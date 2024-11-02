411’s WWE SmackDown LowDown Report: A-Town Down Under Want Tag Gold, More

-Welcome to this week’s edition of The SmackDown LowDown report. We are coming off a taped episode of SmackDown as the roster is in Saudi Arabia for tomorrow’s show. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Cody Rhodes/Randy Orton taking on Imperium in our Main Event that just ended a few minutes ago. Cody pins Kaiser after Cross-Rhodes. The celebration is ruined as Kevin Owens returns and attacks Randy with a chair. GUNTHER is back and puts Cody out with a sleeper.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. They discuss the ending with a message being sent by Kevin Owens and GUNTHER.

-Up next they show The MCMG getting the HHH backstage pic after winning the WWE Tag Titles last week. They will be the guests on The Grayson Waller Effect next week.

-Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are backstage and Theory is shocked that Waller would talk so positively about The MCMG. Waller says next week he will let them tell their story and soon they will take the Tag Titles away from them. Theory mentions Miz will be there next week as well, and Waller walks off.

-Liv Morgan and Bianca/Jade still to come tonight!

-NXT goes to The ECW Arena this Wednesday! Word is the CW wanted the move as they have their own Election coverage planned for Tuesday night.

-Las Vegas aerial shot as WrestleMania XLI tickets are on sale. Hope you are rich or can afford to sell an organ or two. I am sure prices for upper-level seats will come down a bit as we get closer to Mania when the scalpers get a little desperate.

-To the video as Iyo Sky pins Lash Legend to win a Fatal Four Way Match as a way to hype up tomorrow’s Fatal Way Tag Title Match.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Bianca is nothing but confident and she doesn’t make excuses for the loss tonight. Iyo put her on her toes for tomorrow. Tomorrow she will have her partner. Jade notes they have elevated the division and tomorrow they will remain Tag Team Champions.

-Tomorrow it’s Jade/Bianca defending against Damage CTRL, Jackson/Legend, and Piper/Chelsea.

-Liv Morgan still to come!

-Crown Jewel Tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern! Remember to set your clocks back this weekend.

-To the video as Liv Morgan gets a roll-up win over Tiffany Stratton. Nia uses the briefcase to beat on Liv, Raquel, and Dom. Nia flattens Liv.

-Backstage Raquel is carrying Liv to get some aid. Byron is trying to ask questions but gets Raquel instead. She yells at Byron as we hear Liv screaming in the dressing room. That was different.

-Megan and Scott discuss that Tiffany announced that she is cashing in her briefcase in Saudi. I assume all mind games as she is a heel and lying is okay.

-The Original Bloodline officially reunited tonight, but with Jey Uso making sure Roman knows he is walking if Roman doesn’t treat him as an equal.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out. Thanks for reading!