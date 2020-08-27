411’s WWE Timeline Report: ‘One More Match’

-It seems Wednesday is going to be the day for new episodes of this series to be released. I thought we would get HHH/Taker next based on the teaser trailer, but we get this one with Orton v. Christian. Let’s get to it!

-Air Date: 08.26.20

-Run Time: 47:23

-We start off at SummerSlam in 2011 where Edge tells Christian that nobody deserved to be World Champion more than him, but along the way he became a whiny, crying, bitch. What led to this fracture between two best friends? This is WWE Timeline!

-Highlights of Edge and Christian reeking of awesomeness! Then Edge became the King of the Ring in 2001 and that led to each going their separate way. They each got runs with the IC Title but that seemed to be the peak for Christian. Edge though went on to become a multiple time World Champion. One of those runs included retaining the World Title against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania XXVII (my review here). I was at that show as it was the last Mania I attended. It was cool that I could say I was there for Edge’s last match, but I can’t say that anymore. Same thing happened the previous year when I saw what I thought was Shawn’s last match. If Punk ever returns than I will be 0-3 as I was at The Rumble when he had his last match.

-Moving on as on April 11, 2011 Edge announces his retirement due to his neck issues and he forfeits The World Title. You can see the emotion on Edge’s face and he admits he was angry that he didn’t get to end on his own terms and that right there is what brought him back.

-With the World Title Vacant, SmackDown had a 20 man Battle Royal to determine a #1 contender to face ADR at Extreme Rules for the vacant World Title. Christian wins the battle royal and heads to Extreme Rules against ADR in a Ladder Match. With an assist from Edge, who distracted ADR, Christian gives us a great feel good moment as he claims his first World Title. The crowd pop was quite epic and I know as a Christian fan it just made me so happy! The post match celebration with Edge is also great as you can see the real emotion from both men.

-Christian celebrates on SmackDown with his peeps, but the fun wouldn’t last as Mark Henry, The Great Khali, and Randy Orton all interrupt and want a shot at his World Title. Cue Teddy Long as he makes it a popularity contest and obviously the fans want Orton. I mean that was kind of a silly way to determine a number one contender. They have a good match showing great chemistry and then the internet explodes as Christian loses his title just days after winning it. I remember the backlash online at the switch and I will say it was rather disappointing.

-Thankfully, it was also a way to start a heel turn for Christian. On SmackDown Christian and Orton team to beat Sheamus and Henry. That leads to Orton vs. Christian II at Over The Limit and as you would expect they deliver once again. Orton hits the RKO to retain and after the match, Christian teases the heel turn, but shakes Orton’s hand.

-SmackDown on my 30th birthday sees Christian congratulate Orton, but also lay out the challenge for ONE MORE MATCH! “A guy can ask right.” Sheamus was named the #1 contender, but that didn’t stop Christian as he polled the fans. Teddy Long shoots down that request, but names Christian as the special ref for Orton/Sheamus. They have a good match on SmackDown. Christian gets bumped and ends up screwing over Sheamus as Orton retains. The heel turn is cemented as Christian blasts Orton with the World Title after the match.

-The following week Christian is basking in his new persona. He calls out the people that were angered he lost the title in 5 days, but now are booing him for hitting Orton. The man just wants ONE MORE MATCH! Christian wants a rematch at Capitol Punishment (I forgot about the PPV) and Orton accepts.

-Capitol Punishment: Orton/Christian III and again another good one between these two and again, Randy Orton gets the win. Christian has a beef though as his foot just broke the plane off the bottom rope. Orton pays him back with a World Title shot to the head.

-On SmackDown Teddy Long agrees that Christian’s foot was under the bottom rope. He admits the ref made a bad call, but the decision is final. Christian doesn’t care and wants ONE MORE MATCH! Teddy sets a tag match of Henry/Christian vs Kane/Orton and Christian must win to get his title shot. Henry gets the pin and that gets Christian another shot at the World Title.

-The following SmackDown they have a contract signing and Christian puts in a clause that Orton can lose the World Title if he gets disqualified or if the ref makes another bad decision. Christian calls Orton out for being their Golden Boy. Orton brings up that he is 3-0 against Christian and yet he keeps pleading for ONE MORE MATCH. All of this is starting to make Orton angry and he has had problems in the past managing his anger. For whatever reason I forgot they had so many matches before the one at MITB.

-Money In The Bank 2011: One of the greatest WWE PPVs of all time and again, they have a banger of a match. Some didn’t like the finish as Christian wins The World Title by DQ as he spit on Orton he then kicked him in the balls. I thought it was fantastic and played perfectly to the stipulation and showed how smart Christian was in using Orton’s anger against him. Orton then destroys Christian with multiple RKOs on a table that just wouldn’t break. My review is here.

-Now Orton wants ONE MORE MATCH as he stages a sit in on SmackDown. Christian calls it justice as he has been fighting an uphill battle against Teddy and forces that protect Orton. Christian is now a 2 time World Champion, but Orton wants his rematch tonight. That would be a no from Christian as rematches don’t grow on trees and nobody likes a whiner. HA! Teddy Long is out and Orton will get a rematch.

-SmackDown: July 29: COO, HHH makes Orton vs Christian V in a No Holds Barred match at SummerSlam. Later in the show Orton knocks off R Truth (when he was a more serious heel) in the main event.

-SmackDown: Aug 12: Orton beats The Great Khali and then Christian comes out with all the confidence in the world as he tells Orton he now has the best thing going.

-SummerSlam 2011: Christian brings out Edge, who is going to be in his corner tonight. This is where we entered as Edge returns to a massive pop and a ton of pyro. They hug and Christian’s over the top celebration is fantastic. Edge was proud of Christian when he beat ADR and agrees that it was unfair he had to defend the Title 5 days later, but then Christian whined about it week after week. Then he went and won the Title by DQ. Edge never knew his best friend was a whiny bitch and he walks out on that. Orton/Christian V is the best match of their series as they beat the crap out of each other in a hard hitting brawl. Great ending as Christian gets caught with the RKO on the ring steps. Orton becomes a World Champion for a 9th time and wins the series with Christian 4-1.

-Christian had the fans behind him when he won his title and left SummerSlam without his title and the fan support. Nine years later Christian gets ONE MORE MATCH with Orton and gets his head punted off to end it once and for all. It was a nice call back to their history from nearly a decade earlier. I guess that puts Orton at 5-1 in the series now.

-Another good show in this series though when you think of all time great rivalries you don’t think of this one. As mentioned I forgot all about the matches they had prior to the two from MITB and SummerSlam. They had great chemistry together and while Christian ate most of the losses it was a fun feud that delivered with each match. Overall a good show that brought back some fun memories during a time when things were changing in the WWE with the Summer of Punk, early rise of Daniel Bryan, and Christian being treated as a Main Event star. Thanks for reading!