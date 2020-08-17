411’s WWE Timeline Report – ‘Too Damn Selfish’

-It’s Brother vs Brother this week on Timeline as we cover the Bret/Owen feud. As a heads up there will be some more content from me this week as a few new shows will be dropping on the WWE Network next weekend and I believe FOX is running a SummerSlam special on Saturday. Also, it is looking like I will be filling in for live AEW Dynamite coverage on Saturday, so that should be interesting. As for now we travel back to look at Hart v. Hart. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Bret celebrating his WWF Title win at WrestleMania X. All the major faces are celebrating the Hit Man to kick of his era and it was a way for Vince to basically apologize what happened at Mania IX. Owen comes out and is quite annoyed seeing his brother celebrating knowing that he beat him earlier in the show. This is WWE Timeline!

-In the early 90s Bret Hart become one of the most popular stars in the WWF. He went on to be a 2 time IC Champion and in 1992 he defeated Ric Flair for the WWF Title. I remember watching Superstars when that news broke and being shocked. Just a weird time where the WWF Title changed hands twice over a 2 month span on house shows.

-While Bret is climbing the mountain in the WWF, Owen Hart is in a tag team with Jim Neidhart as The New Foundation. Not surprised they skipped over his initial run as The Blue Blazer. We jump to the 1993 Survivor Series where The Hart Family took on Shawn Michaels (subbing for Lawler) and his Knights. Brilliant booking as Owen gets whipped into Bret on the apron causing Owen to get pinned by Shawn. Owen ends up being the only brother to be eliminated and well, he didn’t take it very well as he blamed Bret for it. As a note Shawn also didn’t do a job as he walked out of the match meaning Owen and 3 masked goofs were the only ones pinned or submitted. Owen comes back to the ring and is irate with Bret.

-Next Gorilla does a phone interview with Owen who doesn’t want to be referred to as Bret’s younger brother. He is his own man and wants to step out of the shadow of Bret. Bret then gets a rather large trophy as he is WWF Superstar of the Year. Trophies worked in the Hogan/Andre feud so good enough for this feud as well. Owen challenges Bret to a match and Bret declines as he will never fight his brother. Ever!

-Bret and Owen then get back on the same page as they sat down and resolved their issues. The decide to team up and go after the Quebecers and the WWF Tag Titles. That leads to the 1994 Royal Rumble and Vince was great on commentary talking about how this is Owen’s shot. Johnny Polo! YES! I am a massive fan of Scott Levy and while Raven is one of the favorite characters of all time, Johnny Polo ruled as well. Polo interferes as he low brides Bret (though it looked like Bret just dived through the ropes). He damages his knee and that is the story of the match as he gets destroyed. Bret has an opportunity to tag Owen, but opts to keep fighting and collapses when trying a Sharpshooter. The Quebecers win by ref stoppage due Bret’s knee injury. Owen is rightly pissed and he kicks Bret in the damaged wheel to massive heat from the crowd. I miss crowds at wrestling shows! Great angle!

-Owen cuts the promo of his life backstage as he blames Bret for being too selfish with a big ego. Great camera work as they show Bret watching the promo on the old school video board while being rolled out on a stretcher. Owen tells Bret he could have won the match and then famously stumbles his words as he yells, “that’s why I kicked your leg out from under your leg.” Minor quibble, but a fantastic promo.

-Later in the same show a hobbled Bret enters The Royal Rumble and makes it to the final two with Lex Luger. I need to watch this show again as this crowd is just molten for this. They both tumble over the ropes and hit at the same time resulting in the first and only tie in The Royal Rumble. It was a pretty sweet social experiment as they gauged if the crowd was more behind Lex or Bret. Again, great stuff as Owen feels Bret cost him everything, yet Bret gets to be conquering hero in winning to close the show.

-With both men heading to Mania they had a coin toss to see who would face Yokozuna first and the loser of the toss would have a match on the show prior to facing who ever was the WWF Champion to keep things fair. I believe it was said that if Lex lost the toss he would get Crush at Mania, but obviously that was never happening. Bret was now set to face Owen to make sure he had a match before getting the Lex/Yoko winner later in the show.

-The promo work heading into Mania was solid as Owen made sure to be the cocky younger brother while Bret was the reluctant brother only doing what he had to do. It was necessary to keep people from cheering the younger brother.

-WrestleMania X: March 20, 1994: Bret vs Owen opens the show and it goes down as quite possibly the greatest show opener ever. The match is great but others love it more than I do. Owen celebrating winning a lockup is fantastic and shows how great he was at the small things and character development. Notable spot sees Owen drop Bret with the Tombstone but this one was the traditional way instead sitting on his ass like he did when he injured Austin. Owen gets the surprising win as he drops to his knees as Bret tries a victory roll. Just great stuff and Owen’s shocked look as he confirms with the ref that he did win is amazing. You can find my very old review of Mania X here.

-Later in the show Yokozuna successfully defends his WWF Title against Luger and that sets up our Main Event: a rematch of the Main Event from the previous year. Yoko loses his balance on the ropes and Bret gets the pin and the WWF Title much to the joy of the crowd. Luger, Razor, Tatanka, Savage, Holly, Piper, Monsoon, and The 1-2-3 Kid all hit the ring to celebrate and cement Bret as the new top dog in the company. Owen watches from the aisle seething that his brother one again stole his spotlight.

-Bret cuts his victory promo on RAW and admits his brother won fair and square but it was just one match. Bret also makes sure to mention he is the WWF Champion now. Ouch! Bret was kind of a dick there.

-King of The Ring 1994: More brilliant booking as Owen does what Bret did the previous year: win 3 matches in one night for The King of The Ring crown. Only thing is Owen had some help as Neidhart turns heel and helps Owen beat Razor in the finals. Bret is interviewed about Owen winning and he has no comment as he can’t believe what just happened. Man, he just won’t congratulate his younger brother! Owen then celebrates with his crown, scepter and robe and tells us he will be known as “The King of Harts” now. Genius!

-Owen is now the King of the Ring and holds a win over his brother so he is an easy choice as the next contender for the WWF Title. The rematch is set for SummerSlam 1994 and it’s a cage match to boot. They show some of the promos leading up to the match and Bret mentioning he used to climb Owen’s crib to see him crying and tying that into the cage match is good stuff.

-SummerSlam 1994: Sadly, their match didn’t close the show as that honor went to Taker vs Taker. No matter though as they have another all time classic and what may be the greatest traditional cage match in WWE history (not counting Hell in a Cell). Bret wins the match with most of the Hart family sitting ringside. Neidhart attacks Bulldog to knock him out and then he and Owen lock Bret in the cage to continue their assault. That leads to Hart brothers and Bulldog doing all they can to climb the cage giving us a great visual. Owen cuts a great bitter promo as he exits the building with The Anvil. Old show review here!

-Survivor Series 1994: WWF Title: Submission Match: Bret vs Backlund with Owen being Backlund’s towel man and Bulldog being Bret’s. Bulldog gets knocked out on the floor as Bret gets hooked in the crossface chicken wing. Tears start streaming down Owen’s face as he begs his mom and dad to throw in the towel. Again, great stuff as Helen throws it in while Stu did all he could to keep it from happening. The gasp and shrieks of horror from the crowd when she tossed in the towel only added to things. Owen immediately runs off with the towel as it dawns on everyone what happened. Owen cuts an amazing promo admitting he setup his parents and this is now the Greatest Thanksgiving of his life. He calls Bret a quitter and proclaims himself the best there is, was and ever will be.

-Mauro wraps it up by talking about brother vs brother being as old as time and how the feud pushed both men to new heights.

-I enjoyed this as it was a wonderful look back at a feud that hasn’t been discussed much. For obvious and sad reasons we don’t get much Owen featured stuff on the network so this was much appreciated. This year long feud was booked perfectly and did what it was supposed to in getting Owen to a higher place and getting Bret more sympathy as he took over as the top guy in the company. I kind of wish they had taken a few minutes to tack on the true ending with the brothers reuniting in 1997, but that’s a minor issue. This series has been a fun reminder of what the WWE can do when they book something correctly and I look forward to the next few episodes. I believe they have two left focusing on HHH/Taker and Cena/Styles. There are obviously so many others out there that I hope they continue with this. Thanks for reading and join me tomorrow for RAW Talk!