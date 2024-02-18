411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 2.17.24: LA Knight Talks Drew McIntyre

-Level Up crapped out on me after the first match last night, and since the episode was so short, the live feed was already finished. So I can’t finish the show until it pops up on Hulu tomorrow. I assume it had something to do with the 5 inches of snow that poured down in our area over just a few hour span. My wife and boys are enjoying it though. For now we get to the fall-out from last night’s show in Utah. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and of course the big story is The Rock and Roman Reigns standing together as a united front.

-To the video where Hollywood Rock is back and he destroyed the crowd in Utah. Jimmy breaking as The Rock insulted the crowd was tremendous. This is The Rock we need at this time.

-As mentioned Megan Morant is our host and she is joined by Scott Stanford. Sadly, we found out that Matt Camp was released and that’s a shame as I found him quite enjoyable in this role. You could tell he was a fan and he didn’t have a schtick to get over. Best of luck Camp!

-To the video as Tiffany Stratton qualified for Elimination Chamber with a win over Zelina Vega. Stratton is going to be a star in this division and it’s probably time to get some new blood mixed in with the current roster. Elektra Lopez gets involved to continue her issues with Vega.

-To the video as Naomi qualifies with a submission win over Alba Fyre. Naomi winning makes sense and we will how long they hold off on putting her with The Bloodline at some point. It will probably be a bit as she just came back and the fans are happy to see here.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Naomi and they hug. Some poor dude walks in during the promo carrying equipment and realizes they are filming. He does his best to find a place to hide as Naomi talks about her excitement head to Perth.

-Megan and Stanford discuss The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. There is one spot left and that will be decided on RAW with a Last Chance Battle Royal. If anyone other than Becky wins this match I will be shocked and disappointed. We need Becky vs. Rhea at Mania.

-Bobby Lashley and company up next! Later it’s LA Knight. YEAH!

-To the video as Kevin Owens and Prison Dom did battle in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Dom continues to show how much he has improved. Truth gets involved, but won’t help Dom. KO gets the win with the pop-up powerbomb.

-To the video as Logan Paul and Miz faced off in another EC Qualifying Match. These two have good chemistry with each other and produced another darn good match. As has been noted several times, Paul just gets it and it’s scary how great he could be if he did this full time. This man should always be a dick heel as well. Paul gets the win and I am sure he will try something crazy in The Chamber.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, and B Fab. Next week AOP faces The Street Profits. They note AOP looked great, but that was there first match in four years. They have earned an ass whopping. Lashley tells us The Profits are ready and they take their leave. Dawkins yells off camera for Byron to say it with his chest. “The Street Profits are ready!”

-Megan and Scott discuss The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. Now this one seems wide open, but I suspect Drew is the favorite and likely winner. I also wonder what happens with GUNTHER at Mania as Bron signed with SmackDown.

-WrestleMania XL Super Bowl commercial! Yes, I am still heartbroken and bitter over that game. Stupid punt! Also, note an excuse, but if Greenlaw doesn’t tear his achilles walking onto the field, I believe deep in my heart San Francisco wins that game. With that said, they still had more than enough chances.

-Nick Aldis announces Bron Breakker as the newest member of SmackDown. He makes his debut next week against an TBD opponent.

-Also next week on SmacKDown it’s LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre. Spoilers are out there for the show for those that want to know.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with LA Knight. He says Drew sealed his fate heading into Elimination Chamber. That tombstone has enough space for DM Hunk. Only one man is heading to WrestleMania and we are looking at him. Huh? Yeah! We know it’s his game. YEAH!

-To the video where Roman Reigns and the current Bloodline are proud to say for the first time that The Rock is a member of The Bloodline. The place explodes when Rock’s music hits and he is back dressing like a douchebag from the late 90s. FANTASTIC! Rock notes Roman beat Cody’s ass last year at WrestleMania. Rock forgets the fact that Cody won The Rumble to earn this rematch, but he is a heel and that’s fine. The Bloodline story is just beginning and then The Rock cuts off the fans from singing along with him. Jimmy is dying in the corner! Fingers in the air though the Rock make’s an L for some reason. I also want it noted The Rock had to bring up the 49ers losing, and I wanted Roman (noted Niners fan) to punch him in the face.

-Megan and Scott discuss Roman/Cody at WrestleMania. It seems I won’t be going now as the price got too steep for my friend. Ticket prices started to go up a good bit since Rock has returned.

-Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect in Perth next Saturday. Perhaps they set up the rumored Tag Match there?

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!