nia. Here I was thinking that meant Triple Threat, but instead it’s Bayley vs. Naomi next week on SmackDown with the winner get the next shot. I can still see this ending up as a Triple Threat.

-To the video as Vinci vs. Apollo Crews II took place. This one went a tad bit longer than their last meeting. Crews gets a roll-up to move to 2-0 against Vinci. Vinci doesn’t take it well and attacks Crew after the match. He plants him with Brainbuster!

-Byron is backstage with Vinci and he asks Byron if he looked like a loser tonight. Two weeks ago was supposed to be his night, but Apollo jumped him from behind. Tonight wasn’t about winning, but sending a message. He came, he saw and conquered.

-To the video as our Main Event was DIY and KO against The Bloodline. The match never happens though as The Bloodline took out DIY before they could make their entrance. KO was cool with fighting all three men, but The Street Profits are here. Seems like it was a fun party match judging by the crowd reaction. No winner as everything breaks down and the ref calls for a DQ. DIY hobble down as they want some of The Bloodline, but that doesn’t go well for them. Here’s Cody with a chair and he ends up facing off against Jacob Fatu. The Bloodline retreat which lets Cody and KO shake and hug. I legit thought KO was going to deck Cody with a chair when he turned his back, but no dice.

