411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 4.13.24: AJ Styles and LA Knight Talk Next Week’s #1 Contenders Match

-Welcome to this week’s SmackDown LowDown Report. We are finished with WrestleMania and it’s time to start building the groundwork for what’s to come this spring and summer. Let’s get to it!

-To the video as Cody gets one more victory speech while also looking forward to his first Title defense at Backlash in France.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Scott Stanford. Can we please have Camp back?

-To the video as Naomi battled Tiffany Stratton in a match to determine the first challenger for Bayley. Naomi gets the win with a jack-knife cover. Next week from Pittsburgh it will be Bayley defending against Naomi.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Naomi to discuss next week. She notes that Tiffy Time is disrespectful and gets on her nerves. This time next week Kay-Kay may be looking at the new WWE Women’s Champion.

-Megan and Scott discuss Bayley v. Naomi.

-LA Knight and AJ Styles still to come! Interview them at the same time and let them tear into each other again. See if AJ can make Knight’s nose bleed this time.

-Peacock commercials!

-WWE Draft commercial!

-To the video for the awesomeness that was As The Bloodline Turns! Solo as the leader without Roman and Rock is perfect and the whole idea that Heyman’s Tribal Chief and Solo’s Tribal Chief may be different is good stuff. Solo tells Jimmy he loves him and then Tama Tonga makes his debut as they turf Jey from the group. The crowd chanting Yeet is great as you know that place is going to eat up the Usos reuniting. Heyman’s terrified reaction is also perfect!

-To the video as LA Knight wins the first Triple Threat Match of the night over Lashley and Santos. Profits, and LWO get involved and I am cool with them facing each other at some point.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with LA Knight and he is annoyed that Byron is trying to make puns of his last name. Knight notes he pinned AJ a few days ago and in one-week things will go his way again. AJ is a perpetual loser and will find himself dropped on his head with the BFT. YEAH!

-AJ Styles up next! Yes, I am saddened by the change in his theme music!

-Peacock commercials!

-RAW: Sami defends his IC Title against Chad Gable and Sheamus returns!

-To the video as Chelsea Green gets dominated by Jade again. Bianca and Jade get the win over Piper and Chelsea as they look primed to be the next challengers to The Kabuki Warriors.

-To the video as our Main Event saw AJ Styles get a win over Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio. This was a fantastic match that tore the house down. The closing sequence was nuts and KO having to lay there as AJ hit a top rope Styles Clash on Rey onto KO had to suck. Great stuff here!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with AJ Styles. He notes that Rey is the best Luchador of all time and it’s a shame he had to go through him. KO has won a few Championships and he had to go through him too. Next is LA Knight and he is sending him to the hospital. Next is Cody and he wants The WWE Title more than Cody needs it. Next week though, LA Knight is his. Serious AJ is awesome!

-Also next week from Pittsburgh we get a #1 Contenders Tag Match: Profits vs. New Catch Republic vs. LDF vs. AOP. The winners get the first crack at A-Town Down Under!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!