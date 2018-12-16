Welcome to 411’s WWE TLC Report. We are LIVE in beautiful San Jose, California.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Booker T, David Otunga, and Sam Roberts. They start by breaking down Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose before moving on to discussions of Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin.



Cruiserweight Championship Match

Buddy Murphy (Champion) vs. Cedric Alexander





Alexander catches Murphy with a side headlock takedown, but Murphy quickly transitions to a head scissors. Both men get back to their feet, and Alexander levels Murphy with a drop kick. Alexander connects with a chop to the chest, but Murphy dumps him onto the apron. Alexander heads back into the ring, but Murphy lands a leaping knee shot that sends Alexander tumbling to the outside. Murphy rolls Alexander back into the ring and connects with double knees from the top turnbuckle. Murphy traps the arms and goes to work with elbow shots to the face. Murphy locks in rear chin lock, but Alexander fights back to his feet. Alexander charges at Murphy in the corner, but Murphy gets a boot up. Murphy dives at Alexander from the second turnbuckle, but Alexander lands a kick to the gut in mid-air. Alexander hits a Flatliner and a wrecking ball drop kick between the ropes. Alexander presses his advantage with a springboard clothesline for a two count. Murphy goes for Murphy’s Law, but Alexander blocks, but Murphy rolls him up for a two count of his own. Alexander hits a Michinoku Driver for another two count. Alexander lands an uppercut and a back elbow shot before heading up top, but Murphy hits a super kick to Alexander up top and follows up with a sit-out powerbomb. Murphy takes Alexander out to the apron, but Alexander drops Murphy and rolls him back into the ring. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check and makes the cover, but Murphy gets his foot on the ropes to break the count. Murphy drops Alexander face-first onto the second turnbuckle and then connects with a running knee shot. Murphy hits Murphy’s Law, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Buddy Murphy defeats Cedric Alexander with Murphy’s Law.

Match Length: 10:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

The Kickoff Show panel returns to break down Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Lars Sullivan and his impending arrival on the main roster.



Ladder Match

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley w/ Lio Rush





Elias whips Lashley to the ropes, but Lashley levels Elias with a shoulder block on the rebound. Lashley rolls out of the ring and grabs a ladder, but Elias connects with a drop kick between the ropes that sends the ladder into Lashley’s chest. Elias slides two ladders into the ring and sets up one of them under the dangling guitar. Elias starts to climb, Rush tries to tip the ladder. Elias climbs down and chases Rush out of the ring before leveling Lashley with a running knee shot. Elias props up a ladder in the corner and tries to whip Lashley into it, but Lashley puts on the brakes and instead whips Elias into the ladder. Lashley hits a delayed vertical suplex and then drops a ladder onto Elias. Elias fights back to his feet and levels Lashley with a clothesline. Elias hits a mule kick in the corner, but Lashley belly-to-belly suplexes Elias onto a ladder in the corner. Lashley uses a ladder to trap Elias in the corner and then kicks the ladder into Elias’ face. Lashley sets up a ladder under the guitar and climbs, but Elias pulls him of the ladder and powerbombs him onto the ladder in the corner. Rush climbs the ladder, but Elias climbs the other side and knocks Rush back down to the mat. Elias retrieves the ladder and wins the match. Elias climbs down and looks for a guitar shot on Lashley, but Rush makes the save. Lashley levels Elias, and Rush connects with a top rope frog splash. Lashley grabs the guitar and smashes it over Elias’ back. Elias won the match, but Lashley and Rush are standing tall.

Match Result: Elias defeats Bobby Lashley.

Match Length: 6:20

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾

The Kickoff Show closes with a discussion of Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.



Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

R-Truth & Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox w. The Singh Brothers





Mahal takes down Truth with a side head lock takedown and then levels him with a shoulder block. Truth hits the ropes and connect with a running crossbody. Fox tags herself into the match, so Carmella also enters the match. Truth and Carmella hit Mahal and Fox with stereo hip tosses that send them out of the ring. Truth and Carmella pause for a dance break, but they’re interrupted by the Singh Brothers. Truth dumps the Singhs to the outside before Fox charges back into the ring and attacks Carmella. Fox hits a Northern Lights Suplex and bridges into a pin for a two count. Carmella tags Truth as Fox tags Mahal. Truth levels Mahal with a clothesline and follows up with a back heel kick. Truth drops Mahal with a spinning back elbow shot, but he didn’t see that Fox tagged herself into the match. Fox goes for the scissors kick on Truth, but Truth evades. Carmella levels Fox with a kick, but Mahal makes the save. Truth dumps Mahal to the outside, and Carmella locks in the Code of Silence on Fox. There’s no one left to save Fox, so she has no choice but to tap. After the match, Carmella finds out that Truth submitted their winning travel destination… WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Carmella is somewhat less than enthused.

Match Result: Carmella defeats Alicia Fox with the Code of Silence

Match Length: 5:36

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bar (Champions) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos





It’s going to be Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the New Day in this match. The Bar dominate early as the New Day trade tags but can’t take control. The Bar continually make sure the Usos can’t tag into the match as Sheamus works over Woods. Sheamus takes Woods up top, but Woods crotches him on the top rope. Woods makes the hot tag to Kingston as Sheamus tags Cesaro. Kingston hits the Boom Drop and goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Cesaro blocks. Jimmy Uso makes the blind tag on Cesaro as Cesaro sets up Kingston for a vertical suplex. Jimmy heads up top and hits a crossbody on Kingston as Cesaro delivers the vertical suplex. Jimmy covers, but Cesaro breaks up the pin. The Usos level everyone with super kicks, and Jey gets the tag. Jey hits a frog splash to Kingston, but Cesaro makes the blind tag on Jey and tosses Jey out of the ring. Cesaro and Kingston are legal. Cesaro swings Kingston and transitions into the Sharpshooter, but Woods dives through the ropes and hits Cesaro with a DDT to break the hold. Sheamus gets the tag and goes for the Brogue Kick, but Kingston evades. Kingston tags Woods and hits Trouble in Paradise. Woods heads up top and hits a long-distance diving elbow drop to Sheamus, but Cesaro makes the save. The action spills to the outside, so Kingston heads up top and dives onto his competitors. Looks like Woods and Sheamus are still legal. Woods hits Cesaro with a low kick from the apron, but when he heads back into the ring, Sheamus catches him with a Brogue Kick for the three count.

Match Result: Sheamus defeats Xavier Woods with the Brogue Kick.

Match Length: 12:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin





Heath Slater is the referee for this match. The match begins with only Baron Corbin in the ring, and Slater begins his count on Slater. Strowman’s music hits, and Strowman makes his way down to ringside with his arm in a sling. Strowman grabs a mic and climbs into the ring. Strowman reminds Corbin that there are no disqualifications in a TLC match, and that means if someone was sick and tired of dealing with a crappy general manager, and if that someone wanted to help Strowman, it would be perfectly legal. Apollo Crews shows up with a steel chair, and here come Roode & Gable with steel chairs as well. Corbin tries to climb out of the ring, but Finn Balor block him with a steel chair of his own. Slater takes off his referee’s shirt and levels Corbin as Crews, Roode, Gable, and Balor enter the ring. Everyone takes their turn delivering chair shots to Corbin, and Corbin falls out of the ring. Corbin heads back up the ramp… BUT HERE COMES KURT ANGLE!!! Angle grabs a chair from the stage and drives it into Corbin’s gut. Angle chases Corbin back into the ring, and Roode & Gable hits the neckbreaker / moonsault combination. Angle hits the Angle Slam, and Balor hits the Coup de Grâce. Slater puts his referee’s shirt back on, and Strowman steps on Corbin for the three count.

Match Result: Braun Strowman defeats Baron Corbin with… assistance.

Match Length: 6:21

Slimmer’s Rating: N/R – This was an angle, not a match.



Tables Match

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott w/ Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan





The Riott Squad bring a table with a picture of Jim Neidhart on it with them to the ring. Natalya takes control and tries to suplex Riott off the apron through a table, but Riott pushes Natalya away. Nataly charges at Riott on the apron, but Morgan shoves Riott out of harm’s way. Natalya knocks Morgan off the apron and through a table. Natalya sets up a table at ringside and tries to powerbomb Riott through it, but Riott fights out. Natalya whips Riott into the barricade and then scoop slams Logan through the table. Morgan and Logan are down and out, so Natalya finally has Riott one-on-one. Riott slam’s Natalya’s face into the Neidhart table and then slides it into the ring. Riott props up the Neidhart table in the corner, but Natalya heads back into the ring and goes for a suplex through the table. Riott blocks, but Natalya locks the Sharpshooter. Riott grabs the bottom of the table while still in the Sharpshooter and tips it onto Natalya to break the hold. Riott tries to set up the Neidhart table, but Natalya stops her and delivers an electric chair drop. Natalya heads to the outside and retrieves a table with a picture of Ruby Riott on it from under the ring. She also grabs Jim Neidhart’s jacket from under the ring and puts it on. Natalya sets up the Riott table in the ring and kicks Riott in the chest. Riott goes for the Riott Kick, but Natalya blocks. Riott sets Natalya on the Riott table and heads up top, but Natalya pulls her down and slams her face into the table. Natalya sets Riott on the Riott table and heads up top, but Riott springs off the table and joins Natalya up top. Riott goes for a super hurricanrana through the table, but Natalya blocks and counters into a super powerbomb through the table for the win.

Match Result: Natalya defeats Ruby Riott with a super powerbomb through a table.

Match Length: 12:36

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre





McIntyre muscles Balor to the corner to start, but Balor switches positions and chops the chest. McIntyre regains control with a chop of his own and drops Balor with a leg kick. McIntyre stomps on the leg and connects with another chop to the chest. McIntyre takes Balor up top, but Balor slides out from under him and kicks McIntyre back down to the mat. Balor heads up top and goes for the Coup de Grâce, but McIntyre pulls him down and belly-to-belly suplexes him across the ring. Balor goes for a sunset flip, but McIntyre grabs the ropes top block. McIntyre locks in an arm and chin submission and then powers Balor up into a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. McIntyre goes back to the arm and chin submission, but Balor fights back to his feet to break the hold. Balor hit the ropes and connects with a flying forearm shot, but McIntyre stays on his feet. Balor delivers a satellite DDT than sends McIntyre to the outside and then connects with a Slingblade in the ring. Balor charges at McIntyre, but McIntyre catches him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. McIntyre goes for a Alabama Slamma, but Balor counters into a victory roll for a two count. Balor heads up top, but McIntyre joins him up there and hits a Celtic Cross from the top. The action spills to the outside, and Balor traps McIntyre in the ring skirt. Balor goes for a kick from the apron, McIntyre trips him and dumps him onto the apron. McIntyre delivers the Glasgow Kiss and rolls Balor back into the ring, but Dolph Ziggler comes out of the crowd and hits McIntyre with a super kick while the referee is checking on Balor. Ziggler grabs a chair, but McIntyre kicks into his face. McIntyre rolls Ziggler into the ring and heads into the ring with the chair, but Balor drop kicks the chair into McIntyre’s face. (Just sayin’, that probably should have gotten Balor disqualified. Just sayin’.) Balor heads up top and hits the Coup de Grâce for the three count.

Match Result: Finn Balor defeats Drew McIntyre with the Coup de Grâce.

Match Length: 12:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Chairs Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton





Orton tosses Mysterio out of the ring to start and immediately grabs a chair. Mysterio blocks a chair shot and grabs a chair of his own. Mysterio lands a chair shot and drives Orton back into the ring. Mysterio connects with another chair shot and beats Orton into the corner. Mysterio flies at Orton in the corner, but Orton slides out of the way and traps Mysterio between the turnbuckles. Orton grabs a chair and delivers a shot to Mysterio’s back. Mysterio fights back and dumps Orton to the outside. Mysterio grabs a chair in the ring, runs toward the ropes, and slides on the chair out of the ring and onto Orton. That was a hella unique spot and definitely gif-worthy. Mysterio sits Orton in a chair at ringside and goes for a seated senton from the apron, but Orton slides out of the chair, and Mysterio crashes crotch-first through the chair. These guys are coming up with some very creative chair spots in the match. Orton rolls Mysterio back into the ring and tries to lawn dart Mysterio into a chair in the corner, but Mysterio counters and head scissors Orton shoulder-first into the chair. Orton quickly regains control with a power slam and goes for the rope-assisted DDT, but Mysterio slides through to avoid it. Mysterio goes for a springboard crossbody, but Orton launches a chair into Mysterio’s knees and gets a two count. Orton wedges a chair between the middle and bottom turnbuckles, but Mysterio lands a chair shot and follows up with the 619. Mysterio heads up top in the corner with the chair wedged between the turnbuckles, so Orton pulls Mysterio down and bounces his head off the chair. Orton sets up four chairs next to each other in the middle of the ring and goes for an RKO onto all of the chairs, but Mysterio blocks. Mysterio hits Orton with a drop toe hold onto the chairs and then gets a victory roll off the chairs for the three count.

Match Result: Rey Mysterio defeats Randy Orton with a victory roll.

Match Length: 11:31

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½ – Okay match, but truly creative chair spots.



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (Champion) vs. Nia Jax w/ Tamina



Jax tosses Rousey to the corner to start, but Rousey goes for an early arm bar, but Jax rolls and lifts Rousey into a sit-out powerbomb. Jax tosses Rousey across the ring, hits the ropes, and connects with an elbow drop. Jax posts Rousey in the corner and then runs across the apron to crush Rousey’s shoulder against the post. Jax goes for a vertical suplex, but Rousey spins while upside down to counter into a sleeper on Jax’ back. Jax tries to fight the sleeper, so Rousey rolls Jax into an arm bar. Jax rolls out of the ring with Rousey still on her arm and flings Rousey into the barricade. Jax drags Rousey back into the ring and goes for a powerbomb, but Rousey counters into a hurricanrana. Rousey posts Jax in the corner, and Jax tumbles to the outside. Rousey heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody onto Jax on the outside. Rousey lifts Jax back into the ring and gets a two count. Rousey starts peppering Jax with jabs and hits a step-up knee shot and step-up punch for another two count. Rousey heads up top and hits another diving crossbody, but this time Jax rolls through and lifts Rousey into a Samoan Drop for a two count of her own. Jax lifts Rousey onto her shoulders and heads up top for a super Samoan Drop, but Rousey counters into a sunset flip powerbomb for another two count. Rousey sets up for the arm bar, but Tamina distracts her from the apron. Jax goes for the Facebreaker, but Rousey catches the arm and rolls into arm bar for the submission.

Match Result: Ronda Rouse defeats Nia Jax with the arm bar.

Match Length: 10:48

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼ – The rate at which Rousey continues to add new moves to her repertoire is simply amazing.

As Nia Jax walks through the backstage area, she runs into Becky Lynch. “Remember when you broke my face?” Lynch punches Jax in the face and whips her into a pile of equipment before walking away.



WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan (Champion) vs. AJ Styles





Bryan rolls out of the ring as soon as the bell rings and taunts Styles from the outside. Bryan heads back into the ring and thinks about locking up with Styles, but instead he heads back to the outside. Bryan eventually heads back into the ring, and Styles immediately lights him up in the corner. Styles lands a kick to the chest and another kick to the back. Bryan fights back with a kick to the chest but eats a drop kick from Styles. Bryan rolls to the outside and Styles dives toward him, but Bryan catches Styles with a kick to the gut in mid-air. Bryan rolls Styles back into the ring and goes to work with kicks to the ribs. Bryan ties up Styles’ legs and repeatedly drives his knees into Styles’ ribs and back. Bryan locks in a surfboard, but Styles grabs the ropes to break the hold. Bryan connects with a volley of chops to the chest in the corner and ties up Styles in the tree of woe. Bryan slides out of the ring and pulls on Styles’ neck to stretch his injured ribs. Bryan connects with another volley of body kicks, and Styles tumbles out of the ring. Styles briefly regains control when he heads back into the ring, but Bryan flips over in the corner and rolls up Styles for a two count. Bryan drop toe holds Styles into the turnbuckle and follows up with a running drop kick in the corner. Bryan hits another corner drop kick, but Styles counters a third corner drop kick with a vicious running clothesline. Styles takes control and stomps a mudhole in Bryan in the corner. Styles hits a spinning backfist and another clothesline for a two count. Styles goes for the Styles Clash, but Bryan rolls out of the ring. Styles heads to the outside and slams Bryan’s face into the ring post. Styles rolls Bryan back into the ring, but Bryan begs off. Styles presses his advantage with the ushigoroshi but only gets a two count. Bryan goes for a back suplex, but Styles flips over and lands a leaping kick to the side of Bryan’s head. Bryan back body drops Styles onto the apron, so Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Bryan goes for a mid-air kick to the ribs, but Styles catches the leg and hits a Dragon Screw. Styles pulls Bryan to the corner and slams his knee into the ring post. Styles connects with a chop block to Bryan’s injured knee, but Bryan hits an enzuigiri and takes Styles up top. Bryan hits a super hurricanrana from the top, but Styles rolls through and goes for the Styles Clash, but Bryan blocks, so Styles locks in a single-leg crab. Bryan can’t make it to the ropes, so instead he counters into the LeBell Lock. Styles fights out, but Bryan kicks him to the corner. Bryan charges at Styles in the corner but eats a drop kick. Styles hits the springboard 450 but only gets a two count. Styles rolls Bryan into the Calf Crusher, but Bryan rolls to grab the rope. Bryan rolls out of the ring, but Styles quickly retries him. Bryan immediately rolls back out of the ring, and Styles gives chase. Bryan whips Styles toward the barricade, but Styles leaps into the timekeeper’s area and hits the Phenomenal Forearm off the barricade. Styles rolls Bryan back into the ring and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Bryan evades. Styles rolls up Bryan, but Bryan rolls through and pins Styles for the three count.

Match Result: Daniel Bryan defeats AJ Styles with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 23:54

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Dean Ambrose





Rollins and Ambrose run the ropes, and Rollins levels Ambrose with a back elbow shot. Ambrose lands a kick to the gut, but Rollins regains control with a springboard forearm shot. Rollins hits a running forearm shot in the corner, but Ambrose slides out of the way before he can hit another. Rollins gives chase, but Ambrose drops Rollins face-first onto the announce table. Ambrose rolls Rollins back into the ring and lands an elbow shot to the head from the second turnbuckle. Corey Graves keeps trying to focus on Renee Young’s relationship with Ambrose rather than the action in the match. It’s almost like he’s taunting Young for some reason. Ambrose slows the pace of the match and remains in control of Rollins. Ambrose lands a kick to the face and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Ambrose hyperextends Rollins’ knee in the corner, wraps it around the middle rope, and kicks the rope to wrench the knee. Ambrose locks in a cloverleaf on the injured knee, but Rollins manages to make it to the ropes. Rollins rolls to the outside but can barely stand on the injured knee. Ambrose pulls Rollins up onto the apron, but Rollins drops Ambrose neck-first onto the top rope. Rollins goes for a suicide dive, Ambrose catches him with a stiff punch between the ropes. Ambrose heads back into the ring, but Rollins catches him with a Slingblade and a Blockbuster. Ambrose rolls to the outside but eats two suicide dives from Rollins. Rollins rolls Ambrose back into the ring and heads up top, but Ambrose catches him with a punch up top. Ambrose heads up top with Rollins, but Rollins goes for a sunset flip powerbomb, but his knee gives out just like it did against Kane a few years ago. Rollins fights back to his feet and carries Ambrose across the ring into a buckle bomb. Rollins hits a kick to the gut, but Ambrose fights back with a running knee. Rollins and Ambrose slug it out in the middle of the ring before leveling each other with simultaneous crossbodies. Ambrose ducks a kick and hits a sit-out double chicken-wing facebuster for a two count. Ambrose heads up top, but Rollins follows him up. Ambrose crotches Rollins on the top rope and then hits a diving clothesline from the top. Rollins regains control with an enzuigiri and the ripcord knee before heading back up top. Rollins goes for the frog splash, but Ambrose gets his knees up and rolls up Rollins for a two count. Ambrose goes to the top, but Rollins heads up top and hits a superplex into the Falcon Arrow for a two count of his own. The crowd is damn near dead right now. Rollins goes for a super kick, but Ambrose begs off with the Shield fist bump. Rollins considers reciprocating, but instead he levels Ambrose with a short elbow shot. Rollins tosses Ambrose out of the ring and buckle bombs him into the barricade. Rollins rolls Ambrose back into the ring and slaps Ambrose across the face. Rollins hits the ropes and goes for a running knee, but Ambrose catches him with Dirty Deeds for the three count.

Match Result: Dean Ambrose defeats Seth Rollins with Dirty Deeds.

Match Length: 22:53

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼ – They went for slow and psychological, but they totally lost the crowd.



Triple Threat TLC Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka





Lynch and Flair gets in each other’s face as soon as the bell rings, so Asuka levels them both. Lynch regains control of Asuka in the corner and tosses her out of the ring. Flair goes after Lynch and tosses her out of the ring as well. Flair slides a ladder into the ring and then blocks Asuka from doing the same. Lynch tries to slide a table into the ring, but Flair stomps on one end to send the other end into Lynch’s face. Flair props up the table in the corner and then kicks a ladder into Lynch in the corner. Flair tries to spear Asuka through the table in the corner, but Asuka counters with a Code Breaker. Lynch heads up top, but Asuka flips her onto a ladder. Asuka sets up a ladder and climbs, but Flair bounces her face off the ladder and begins to climb. Asuka slides under Flair, pulls her off the ladder, and powerbombs her through the ladder in the corner. Asuka again starts to climb, but Lynch hits a drop kick from the top turnbuckle to knock Asuka off the table. Lynch rolls to the apron, and Asuka hip attacks her to the floor. Flair knocks Asuka to the flair, heads up top, but hits a super moonsault onto both Lynch and Asuka. Flair sets up a table at ringside, but Lynch goes wild with chair shots to both Flair and Asuka. Flair kicks the chair into Lynch’s face and then whips her into the barricade. Flair preps the German announce table and tosses Asuka onto it. Lynch levels Flair with a chair shot and sets up a huge ladder in front of the announce table. Lynch puts Flair next to Asuka on the announce table and climbs the ladder. DIVING LEG DROP FROM THE TOP OF THE LADDER, BUT ASUKA ROLLS OFF THE TABLE BEFORE IMPACT!!! Flair takes the full force of the impact, and the table actually takes a second to collapse, so Flair took a lot of the force there. Asuka heads into the ring and climbs the ladder, but Lynch climbs the other side. Flair grabs a kendo stick and beats both Lynch and Asuka off the ladder. Flair beats Asuka to the outside and continues the kendo stick assault on Asuka. BEXPLODER TO FLAIR INTO THE BARRICADE! Asuka grabs the kendo stick and beats Lynch to the floor. FLAIR SPEARS ASUKA THROUGH THE BARRICADE! “This is awesome! This is awesome! This is awesome!” Lynch heads back into the ring and scampers up the ladder, but Flair pulls her down. Lynch and Flair slug it out in the ring and chop each other around the ladder. Lynch whips Flair face-first into the ladder, tackles her, and rolls her out of the ring. Flair lights up Lynch with chops on the outside and puts her on a table at ringside. Flair heads up top… DIVING SENTON THROUGH LYNCH AND THE TABLE!!! Flair heads back into the ring and climbs the ladder, but Asuka climbs the other side. Flair and Asuka slug it out at the top of the ladder as Lynch sets up a second ladder next to them. Lynch climbs the second ladder as Flair knocks Asuka off the first ladder. Flair joins Lynch on the second ladder… BUT HERE COMES RONDA ROUSEY!!! Rousey tips the ladder and dumps Flair and Lynch onto the top rope. Flair and Lynch fall to the outside as Asuka climbs the ladder and grabs the belt to win the match.

Match Result: Asuka retrieves the championship to win the match.

Match Length: 22:29

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½