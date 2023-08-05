411’s WWE This is Awesome Report: Most Awesome Returns

-Sorry for the delay with my Level Up Review. I couldn’t watch the live showing on Peacock and for whatever reason the episode isn’t up on Hulu yet. So, I was strolling through the recently added shows to Peacock and found there was a new episode of this show uploaded. Let’s get to it!

Greg Miller welcomes us to the show

-Opening talking head/highlight package: They all discuss their favorite returns: Warrior at WrestleMania VIII will likely be the oldest one mentioned on this show. JOHN CENA AT THE RUMBLE IN MSG! Austin at No Way Out after talking his ball and going home. BRAY WYATT (which seems like a fever dream at this point). Top Dolla talks about his own surprising return and how nervous he was. Yeah, we all remember that Top Dolla return! Kurt Angle notes he returned because of the fans and wanted to say goodbye to them properly. Sami Zayn: “I don’t think it’s rocket science. We missed you and we care about you.”

Triple H

-Yeah, this was awesome! In May of 2001 HHH tears his quad in a tag match with Austin against Benoit and Jericho. That injury took HHH out of action for 8 months and he missed the entire Invasion Angle. They all put over HHH’s toughness as he finished the match. Dr Andrews notes it is impossible to be able to stand up with that injury and yet, he did. The WWE started hyping his return for Vengeance in Dec, but he wasn’t ready yet. Gargano notes the vignettes made HHH like so much like a Terminator that he wanted to have his own quad injury. HHH lived near the rehab facility just so he could get back sooner. His return is finally set for RAW in MSG and the POP that he got was one of the most visceral you will ever here. HHH broke out the denim jacket over leather jacket combo and now he was a massive babyface. Well, at least until Hogan returned and stole all his thunder and then Shawn Michaels was about to return, so it HHH was back to being a heel by the summer. HHH notes his main objective was making sure he didn’t cry. He gets to beat up Kurt Angle to send the crowd home happy. Good stuff and a deserved entrant to this list.

The Rock

-In 2011 the WWE had announced there would be a host of WrestleMania for the first time. The talking heads mention nobody even knew what that meant. Rumors were running crazy and I recall someone swearing it was going to be Bob Barker. We get to RAW where the host is announced and they milk the announcement until you hear, “If you smell….” and the place explodes. The Rock had returned after seven years away because someone in WWE forgot to renew his contract. Mind blowing that you forget to lock up THE ROCK to a new contract, even if just as a part timer. The host gig was basically created for The Rock just to get him back in the fold. The Rock immediately calls out John Cena and makes fun of his shirts as he compares him to a big ass bowl of Fruity Pebbles. This return set up the next three WrestleMania Main Events so you can’t say they didn’t get the most out of it. I was there for the Rock’s host gig at Mania, but haven’t been able to make it to one since. Hopefully that changes next year.

Bret Hart

-This is the most shocking and surreal return quite possibly ever in wrestling history. We get a rundown of the Bret/Shawn rivalry both on and off screen. Survivor Series 97! Montreal! Mick notes he was there and it was a really sad time. Shawn gets The Sharpshooter and Vince yells to RING THE FUCKING BELL and Bret gets turfed from the WWF. Bret showed up many years later just to get put in the Hall of Fame and avoid a smear DVD. Then the relationship improved and on Jan 4, 2010 (same day TNA started airing Impact live on Mondays in their attempt to reignite The Monday Night Wars: It didn’t work) Bret Hart returns to a WWE ring for the first time in 12 years. Gargano: “It felt right.” Bret immediately calls out Shawn and this was tremendous! It was surreal and amazing and captivating as they got things off their chest and hugged it out. Bret says it was a huge weight to get off his back and making peace with it was the best thing he ever did. We leave it there and don’t touch on the story later in the show that lead to Vince/Bret at WrestleMania XXVI (I was there).

Becky Lynch

-Highlight package of Becky’s rise from the other one behind Sasha and Charlotte to WrestleMania Main Event and biggest star in WWE at one point. She then announces her pregnancy on RAW. “You can be a warrior, cause I am going to go be a mother.” Asuka’s reaction is amazing and they show Rollins watching backstage with tears in his eyes. Great stuff! SummerSlam 2021: Las Vegas! Becky Lynch returns to a massive pop as Rollins talks about the work Becky put in to return. She came back shredded after popping a human out which is crazy. She notes she took it all in as she missed it. Then she beats Bianca in mere seconds to turn heel and she is the new Champion! Then everyone online freaked out as BIANCA WAS BURIED! It turned out okay for her! Good stuff from Montez as he tells the producer he hated the return and they need to ask him another question. He then curses to drive home the point. Candice LeRae notes that it made her realize that it was possible to have a baby and return better than ever. “Mom power.”

Roman Reigns

-So, a global pandemic shut down the world and Roman was gone due to concerns over his health. Obviously justified! THUNDERDOME ERA! Bray Wyatt wins The Universal Title from Braun Strowman and then Roman returns and wrecks Bray and Braun. This was a different Roman, but we didn’t realize how different as most just assumed it was going to be more of the same. Perhaps Roman with just a little more aggression. Things changed when Roman revealed on SmackDown that he was with Paul Heyman! The rest is history and we are still living in The Tribal Chief Era! Later he wins The Universal Title at Payback and has been Champion for nearly three years. The question is what happens to Roman if the pandemic never happens? Do they eventually make the turn in character?

Shane McMahon

-Camp notes that Shane has always been the most beloved of all The McMahons. Yeah, because he is maniac and has no problem killing himself for our enjoyment. KING OF THE RING 2001 VS ANGLE! That glass spot is still sickening to watch! The man landed right on his head on concrete! Shane leaves WWE legit in 2010 and seems like he is gone forever. Then Vince McMahon presents an award to Stephanie on RAW in 2016 and then it happens: HERE COMES THE MONEY! Shane gets a monster reaction that caught everyone off guard. Shane looked choked up and you know Vince was beaming inside, but had to play it off. Shane then gets booked in Hell in a Cell vs Taker at WrestleMania 32 and it helps sell a crap load of tickets. Seriously, Shane was a big time draw for the show and helped when the WWE roster was facing a rash of injuries. Shane then takes the Foley bump off The Cell because we wouldn’t expect anything else.

Brock Lesnar

-Brock Lesnar debuted in WWE in 2002 and Vince immediately saw dollar signs and pushed him to the moon. Brock smashed everyone including Hogan and then Rock within 4 months to become WWE Champion. Brock hates life on the road and wants out and bails on WWE after only 2 years. He nearly makes a NFL roster with The Vikings and then becomes UFC Champion. We just to 2012 as John Cena lost to The Rock the night before at WrestleMania and he would like to congratulate him, but the rumors were out and we know who was coming. Brock’s music hits and he gets the same gutteral reaction from the crowd that HHH got. BROCK GUY! Brock looks like the baddest dude alive as he destroys John Cena and KICKS HIS STUPID HAT ACROSS THE RING! Rough couple of days for John! Brock then jobs in his first match back, but it turned out okay for him. “SUPLEX CITY BITCH!”

The Hardy Boyz

-WWE RETURN CONFIRMED! That’s how this works, right? History of The Hardy Boyz and you can tell a lot of these talking heads are big time fans. Edge talks about the crazy bumps and how if they work one night then you keep doing them because of the reaction from the crowd. Matt and Jeff leave and work for Impact and Ring of Honor. Then we get to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. First, lets go back to RAW where the Triangle Match for the Tag Titles just happens to get turned into a Ladder Match. I mean, that was a huge sign they were returning there. Gargano notes there were rumors but The Hardys were still doing Indy shows even the night before Mania (I believe that was the ladder match for ROH vs. The Young Bucks). Matt did whatever he could to throw people off online and we get some of the backstage stuff in Gorilla which is cool. The New Day are out (as hosts) to announce a 4th team has been added and tease it will be them, but we all knew. The music hits and the place explodes (I am running out of ways to describe these pops)! Fun moment to go back and watch on YouTube! This was the high point of this WrestleMania and really helped save the show. The Hardys win the Tag Titles for the 7th time. Great moment!

Edge

-Edge breaks his neck and has his last match at WrestleMania 27 (again, I was there). He retires the following week on RAW and it’s tough to watch as you can see it broke his heart. He transitioned to acting and Beth notes he was handling it well. His body also healed with nine years off and he wanted to see if he could do it. Royal Rumble 2020: The last big show before the world changed! Rhea says nobody knew, but there were rumors. You didn’t really believe them, but then his music hits and say it with me, THE PLACE EXPLODED! Beth is crying watching from Gorilla in a sweet moment! Just great, great stuff and Corbin notes he is getting chills thinking about it. The production then misses his first spear in nearly a decade. Great job Dunn! Edge says it will be his greatest memory as a performer in wrestling. Then the pandemic happened and Edge had to fight Orton in an empty warehouse in a match that just ended last week. Then an injury put him on the shelf again, but we will always have that Rumble moment!

Cody Rhodes

-Outside of Bret, the most surreal return on this list. Here is my recap of Cody’s documentary that just aired as they cover all of this there. AEW is not mentioned on this show, but they mention he started his own “sports entertainment company.” Seth has no opponent for Mania due to injury issues and Cody just happens to be a free agent. We all thought it might happen, but you didn’t know until you heard “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” GEORGE KITTLE! BANG BANG NINER GANG! SUPERBOWL BOUND! Cody and Seth have a great match and Cody mentions most people won’t remember the match, but it was a BANGER. Dawkins notes the moment won an ESPY! Gargano says Cody left with a glass ceiling and he came back with none.

-This was a fun show! Returns make for great moments and that’s what this show is all about. There is nothing on this list I would leave out. You could make a case of Hogan’s return to WWE, but it wasn’t a surprise and it was the later shows where he got the standing ovation that wouldn’t end. Easy show to watch as always and a fun trip down memory lane. Thanks for reading!