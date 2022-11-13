411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.12.22 – Shotzi Gets Emotional, and The Brawling Brutes are Ready for War!

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.12.22

-Rest in Peace Mr. Conroy!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the fantastic match for the Tag Titles that kicked off SmackDown between The Usos and New Day. These teams are great and they continue to deliver against each other. I dug the story that The Usos had to beat New Day just days before they break New Day’s record. It made sense and made for a nice little story before moving to Survivor Series.

-Headlines: Shotzi is the challenger for Ronda Rousey as she won a 6 Pack Challenge. They will meet at Survivor Series and as a challenger of the month it works as we get someone new and let’s see what she can do.

-To the video as Nakamura (Japan) and Santos Escobar (Mexico) faced off in the first match of The SmackDown World Cup. Nice tie in with World Cup that FOX spent billions on to host. Santos gets the win in a solid match. In a second WC Match, Strowman (USA) steamrolled Jinder Mahal (India) to advance.

-Braun is backstage with Megan to discuss his win in the SD World Cup. Braun feels confident in himself and looks forward to mixing it up with the talent in the tournament, but he will prove why he is the monster among monsters.

-Matt and Jackie discuss Braun and Santos advancing. That LDF entrance theme has been stuck in my head for days.

-To the video as LA Knight and Bray Wyatt come face to face backstage. Yeah, wasn’t expecting that one! Knight didn’t look out of place so I am intrigued by where this goes. Bray headbutts Knight as he talks some trash.

-Jackie and Camp are a little freaked out by Bray still. Camp notes he didn’t have Knight vs. Bray on his Bingo Card to start the year. A lot of that stuff going around this year!

-To the video as we see highlights from the Woman’s Six Pack Challenge. Shotzi gets the pin on Lacey Evans and she punches her ticket to Survivor Series.

-Shotzi is backstage and it is noted this will be her first Title Shot in the WWE. Shotzi is a bit emotional as she talks about everything she has gone through this year. She is ready to give Ronda the fight of year life even if she has to bring Shayna around to bully her.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! They bring up that Shotzi faces Shayna Baszler next week on SmackDown.

-To the video as see get the close of The Usos win over New Day in a great match.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the rivalry between New Day and The Usos. Camp notes he isn’t sure if this was the best match between the two teams, but it may be the most important. He brings up the 50 Greatest Tag Team Countdown that had New Day at the top and he wonders if it would be The Usos on top of the list now.

-To the video as The Bloodline (minus Sami) get interrupted by The Brawling Brutes and the fight is on. Bloodline has the numbers, but that brings out Drew McIntyre to even the odds. The show goes off the air with everyone hitting everyone. I mean, it’s pretty clear this is where War Games is headed, but the question is who is #5 for Team Drew/Brutes? Has to be KO, right?

-The Brawling Brutes are backstage and they are happy to have Sheamus back. Today was the first day of the downfall of The Bloodline. Sheamus wants whoever is in charge on the microphones to be fired. He lets us know The Brawling Brutes are ready for War! Let’s Go!

-Jackie and Camp discuss and then hype next week’s SmackDown: World Cup 1st Round: Mustafa Ali (Pakistan) vs. Ricochet (US) and Butch (UK) vs. Sami Zayn (Canada). I just had idea that Sami wins and goes on to face Braun and The Bloodline help Sami which ends up drawing Braun in as the 5th man in War Games. Ehh! Let’s just hope if Sami wins he gets Santos!

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!