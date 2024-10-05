411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Michin Talks Dumpster Match Win, More

-It is Bad Blood weekend and SmackDown just ended with a fun ladder match that left the crowd bummed with the ending as The Bloodline reign supreme. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. We see how the three teams in the Ladder Match arrived before the show as Megan reminds us this was the first Ladder Match on SmackDown in five years.

-Tomorrow Bad Blood will be hosted by Jade, Bianca, and now, Naomi.

-To the video as AJ Styles made his return, was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes, and they had a match. I thought they might save that, but they opted to get right to it. AJ injures his during the match and the ref calls for the bell. Melo gets the win by ref stoppage, but can’t celebrate as LA Knight hits a BFT.

-Carmelo Hayes cuts a promo backstage and notes he is Him and took out The Phenomenal One. He will be the one announced as the new United States Champion.

-We see video of AJ leaving the arena on crutches.

-To the video as Michin and Chelsea Green had a Dumpster Match. Cole dropping the knowledge as he notes both women are former TNA KO Champions. Still kind of wild to hear! Piper Nevin gets involved, but can’t save Chelsea as Michin puts Chelsea through a table the dumpster, climbs out, and closes the win to get the win. Cool ending!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Michin and congratulates her on winning the first ever Women’s Dumpster Match in WWE History. Michin notes she has hidden herself in groups for nearly her whole career and now she is proving she can stand on her own two feet. Nobody can ignore her now. Saxton chokes on the stench and Michin tells him she was just in a dumpster match and will go take a shower now.

-Naomi still to come!

-Bad Blood tomorrow! Metro and Cody can finally get out of the car.

-NXT on UPN! It was nice to see NXT back in front of an arena crowd.

-To the video as our Main Event was a Triple Threat Ladder Match with The Bloodline, DIY, and The Street Profits. Really fun match with crazy bumps and spots all over the place, but ones that looked great while beings safe. The Bloodline retain as the other two teams end up crashing and burning off the ladder. As I mentioned at the start, the crowd seemed bummed out by that ending.

-Tomorrow night at Bad Blood: Cody Rhoes and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu!

-Naomi up next!

-WWE Live this Holiday season. Pittsburgh on 12/27! I took my nephew to the post-Christmas show a few years ago as a Christmas gift. It’s a great time!

-WrestleMania Vegas! It would be great if Vegas would trade Adams to my Niners. I think they owe us that after losing The Super Bowl in Vegas.

-To the video as Bayley called out Nia Jax and she played mind games by mentioning Tiffany Stratton is one of two people that could take Nia’s Title anytime they want. Bayley calls Tiffany a bitch and pays for it as she is out numbered. Nia misses a splash though and Bayley blasts her with the briefcase. They tease a Tiffy cash-in, but she doesn’t pull the trigger. The crowd is going to explode when she finally does.

-Tomorrow night at Bad Blood it’s Nia vs. Bayley!

-To the video as Naomi gets a roll-up win over Tiffany Stratton. That continues the tradition of having the MITB winner lose as a way to build up their cash-in. I wouldn’t be shocked if she cashes in tomorrow.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Naomi and she is looking forward to having a good time and rocking out tomorrow. Bianca pops in to give her a hug as tomorrow is going to be LIT! They leave together to head to the show. Hopefully they aren’t stuck in the car as long as Cody and Metro.

-Megan and Scott run down tomorrow’s card. Should be a good show and I intrigued to see if they let Punk and Drew go old school, hate and blood-filled cage match. They have hinted at blood so much, they almost have to pay it off. Of note, Megan announces that Cody/Roman vs. Bloodline is the Main Event. I think Punk/Drew deserves that spot, but I can see why Roman/Cody teaming together would get the nod.

-Countdown show starts tomorrow at 5 PM and the PLE starts at 6 PM.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!