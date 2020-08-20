411’s WWE Timeline Report – ‘The Face That Runs The Place’

-Quick turn around as the WWE has released the 3rd episode of this series just days after the Hart vs Hart one dropped. This time it’s Styles v. Cena which was amazing and made AJ a Main Event Star in the WWE. I kind of wanted Punk v. Cena, but this should be good. Let’s get to it!

-Air Date: 08/19/20

-Run Time: 42:01

-As noted Mauro is our narrator and we start with AJ pinning Cena at SummerSlam 2016. I forgot Cena left his armband in the ring which had people wondering if he was hanging it up. Spoiler: didn’t happen. This is WWE Timeline!

-Cena retrospective as for over a decade he defined what it meant to be a WWE Superstar. He was the face of the WWE and one of the most recognized in all of entertainment. Basically Cena was the man and flag bearer of the WWE.

-Over in Japan, AJ Styles was making a name for himself and we get still photos from PWI of AJ working in Japan. Forward to Royal Rumble 2016 where AJ Styles makes his debut and blows the roof off the building in the process. I can’t explain the reaction I had when he showed up but my wife thought I was having a seizure. I often go back and watch YouTube videos of his debut and it’s still great.

-AJ quickly moved up the ranks in the WWE (they include him pinning Jericho) and had 2 great matches for the WWE Title against Roman Reigns. It was great to see AJ getting spots like that just months after his debut and you knew the WWE realized quickly they had something with him.

-Cena comes back and cuts a promo saying the future goes through him and that brings out AJ Styles. They cover the angle with AJ telling The Good Brothers they were done earlier in the night. The crowd is jacked for this face off and both men know it as they let the crowd take over with dueling chants. AJ welcomes Cena back and they shake hands. The Good Brothers interrupt and it looks like it will be 2 on 2, but AJ turns on Cena and births the greatness of “beat up John Cena.”

-RAW: June 13: AJ and Cena sign a contract for their first meeting at Money in The Bank. AJ tells Cena he can’t beat him and wants to know where he signs. Cena tells him there are two contracts: one where it is a guaranteed singles match and the other where it’s John Cena vs. AJ with The Club. Cena will fight his hardest but with The Club, AJ will win and will be known as the Captain of The Bitch Club. Audible ohhh from the crowd on that one. AJ fires back with what ifs of his own as had he been in the WWE 15 years ago he would be the face that runs this place. Cena cuts him off and calls him every Indy dude that complained it could have been him. AJ signs for the 1 on 1 straight up match and Cena does the same. AJ tells Cena that his time is up and his time is now. Clever! Great segment though!

-Money in The Bank 2016: As expected they deliver a great match with a hot crowd. Again, big match John delivers in matches like this and you know AJ was ready to steal the show. AJ gets the win thanks to a ref bump and help from The Good Brothers. Yep, cheap ending but we all knew we were getting more. Larry’s review is here.

-It also gave AJ the ability to gloat that he beat John Cena. Speaking of whom, he lets AJ know that he broke their contract. He makes jokes about Styles having no balls and then pays for it later in the evening as The Club steamrolls Cena. We get some “beat up John Cena” clips and it’s great.

-Another RAW and save gets saved by Enzo and Cass. Oh man, I completely forgot they became Cena’s allies in this feud. That led to a 6 Man Tag at Battleground and Cena pins AJ to get the win for his team and set up a rubber match.

-The Brand Split happened and both Cena and Styles were drafted to SmackDown where their rivalry continued. AJ lets Cena know that he doesn’t want him in the WWE anymore. He is sick of Cena’s song and dance. He is The Phenomenal AJ Styles and he pinned John Cena. Great fire from AJ as he gets in Cena’s face and shouts “Cena Sucks.” AJ wants to know why John is still here and for Cena it’s to shut AJ’s mouth. He is also still here out of love which he knows doesn’t make him look tough, but he doesn’t care. He says that he will never leave the WWE because it will always be his home. He then asks AJ what he’s doing here and AJ challenges him to a match at SummerSlam. Cena accepts and it’s on!

-SmackDown: Aug 16, 2016: AJ watches from commentary as Cena beats Del Rio. AJ hits Cena with The Phenomenal Forearm and promises to be the face that runs the place on Sunday. He teases the Styles Clash, but Cena escapes with an AA and then another one through The Spanish Announce Table.

-SummerSlam 2016: They top their MITB and deliver one of the best matches of the year. You can check out Larry’s review here. Just an amazing match that made AJ a super top star in the WWE and set him as the easy choice to take the WWE Title from Dean Ambrose. The crowd gives the match a standing ovation. Sad music plays as they show kids in Cena gear looking sad and as Cena gets a standing ovation he takes off his armband and leaves it in the middle of the ring.

-The following SmackDown AJ is now sporting the armband as a trophy. Fantastic! He beat up John Cena at SummerSlam and is now the face that runs this place. He is also the #1 contender for the WWE Championship.

-Backlash 2016: Styles and Ambrose tear the house down and Styles gets in a low blow and Styles Clash to win The WWE Title to a monster pop from the crowd. Again, this was an easy choice as he was more than ready to run with the Title. Check out Larry’s review here.

-AJ celebrates on SmackDown as he told us so. He said he would beat Cena and Ambrose and that’s what he did. He is now “The Champ that Runs The Camp.” That’s so goofy, but kind of awesome at the same time. Cena interrupts and he wants The WWE Title back. AJ gives him the armband back thinking that’s what he meant. HA! Cena quotes Flair and wants the Title for a 16th time to be in the conversation with Ric Flair. Ambrose wants the title back as well as AJ stole from him. Cena tells Ambrose he has no balls and this all leads to a Triple Threat Match.

-No Mercy 2016: The match actually kicks off the show as I believe there was a Presidential Election Debate that night and the WWE wasn’t putting this match against that. As you would expect with the 3 people involved they delivered a great match and Styles retains by pinning Cena after a chair shot. Larry’s review here!

-AJ keeps on winning as we head to 2017. On the final SmackDown of the year, Cena promises that he’s not done and that this is still his era. He wants a Championship Match at The Royal Rumble. AJ wins a triple threat against Ziggler and Corbin and that sets up Cena/Styles III.

-SmackDown: They face off one final time before The Royal Rumble. AJ says he is taking a foot and putting it in Cena’s ass. Cena big times him by saying he has held down this place for a decade while Styles has had a hot 6 months. He has done more in a day than AJ has done in a career. AJ is like every other guy that that hates him, but does whatever they can to beat him. Great go home promo and I remember going into this show absolutely jacked for this match.

-Royal Rumble 2017: They somehow top their SummerSlam match and deliver what I voted as Match of the Year for 2017. Larry’s review is here! Cena breaks out of a figure four as a nod to Ric Flair and also a nice touch as Robinson is the ref. The crowd just loses it over the false finishes including a Super AA that nearly brought the house down. Cena wins this classic with multiple AA’s and in the process claims his 16th World Title. Sadly, this set off a weird period where the title was being passed around like crazy before ending with Jinder Mahal of all people bringing some stability.

-Following SmackDown: Cena says he is sorry and was wrong about AJ Styles. He puts AJ over as an elite WWE Superstar that brings the best out of him. We get a recap of the epic rivalry and that ends this episode of Timeline.

-Great show as normal for this series as again, just letting the video tell the story of classic rivalries is an easy win. This feud didn’t have all the hidden moments and nuance of Owen/Bret, but it was a different kind of story. This was a feud many thought we would never see and then it was just about who was the better man as Cena was the aging legend proving he was still the man and AJ was the younger star that wanted to prove he belonged. Just great stuff during a fun time on SmackDown. Those initial 6 months after The Brand Split were great for The Blue Brand. It gave birth to Talking Smack and we had Ambrose/Cena/Styles delivering great matches in the Main Event while Miz and Ziggler were killing it in an IC Title feud. Just a fun time. Thanks for reading and tomorrow check out my Main Event review.