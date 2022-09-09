411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode 4 Report: Most Awesome Finishing Moves

-Back with another episode of this show and I am intrigued by this one as we will be looking at Awesome Finishing Moves. My favorite finishing move for the record is the DDT. Simple move that looks awesome! Let’s get to it!

-Greg Miller welcomes us to the show and gives us a “Finish Him.”

-Montage of talking heads talking about what makes a great finisher. Bret Hart says it needs to stand out and Truth says it needs to make a statement. Ezekiel notes that the most important thing is it has to keep someone down for a count of three. They give their favorite finishers and Cody names The People’s Elbow.

-Back to Miller as he sends us on a trip to Death Valley.

-Sam Roberts points out no move fit someone like The Tombstone fit The Undertaker. Nash notes there aren’t many many that can pick him up and drop him down like that. They discuss the set-up and the way Taker crossed the arms and rolled the eyes in the back of his head. Kane tells us it is an Inverted Piledriver and was kind of new at the time. They run through the list of victims: Hogan, Shawn, HHH, Kane (who notes he was given 3 in one match), Diesel, Mankind, Vader, Cena, Henry, Sid, AJ Styles and so on.

-Miller talks about finishers coming OUTTA NOWHERE!

-I mean, it’s a meme! They do mention that the RKO is a Diamond Cutter which is the Ace Cutter. DDP gives credit to Johnny Ace, but notes what he did was find ways to hit the move from different positions and then Orton improved on that. Diamond Cutter and Stunner were the moves of choice from all of us in High School when we tried to catch people in the halls between classes. They cover all the awesome ways Orton has hit the move including out of the Shooting Star Press. They then discuss the social media impact of the move and the various videos. Some of these are fantastic! Just them showing these on this shows makes this week a winner. Rollins at Mania! That’s still breathtaking as is Gable getting caught with one out of a moonsault earlier this year. To his credit Orton has often given the credit to the person taking the move in this crazy spots.

-Miller does his LOD impression!

-The Doomsday Device: Kind of surprised they actually included this. Rikishi notes that a lot of people were scared of The Road Warriors. Shelton calls them the Greatest Tag Team of All Time and their Finisher the Greatest of All Time. Owens notes that The Doomsday Device is terrifying. “It must have been so much scarier when Hawk was flying at you.” They talk about how you had no control of how you were going to land. Miller cuts in and wants to know why The Doomsday Device didn’t close the show and what else can top it. He zooms in on a jobber who looks scared shitless sitting on Animal’s shoulders.

-Back to Miller as he talks about deadly tornados!

-The F5: Shayna: “Why hit them with a fist when you can hit them with a planet? That’s the F5.” Heyman notes that Brock is legitimately the baddest dude on the planet. They talk about how he was able to hit Big Show with the move. Theory notes he was crapping his pants taking the move off the top of the Elimination Chamber pod. Shelton brings up that Brock hit a shark with the F5 and the shark never asked for a rematch. Shelton for the win! Drew has some good advice as he tells us not to get hit with the F5 by Brock Lesnar.

-To Miller who shows the video of him talking trash to Brock at Survivor Series and Brock yelling for him to shut-up.

-The Spear: I mean, there are approximately 50000 people that use the move so lets see who they focus on here. They talking heads focus on Goldberg and Ziggler says it is like a train hitting you. Roberts mentions Edge isn’t as big as Goldberg but his more aerodynamic and has more speed. Sorry, I love Edge but him beating people with The Spear isn’t as believable as Goldberg, Batista, Lashley, Rhyno. Lashley says his spear is different as he follows through and takes you on a ride with him. Theory says he has been hit with Lashley’s spear and it sucks. To include the women they throw in Charlotte. Roberts says the best spear of all time belongs to the Greatest Superstar of All-Time: Roman Reigns. Miz talks about Roman spearing Shane out of the air when he tried to hit coast to coast.

-Greg Miller throws to a Phenomenal Finisher!

-Here I was thinking Styles Clash and instead it’s The Phenomenal Forearm. AJ says it is one of the best finishers out there because it is his and he can do it on anyone. One that stands out to him is the one he hit on Cena at SummerSlam. Sonya says she doesn’t leave her feet often and what AJ does with the move is impressive. Shayna breaks down the science of the move and how it will knock anyone out. Ziggler says it hits and hits hard as AJ makes sure he brings it. I believe early in his run he caught Miz pretty solidly with it causing some damage. THEY SHOW AJ HITTING ALEISTER BLACK WITH THE MOVE. HE’S COMING HOME! CONFIRMED! Moving on then!

-Miller talks about Tag Team Finishers.

-3D: I assumed this would be featured. Miz says it is fun to watch and cool looking. He notes it is an elevated RKO. Shelton says it requires perfect timing and nobody does it better than The Dudleys. Roberts brings up how they are best known for getting the tables and that makes the 3D even better. We see big stars like Rock and Taker getting put through a table with it. No mention of The Usos using the move now.

-Miller talks about no chins being safe with this Superstar.

-Sweet Chin Music: STAN EATS SWEET CHIN MUSIC! END THIS SHOW AS NOTHING IS TOPPING THAT. God Bless them for sharing that video again. Oh, wait, now it’s BARBERSHOP TIME AS SHAWN TURNS ON MARTY! Inject all of this in my veins! They discuss Shawn tuning up the band and how it got the crowd into it. Jarrett brings up the classic match he had with Shawn at In Your House 2 in 1995. Shawn vs Kurt at Mania 21: One of my favorite matches of all time! Shelton talks about his springboard into Sweet Chin Music and how it is the greatest one of all time. DAMN RIGHT! Of course we get “I’m Sorry, I Love you,” before he ended Ric Flair’s career (*cough*). KO notes everyone uses the Sweet Chin Music but nobody does it as well as Shawn. Preach!

-Miller throws to Shawn’s arch-rival!

-The Sharpshooter/Scorpion Deathlock! I assume this will mainly focus on Bret, but they should give a shout-out to Sting. Also, about time they included a submission hold. Shelton says it hurts and hurts a lot. They show Bret putting people from Mad TV and Regis in the hold. They show The Rock and Trish using the move though they note only Bret executed it to perfection. Huh, poor Sting! I mean, I know he is with AEW, but dude is a WWE Hall of Famer. Beth brings up Austin passing out with blood pouring down his face at WrestleMania 13 in the hold. They show Bret beating Flair for his first WWF Title with it. Funny enough they don’t include the most famous sharpshooter of all time: Montreal with Shawn Michaels executing the move and it changed history forever.

-Miller says if he had to pick a side he is going with Sweet Chin Music. Only one finisher left and it should be pretty obvious.

-Stone Cold Stunner: I assume the entire premise of this episode was just so they could show people getting Stunned for 5 minutes. This is worth it just for the sell jobs from Angle, Rock, Santino, Shane. The beer spit one is great! Rock flipping and having seizures as he took the move is fantastic. GEORGE KITTLE! 49ERS! BEST TE IN FOOTBALL! NINERS WINNING THE IT ALL THIS YEAR (over Buffalo). Sorry, that got me pretty excited. I mean, it’s The Stunner. The DDT is my favorite, but this is easily the best finisher of all time. Austin loves the way Scott Hall took the Stunner and loves the first time he hit Vince with one. He puts over The Rock and the way he sold the move and how each one was unique. It’s like chicken soup for the soul. Austin talks about Mania this year and the way Theory sold the move. Yes, it was amazing. Theory says taking the move means he could quit now if he wanted to. He loves the spin Pat McAfee put on it and cracks bringing up Pat still made sure to drink beer while selling it on the floor. Again, best finisher ever and had to suck for Austin’s tailbone dropping on it several times a night for years on end. Same goes for Hogan with his leg drop.

-Next time we look at Awesome Weddings! YES!

-This was fun and most of the choices were pretty much nailed. The Spear and Phenomenal Forearm were the only questionable ones. Overall this show continues to be a fun way to spend 40 or so minutes as nostalgia is a wonderful thing. Thanks for reading!