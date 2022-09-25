411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!

-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: The feud between Kross and McIntyre continues as fire gets involved. Sure it didn’t work the way they wanted, but props to them for handling it well and calling an audible. Braun and Otis had a HOSS FIGHT and The Usos retained their Tag Titles in a great match against The Brawling Brutes.

-To the video as Liv took on Lacey Evans and Liv continues to roll towards Extreme Rules. Liv wears out Lacey with a kendo stick after the match and then comes off the ring post to put Lacey through a table. Cool spot!

-Liv Morgan is backstage and tells us to ask Lacey Evans how extreme she can be. She knows Ronda doesn’t respect her, but she made sure Lacey does and Extreme Rules Ronda will too. “Watch me.”

-Jerry Lawler joins the show and he admits he is a big Liv Morgan fan. He feels she is getting better each week and likes that she is getting devious and show more aggression. Camp wonders if Liv is trying to convince herself. He notes she has beaten Ronda twice and has beaten Shayna. He thinks Liv has gotten past the point of just happy to be there. Jackie brings up that the main point of this match is who is willing to take things to a different level which has Camp and King agreeing.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre informs Karrion Kross they are facing off in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. I am all for all the matches having some kind of stipulation at this show. I mean, it’s kind of the point! Kross hits the ring and Drew gets the upper hand before Scarlett shoots off a fireball that misses and thankfully Drew doesn’t sell it. Instead, they brawl some more and Scarlett gets in a low blow which lets Karrion put Drew to sleep. Nice cover for what could have been a laughably bad situation.

-Camp brings up that Jerry Lawler has had a strap match in Philadelpha. Jackie lets us know that Drew was taken to a local medical facility after SmackDown.

-To the video as Los Lotharios crash Hit Row’s part after being thrown out earlier in the show.

-Hit Row is backstage and they aren’t happy. Next week they are going to dance on Los Lotharios head. Sweet promo as they cut parts of it in Spanish. I like the intensity.

-RAW commercial: Riddle vs Priest; Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio; Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky

-To the video for the greatness that was Roman Reigns teasing a turn on Sami Zayn that had the crowd on the verge of a riot and/or tears and instead he presents Sami with his very own Honorary Uce t-shirt. This was just amazing and everything that is great about pro-wrestling. Everyone played their part perfectly and I can’t wait to see how this continues.

-To the video of our Main Event as The Usos win a BANGER against The Brawling Brutes. They had the crowd rocking and believing a Title change was possible. Imperium get involved and I like the idea I saw on twitter about a 3 Way match at the PPV for the Tag Titles.

-Sami Zayn is backstage to discuss the emotions of tonight. Sami laughs at the sense of humor Roman has. He admits Roman had him and he didn’t feel that good out there for a moment, but then the elation he felt is hard to explain. He respects Roman and to see him return that respect is amazing. This is about something bigger: Family. He knows he isn’t technically Samona, but what does that even mean. He asks Megan what she is. “What are you? White? General White?” Sami tells us he is Arab and there is a synergy between the Arabs and Samoans. He yells at someone to keep it down as he is The Honorary Uce. Sami is asked about Solo and he loves him. He has taken Solo under his wing and he has his best interest at heart. He pimps their match next week against Ricochet and Moss.

-Lawler is back to talk all things Sami and he think Sami is being fooled. He feels Roman is setting Sami up for something bad down the line.

-Next the touch on Roman/Logan at Crown Jewel. Lawler gives Logan no chance and wonders who is giving Logan this advice. “Logan has to wear a set of skis to keep from going down the shower drain.” Camp notes this isn’t Lawler/Kaufman as they are a long way from that. Camp is excited to see this match, but he also gives Logan no shot. Lawler can’t wait to see Logan get SMASHED.

-Jackie quickly wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Sami was the star of this show and is all that is great about pro-wrestling. Thanks for reading!