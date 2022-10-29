-Happy Birthday to my step-dad, Jeff! Let’s get to it for The WWE SmackDown LowDown!

-To the video as Bray Wyatt lets us know he is not afraid to do horrible things. The lights go out and Uncle Howdy appears on the screen and accuses Bray of sending “him” away. A QR code flashes and it’s about Bray being a liar. Bray will never be able to hide from his Uncle Howdy.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined as always by her co-host, Matt Camp. They are very confused about Uncle Howdy so we move to headlines.

-Bianca/Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.

-Back to Bray as Camp brings up we are watching Bray go through conflict in real time.

-They move to the greatness of what went down with The Bloodline and make sure to say “Ucey” as many times as possible.

-Discussion of Kross/Drew as they met inside a Steel Cage at Crown Jewel.

-Next they touch on Rey vs. GUNTHER for the IC Title next week. Camp notes Rey has a talk task in front of him. No kidding! To the video as Imperium lay Rey out with a chair and then a GUNTHER chop. If I’m Rey, I probably would have taken the chair shot again.

-Imperium is backstage and note GUNTHER’S message was loud and clear. Next week may not be an easy night, but that’s why he is THE RING GENERAL. GUNTHER calls Rey a legend of the sport, but he is disgusted by what Rey has become. He is running away from family issues. He is in it for himself while Imperium is in it for the greater good. THE MAT IS SACRED!

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Liv Morgan and The Usos still to come! Nice!

-Brock Lesnar returns to RAW this Monday which is also Halloween Night. Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight! Roman Reigns also shows up as they are loading up against MNF and I believe the World Series as well.

-Roman/Logan Crown Jewel commercial!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Ronda’s open challenge and it was opened by a returning Emma. Good for her and then Ronda taps her out.

-Liv Morgan is backstage to discuss Sonya Deville. They face off in a No DQ match next week. Liv says she will continue to do what she has to do to shut Sonya up. Watch her!

-Camp and Jackie discuss as we see video of Sonya and Liv brawling backstage during SmackDown.

-The Usos and The Honorary Uce are up next! YES!

-Brock/Lashley Crown Jewel commercial!

-To the video as Karrion Kross gets a win over Madcap Moss. Kross hooks in the Kross Jacket after the match and cuts a promo to Drew about how Moss put up a better fight. Drew stands for nothing and inside the cage, Kross will make history repeat itself.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Drew/Kross. Camp notes Kross has the psychological edge going into Crown Jewel because of that win at Extreme Rules.

-To the video as Sami and Solo take a loss to The Brawling Brutes. It leads to issues between The Bloodline and Roman is out to get things fixed. Roman wants peace between Sami and Jey, but wants them to let it all out and then make peace. Jey: “I DON’T GIVE A DAMN WHAT THE TRIBAL CHEIF SAY.” I have watched that dozens of times and it still makes yell out. Everyone’s reaction was just perfect! They we cut to Sami breaking everyone with the Ucey comment and man, we needed a camera on Solo. Roman then tells Jey if they don’t figure things out he will change Sami’s name to “Sami Uso.” This was amazing!

-The Usos and Sami are backstage and let them talk for 30 minutes if needed! Solo is here as well just chilling in the back with a towel on his head. Sami notes some of them may have said something they regret and don’t mean. Jimmy just shouting out “my dawg,” is amazing! Apparently, they are heading to Waffle House and that brings a smile to Jey’s face. Sami is paying for everyone as he gets up to leave and Jey is so happy as he mugs at the camera and throws up “the one.” This made me smile!

-Matt and Jackie discuss Usos vs. Brawling Brutes for Tag Titles at Crown Jewel next week.

-They plug SmackDown next week as we get Sonya/Liv in No DQ and Ricochet vs. LA Knight and of course, GUNTHER vs Rey for the IC Title.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out.

-The greatness of the Bloodline has no limit as they gave me a gift of awesomeness on this show. Thanks for reading!