411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 10.22.22 – Liv Morgan on Her New Attitude, Rey Mysterio is Ready for GUNTHER, and More!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. We are told there is no special guest this week. So we jump right to The Headlines: Bloodline Wrecks The Brutes. Monsters and Giants as Omos and Braun came face to face in hype of their match at Crown Jewel. Steel Cage at Crown Jewel: Drew/Kross II!

-To the video as Liv Morgan snapped in her match against Sonya Deville. No winner as it’s a double DQ, but Liv drops Sonya with a superplex on a pile of chairs. Camp mentions this seems to be the new norm from Liv.

-Liv is backstage and she says she has never felt more alive and walks off. Okay then!

-Camp and Jackie discuss and try to figure out what’s going on with Liv. Camp thinks this is a place Liv may have always needed to go.

-They take a few moments to discuss Kross/Drew inside a Steel Cage.

-Damage CTRL (always on this show seemingly) and Rey Mysterio still to come!

-Bray Wyatt backstage promo from SmackDown is shown. I like that his new theme plays as he cuts the promo. Still intrigued and I am enjoying the slow burn. He needed all of us to pull him back and now he knows what we want. He will do horrible things along this journey and goes where the circle takes him. Then we get the Howdy video.

-Camp and Jackie don’t even know where to go with the conversation about Bray Wyatt. Camp compares and contrasts Bray last week vs this week. He brings up the QR code that led to a psychiatric evaluation for Bray from May of 1987. I would have turned 6 that month.

-To the video as we see highlights of Damage CTRL successfully defending their Tag Titles against Raquel and Shotzi.

-Damage CTRL is backstage and Bayley brings up she only got involved because Shotzi punched her in the face. They are dominating the division like they said they would. Bayley looks on like a proud mom.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Rey Mysterio still to come!

-Roman/Logan! Crown Jewel!

-To the video as we got a sweet match between Rey Myserio and Kaiser. Rey uses an old Eddie G trick to get the rest of Imperium kicked out of ringside. Rey gets the win to continue his run since joining SmackDown which is needed to make him any kind of threat to GUNTHER.

-Rey is backstage and gets welcomed back to SmackDown. Rey says he feels great and SmackDown has always been his home. He gets his shot at GUNTHER in two weeks and he plans on becoming the new IC Champion.

-Camp brings up that GUNTHER is a different kind of opponent for Rey. He notes Rey has been through every kind of match and opponent. This is a clash of styles and he thinks it will make for a great match. GUNTHER won’t change his plan and Camp brings up that all Rey needs is to be better than GUNTHER for three seconds.

-To the video as Logan Paul returned and the crowd isn’t thrilled to see him. Jey Uso hits the ring and attacks Logan even though Roman said to leave him alone. Sami tries to talk sense to Jey which lets Logan recover and get in one shot to end the night standing tall.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-They plug Halloween Havoc which starts in 17 minutes and we are out this week.

-Go check out Halloween Havoc. Thanks for reading!