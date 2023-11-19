411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 11.18.23: Carlito Wants Revenge

-To the video to start as Damage CTRL throws out the challenge to Charlotte, Bianca, and Shotzi for War Games. The two teams brawl. but Team Bianca is a member short and that would be the story throughout the show/

-To the video as later in the night, Charlotte accepts and before we find out who their fourth is, Damage CTRL interrupts. They square off and here is Becky Lynch to even the odds. We have two teams of four now and everyone starts hitting everyone to close the show.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They both marvel over how many Championships have been won by the women involved in this War Games match.

-More headlines we will discuss later: LA Knight beats Jim Uso. Santos Escobar explains his turn on Rey Mysterio.

-First to the video as we had a match to determine the next challengers for Judgment Day’s Tag Titles. The Street Profits get a win in a Triple Threat Match that included Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes. Butch accidentally decks Hollland and that lets The Profits get the win. Ridge walks away from Butch as problems between The Brutes are teased.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Profits and Bobby Lashley. Ford mentions next week they are in his home of Chicago and they will be Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Lashley says they have more than proved themselves. They all have class as they are professionals, and they are off to celebrate.

-Carlito and LA Knight still to come!

-To the video for a sweet match between Dragon Lee and Axiom. They got the crowd rocking by the end with this one. It’s cool seeing Axiom on SmackDown. My Level Up kids are graduating!

-Megan and Camp mention Rey’s knee injury (curious how many surgeries he has had on his knees at this point) and he will be out for a few months. It makes sense why the break-up with Santos happened then.

-To the video as Santos explains his actions and gets slapped in the face by Zelina. He calls out and then attacks his former LDF members. Carlito is out to make the save and Sanots bails.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Carlito! It will be Santos vs. Carlito at Survivor Series. Carlito says he will get payback for Rey at Survivor Series and that’s cool!

-LA Knight up next!

-RAW this week: War Games advantage match! Drew McIntyre explains his actions!

-To the video as Grayson Waller wins a match in the year of our Lord 2023! He gets the rare win over Cameron Grimes with some help from Austin Theory.

-Next week on SmackDown (on FS1), Kevin Owens will be the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect!

-To the video as LA Knight gets a win over Jim Uso as he picks up another win after the loss to Roman. Solo is out to attack, but Cody Rhodes makes the save which pops the crowd. Finish the story Cody!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with LA Knight and she asks about Cody. LA says he doesn’t know where Cody came from, but he thanks him for making the save. Knight reiterates everyone in the Bloodline will fall and he has to make sure Jim, Solo, and Heyman can’t interfere the next time he faces Roman Reigns. Solo is next to get a BFT because everyone knows it’s his game. YEAH!

-Matt and Megan discuss Knight vs. The Bloodline and then move to Survivor Series discussion. Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!