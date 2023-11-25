411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 11.25.23: Butch and Bobby Lashley Have Words

-Survivor Series is in a few hours and it should be an eventful show. Whether CM Punk shows or not (I lean to he won’t), social media should be….something. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcome us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They cover some of the highlights from SmackDown: Judgment Day retain their Tag Titles, Kevin Owens teams with LA Knight against Theory and Waller being the main two covered.

-To the video as Carlito cuts a solid promo about his match with Santos Escobar. It will be his first WWE PLE Match in 13 years, and tells Santos he made a big mistake. Here comes Santos, with his pimp former entrance music back, and he places the blame on Rey being injured on Carlito. They get into a brawl and officials separate them as Carlito gets the upper hand. Santos sneaks up through the crowd and catches Carlito with a knee to the shoulder and then attacks backstage as well. Dragon Lee makes the save and he ends up taking Carlito’s place for tonight’s match.

-Santos is backstage with Kayla Braxton and he thought he had the day off, but now he has an opportunity. He has never heard of Dragon Lee, but he can show everyone the consequences of being against Santos. He loves that a luchadore is coming to face him tomorrow. KAYLA WISHES SANTOS LUCK AND HE SAYS DOESN’T NEED IT! THAT’S A CM PUNK REFERENCE. HE IS COMING BACK! Again, that’s how this works, right?

-Megan and Camp discuss Santos vs. Dragon Lee! Biggest match in Lee’s WWE career and a big match for Santos as well.

-Butch and Damage CTRL still to come!

-WAR GAMES! SURVIVOR SERIES! CHICAGO! TONIGHT!

-To the video as The Brawling Brutes take another loss to Pretty Deadly. Ridge Holland walks out on Butch during the match and Butch dominates, but gets caught with a roll-up for the pin.

-Butch is backstage with Kayla and he doesn’t know what to say. Ridge walked out on him and he hasn’t heard from Sheamus in months. Bobby Lashley interrupts and he is not happy about Judgment Day retaining tonight. Butch tells Lashley to back off, and Lashley tells him to make a name for himself. I smell a SmackDown match, and I am here for it!

-To the video as we see highlights from Judgment Day’s win over The Street Profits. The Profits winning the Tag Titles wouldn’t have been shocking, but Judgment Day getting the win ahead of War Games makes sense.

-Camp and Megan discuss The Men’s War Games and yes, Randy Orton is part of the match graphic. So he is being advertised now even though Cody not saying his name seemed weird.

-Damage CTRL still to come!

-WWE NFL Title Belts! GO NINERS! Made my Thanksgiving night so much more enjoyable with their dismantling of Seattle.

-To the video as Kevin Owens being the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect leads to KO and LA vs. Waller and Theory. Knight and Owens get the win as expected as Knight pins Theory. Knight continues to stack up wins and Owens continues to get the best of Waller and Theory. Waller and Theory can eat loss after loss and be fine just by opening their mouth.

-To the video as Becky and Charlotte teamed to face Bayley and Asuka. Fun match that gave us a preview of War Games and the story is Charlotte and Becky still have issues trusting each other. I appreciate that as we know they hate each other, and everything shouldn’t be all roses with them. Bayley gets the pin on Becky!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Damage CTRL and she congratulates Asuka and Bayley on their win. Bayley notes they are a team while the other side is likely arguing. There is no way Charlotte and Becky can work together. Bayley gives a shout-out to her Champion, Iyo. Iyo and friends speak in Japanese and Dakota notes it’s good things about Bayley. Bayley is going to get turfed from the group in epic fashion at some point and it wouldn’t shock me if it happened tonight.

-Megan and Camp run down tonight’s small card. Perhaps whoever Nakamura is waiting for will show up for a fight?

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading and enjoy Survivor Series!