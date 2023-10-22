411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.21.23: LA Knight Talks Roman Reigns, More

-Pitt got hosed at Wake Forest! I’m annoyed, so let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. The card for Crown Jewel, 2 weeks away, is forming as announced last night: US Title: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight.

-To the video as Paul Heyman lets the crowd know that LA Knight is going to get smashed by Roman Reigns. LA Knight is out to interrupt to a big pop from the crowd. He confronts Heyman and next week there will be a contract signing. Apparently, it is LA Knight’s game….YEAH!

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with LA Knight and she wants to know about Crown Jewel and next week’s contract signing. Knight says Roman is signing his life away next week as he will signing over his Championship. The game will stay the same and that means it is LA Knight’s game….YEAH!

-Camp and Megan discuss Knight vs. Reigns. Camp notes this will be only the 6th PLE Match for Knight and all have come in this calendar year. This could be Knight’s only chance and Camp believes Knight needs the match of his life.

-Crown Jewel! Big Time! Saudi Arabia! Been nearly 18 years since Big Time was used for Mania 22, so I guess it’s fair game.

-To the video as John Cena addresses the crowd and notes he has been thinking about retirement. He hasn’t had a singles win in a long time, but he believes in himself and he believes in the fans. Solo is out and then Jimmy as he “hits” a superkick. Jey Uso comes through the crowd and makes the save. That leaves Cena and Solo alone and Cena hits an AA. Cena is looking for his first singles win in over 2000 days.

-To the video as Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce get into an argument backstage. Aldis fines Jey Uso and then has security remove Pearce and Jey from the building. Pearce: “Let the Games begin.” Yeah, we are getting RAW vs. SmackDown WarGames. I am exicted War Games is coming back, but I was figuring it would be Judgment Day against those they crossed or a JD/Bloodline Alliance against Super Friends.

-To the video as Logan Paul cuts a promo against Rey Mysterio. Logan wants to be US Champion, and I would be cool if he won the Title actually. Rey accepts the challenge and says he won’t hesitate to whip Logan’s ass. They shake hands though Rey was reluctant.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with the entire LWO. Rey notes again that Logan reminds him of his son, Dom. They are both arrogant and Rey is going to have to set his foot down at Crown Jewel. Kayla brings up that next week it will be Rey and Santos vs. The Street Profits. Sanots says they will settle all this once and for all next week. Rey thanks Carlito for having his back tonight. Carlito says they have the advantage and will take out Lashley and The Profits. It’s still weird seeing Carlito back on my screen in 2023. Kind of similar to when Shelton was brought back after the brand split years ago.

-Camp and Megan discuss Rey vs. Logan! Should be a fun match as Rey can have a good match with anyone and Paul has shown more than enough in the ring for us to expect a good to great match.

-RAW: Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso; Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell; Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre!

-To the video as Kevin Owens has an empty arena sit down interview with Cathy Kelly. KO talks about being separated from Sami Zayn now that he has been traded to SmackDown. He notes he has never had a match with Rey Mysterio and that seems criminal. He asks Cathy for someone she wants to see punched and she tries to stay professional. She notes that Waller and Theory have punchable faces according to some people.

-To the video as Dragon Lee and Cameron Grimes faced off against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Waller and Theory get the win as Theory pins Grimes.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Theory has a portable speaker and plays his entrance theme. Cathy congratulates them on their win tonight, but also mention their loss last week to Cody and Jey Uso. Theory says they are the future because they are A Town Down Under! Theme music plays them out! Waller: “maybe next time we can play my music.”

-To the video as Charlotte and Iyo had a darn fine match. Bayley helps Iyo avoid the loss and we get a creative finish as Iyo uses the title to block a spear from Charlotte. That is enough for the pin and Camp references Bret Hart using a steel plate to block Goldberg’s spear. Same though I had! Bianca Belair makes her return to save Charlotte.

-Camp and Megan discuss Bianca’s return before Megan wraps things up for this week. Thanks for reading!