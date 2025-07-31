-We have reached the final episode of WWE: Unreal, and as is usually the case in WWE, all roads lead to WrestleMania for episode five. Let’s get to it!

-Cody uses the same idea as HHH that the time running up to Mania is their post season. He talks about how people have different ideas of a what a heel is supposed to be. “I don’t like you and I don’t want you to like me.”

-Brussels, Belgium: I really like that red and gold Cena shirt he was rocking here. He tells the crowd he is not a heel, but a human being. All the fans have been awful to him and he points out the kids in the crowd wearing his gear and calls them out for being part of a toxic relationship. Cody is out and wants to wrestle John Cena at Mania and not “this whiny bitch.” We are getting the same beat for SummerSlam this year.

-Show opening!

-HHH says they are a month out from Mani and they can’t have people lose their mojo because something goes wrong. He says something always goes wrong. Bruce tells HHH that they need to protect Jey Uso and they bring up how people can see that he is getting blown up out there. They show a dive to the floor he missed on RAW and in Gorilla, HHH reminds him that he needs to get that wind up and Jey tells him “I got you.” Michael Hayes says they have seen during the run that the pressure is getting to Jey and they are worried. HHH thinks he may be struggling because they told him he is the guy and he wonders if they tell him they are going another way, will it light a fire under him. The writing team (on a zoom call) all agree, but they know Jey can do it. It’s up to him.

-To the women as Charlotte Flair has chosen Tiffany Stratton for her Mania Match. HHH uses finger quotes talking about “work,” and says what they do can become real very quickly. That leads to Chicago and Charlotte admits that crowd booed her so much it rattled her. You can see it getting to her in the ring and she admits she was not two steps ahead. Charlotte makes fun of the way Tiffany talks and you can see Gorilla perking up. Hayes lets us know Charlotte stepped on Tiffany there, but it made Tiffany take notice. Tiffany then goes in on Charlotte’s divorces which leads to Charlotte dropping “is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs” line. HHH asks a producer backstage if that was all in the script and wants to know what part wasn’t. He is informed the divorce line wasn’t part of the script and it sent Charlotte over the edge. HHH needs Tiffany to know that is not how they do things and he wants her to apologize to Charlotte and the two of them need to get on the same page. Our man has mellowed as he has people apologizing for taking shots.

-Back to the men with the Punk/Roman/Rollins Triple Threat Match. HHH: “then you add Paul Heyman to that.” Hayes says Paul’s on air relationships carry over to his personal relationships. HHH notes Roman has benefited the most from being with Paul Heyman and puts over his dominant run as Champion.

-Back to Chicago as CM Punk cashes in his favor and wants Paul Heyman in his corner at WrestleMania. One of the primary stories in the match is will Heyman help Punk or screw Punk. Hayes says there could be another option, but does say he thinks Punk winning is the best option for Mania.

-HHH tells the writers he is of the opinion that Punk should go over at Mania. He likes the idea of Heyman turning on him, but it doesn’t work. Punk survives and thrives after losing his best friend is his idea. He notes there are logical roads and sometimes they become predictable and you have to pivot. Kosky is not a fan of the current plan. He says Punk winning is fine but he thinks Seth winning with Paul Heyman is a better story. HHH thinks that scenario buries Roman’s character as he is no longer a baby face or a heel. The idea of that is what makes it interesting to Kosky.

-WrestleMania Night One: CM Punk arrives and says he is pretty mellow right now. He is just going to go out and enjoy it. He is getting congratulations from fans and people in the back. He shares a hug with Hayes, who says he is happy for him. Punk says there is a comfort that it is finally here and he has learned you don’t rise to the occasion, but sink to the level of your training and preparation. That’s how he knows he will be okay.

-Punk, Ivar, and Pearce discuss shitting your pants in the ring. They agree that everyone has done it. Punk then asks Charlotte if she has ever done it and she says no, but wouldn’t tell him if she did. She then admits just a little piece as everyone admits they have done it. It was off a suplex on the floor from Asuka. She then tells a story that Flair told her of HHH having a snickers in his speedo and throwing it at Jericho. Charlotte says her shit doesn’t stink and they boys laugh as they note, “we are all aware.” So there you go for people wondering what they talk about hours before the biggest show of the year.

-Back to Jey Uso who says a fire was lit under him over the conditioning issue. He says again he was so used to tag matches, that it has taken time and work.

-HHH welcomes us to WrestleMania and that stage is just amazing. That one and the one for Mania 39 are some of the best they have ever done. The show starts proper with Jey Uso making his entrance and The World Title Match with him and GUNTHER. Xavier Woods is watching on a monitor backstage and you can see he has some nerves for his friend. It sounds like Bobby Roode was the producer on the match as he yells for Jey to fire up. Jey forces GUNTHER to tap and we have a new World Champion much to the delight of some of the boys gathered around a monitor. Jey tells us he has only had the belt for 10 minutes and he already feels anxious. He wants to ride this until the wheels fall off.

-HHH says Jey was given the ball and he delivered. HHH congratulates Jey backstage and gives him his flowers. Jey tells Hunter that means a lot for him and his family.

-Charlotte says she needs me time to stretch and get in the zone. She has to think about where she wants to be emotionally. She notes it got personal and real during the build and it has to translate. That is the most important part of the match tonight.

-Stratton vs. Flair: They are wearing similar gear, which some people complained about online, but I think that was part of the story. Tiffany gets her mouth busted during the match and Gorilla wonders if her tooth was knocked out. TJ Wilson is the producer and he is enjoying what he is saying. Tiff gets the win after The Prettiest Moonsault Ever and the focus turns to her broken teeth. Charlotte says some of her best matches are when she loses. She says win or lose, you have to give your opponent the best match. HHH hugs her and tells her “that’s how you put someone over.” Tiffany comes back and hugs Charlotte, who asks if she is okay. HHH checks on her as well and we learn they are fake teeth. Charlotte thinks Tiffany has a super bright future and is a star. She hopes this launches Tiffany to where she wants to go because someone did the same for her years ago. She says the goal is to climb the mountain again.

-Punk/Rollins/Reigns: HHH gives Punk a pep talk and tells him “you are fucking CM Punk.” He tells Punk he has always been a Main Event guy and Punk knows that, but he says what means a lot is that Hunter knows that. Punk gets teary eyed. We see Becky Lynch smiling as Seth makes his entrance. Roman makes his entrance and my man is jacked and looks like a superhero. Cant’s say my dude wasn’t tanned for this one. Punk tells us this is what he dreamed of and you can see the emotion all over his face. Heyman is beaming as he tells Punk “let’s go and enjoy this.” Heyman rocking out and playing air guitar on stage has Gorilla laughing.

-We get match highlights and yes, it’s a fantastic match. The highlights are set to some Punk Rock music which makes sense. That spear counter into the Pedigree is still sweet! Everyone is down and now the real story begins. Hayes says this is what they all talked about and directs on the headset while HHH orders camera shots. Heyman hands the chair to Punk and then hits a low blow for one reaction. At this point everyone knew where it was going, but it was fun getting there. Low blow to Roman and Hayes yells, “that’s how you know you fucking got them.” At some point we are getting Reigns/Rollins at Mania and it has to be paid off with Roman finally hitting the chair shot to the back and getting the win. Becky is on cloud nine watching and tells Hayes “it’s a fucking masterpiece.” HHH tells Hayes he is a “fucking madman, and it was awesome.” They are pumped that every bit of it worked. Hayes tells us he is blessed and this is what he was meant to do. He says God really likes wrestling and puts these ideas in his head.

-Rollins is through the curtain and gets his flowers. Becky gives him a kiss and calls him the best ever. A wife proud of her husband and them celebrating is a beautiful thing. Heyman is beaming as he tells Hayes he is a genius. Hayes keeps going on about everyone biting on it. I mean, yes, it was shocking but a lot of people were calling out where this was going. Still shocking to see and the execution was great.

-Punk kisses the mat in the ring and whispers to himself: “I fucking did it.” Thanks Jungle Jack! Punk says he did what he promised himself he would do. He blocked out the outside voices. He is back through Gorilla and Hayes is the first to greet him. He assures Punk that they nailed it. HHH tells him he is ecstatic and there is nothing they could have done any better than that. They shake hands and hug and who thought we would ever see this just three years ago. Punk is emotional as he says this is everything he ever wanted since he was a little kid. “It’s all I ever wanted to do and I just did it.”

-WrestleMania Night Two: We need more than just Cena/Cody as that is the only thing from Night Two that has been built up on this show, so we go to Iyo/Bianca/Rhea. HHH covers the decision was made to put the Title on Iyo right before Mania and set up a Triple Threat Match.

-Rhea is looking for more taxidermy stuff and says the three of them always wanted to work together at Mania. She looks at a doll that has a wolf’s head on it and she names him Chuck and buys it. Hey, whatever hobbies you are into I guess.

-Cody is bonding with his daughter Liberty before heading to the Stadium. He scopes out the fans waiting outside and notes what merch they are wearing. He waves to some Cena fans and says he is even nice to them. He talks about the idea that fans can hijack a show and he admits sometimes the boys let them. Cody knows this is an away game for him as the fans want to see Cena win his 17th World Title. Cody is not against the idea of the fans booing him. He won’t be rattled by it.

-Bianca says she can’t eat until the match is over so she keeps herself busy. Once the match is over she has a list on her phone of food she wants. She mentions again she is undefeated at Mania and brings up Taker. She wants that legacy and again, FORESHADOWING. She tells Rhea that her braid is extra thick tonight and it may hurt. She just wants to make sure it makes a noise as that is always her biggest concern with doing the spot.

-Rhea says she normally has panic attacks before Mania and explains she had one that lasted two hours last year. This year she is calm and thinks it because it’s with girls she cam up with in NXT. “I feel safe with these two people.” It is the match she has been looking forward to the most. CM Punk gives her a hug and wishes her luck. HHH calls her a rock star and tells her to breathe. He tells her to do what she does and that there is nobody better than her. Papa H!

-Rhea vs. Iyo vs. Bianca: Jason Jordan is the producer for this match as he runs down the opening so the cameras can get what they need. Just a great match! HHH wants someone to check if Bianca’s hand is okay and the ref checks on her. That moonsault into a double boot from Rhea into the KOD is something else. There’s the hair whip and Bruce can’t help but drop an F Bomb. Iyo gets the win and you can see that Jordan is so proud. Iyo is backstage first and HHH tells her that she was born to do this and he just put her in the spot.

-Bianca kisses Montez and tells him that she thinks she broke her finger. I’ve been there and it sucks. My ring finger is still permanently dislocated. Rhea shows off the scar from the hair whip as it hit her abs and went around and caught her arm. Ouch! HHH hugs Rhea and she is an emotional mess. He tells her she is a star and she needs to stop doubting herself.

-We are on the Cody Bus where he is with Brandi and their daughter. She is learning how to work with resistance bands. Shawn Spears is on the bus as well. Cody tells his daughter he will see her later.

-Cody vs. Cena: I just realized we haven’t even touched on the idea that Rock isn’t part of this show. Gorilla pops for the black and white “John Cena” entrance. Cody says Cena was on top of the hill when he could not get a bone. Now he is standing in front of him with 80,000 people (see, they all exaggerate numbers) and he knows he worked hard to get here. Cody loves standing in the ring and hearing “Let’s Go Cena/Cena Sucks.” Hayes says they already got them no matter what they do. Yeah, about that! Cena puts over his ability to listen to the crowd and you have to move with them. Hayes: “they are going good. They are enjoying the heat.” Cody puts over Cena’s longevity and keeping WWE going. Cena notes he can tell it is a less pro-Cody crowd, but he can tell they also didn’t want Cody to lose. Cody hits his finisher with no ref and the crowd counts to 10. Cena says the crowd knows a victory happened that wasn’t seen and that shows they wanted Cody to win as they would have booed that out of the building. I am not sure I am buying what Cena is selling here. Travis Scott makes his entrance because he was the guy we wanted from The Elimination Chamber turn. Cena continues on his idea that the crowd wanted Cody to win as this time the crowd didn’t cheer when Scott pulled the ref out. I mean, he was out there so he knows better than me. Perhaps I need to go back and watch the match. The story plays out where Cody can’t pull the trigger and hit Cena with the belt. Cena hits a low blow, belt shot, and wins Championship 17 and listen to that pop. So yeah, the crowd didn’t want Cody to win. While the crowd is popping they show people with stunned faces. GEORGE KITTLE! BANG BANG NINER GANG!

-HHH says it accomplished everything they wanted. He admits it was not the Women’s Triple Threat and it never could be that. It was what it needed to be to get them to the other side. Is that like JR calling a match bowling shoe ugly? Hayes tells Cody it was great and they did everything they needed. Cody and HHH say it was old school and very basic, but the crowd was hot. Travis Scott says he wants to quit the rap business and makes this his real job. Yeah, about that!

-Cena is through the curtain next and HHH tells him it was everything it needed to be. Cena: “That’s top speed for me.” Cena has been on the record saying he can’t do this physically anymore so I have no issues with what he can or can’t do in the ring during this run.

-We see them tearing the set and ring down as HHH says he is handed a stack of papers and it’s for tomorrow’s RAW. It is on to the next one! Cena says just because it’s WrestleMania it doesn’t mean the story is over. HHH says it can be a daunting task, but thanks God that it never ends.

-Credits and yes, it is cool seeing Peyton Manning as an executive producer of this show.

-So this is a show that I can easily binge in 5 straight hours as I have said many times, I love stuff like this. I was disappointed that Rock was never mentioned during this show after being a focus of the last episode, but again, they are letting us seen behind the scenes, but only what they want us to see behind the scenes. This episode had the longest run time at just over an hour, but it flew by as the focus was on Mania. This reminded me of the yearly specials WWE would do on The Network with a behind the scenes look at the previous year’s Mania. WWE has been doing Mania specials since XIX and I guess really, since Mania IX once they released that footage.

-The big takeaway for me is seeing these larger than life people outside the ring and how they deal with anxiety, pressure, disappointment, joy, injuries, and wanting to please their bosses. There was a lot of stuff that some hardcore fans will feel was spoon fed to them, but they are looking to attract a larger audience so they need for the people checking this out for the first time. I am not sure how many they are going to pull in, but it’s worth a shot.

-HHH comes across great here as he can be The Boss but never seems to lose his shit like Vince did. Again though perhaps we weren’t shown anything like that, but it seems HHH has a much different style of motivating and correcting. He also seems more open to change than what we heard about Vince. The only one that came across a little rough was Bruce with the whole ordeal where he seemed disappointed in Abyss letting Punk/Rollins go long, but I get it as he has his own bosses to answer to with timing and all that. Regal picking up the pieces shows they have guys that play good cop and others that have to the bad cop.

-The women stole the show here at times and as HHH mentioned, they have a roster full of women on all three shows that can be stars and be stars sooner than later. That depth is scary good and you have to think it’s going to spill over to other places because there is only so many spots available in WWE. AEW and TNA have had their women’s divisions benefit from the women that were let go because the WWE has so much talent in the division.

-Some final random thoughts: I think Episode Four was my favorite just because it chronicled the Cena heel turn so well. Chelsea Green should become a bigger star just from her appearance on this series alone. CM Punk getting his moment and sharing that hug and moment with HHH was so surreal. It was cool to see him achieve something he ever wanted and it was telling he told HHH that he just wanted to hear him say that Punk was a Main Event star. I do hope they do another run of this show whether in the build to next year’s Mania or even right now towards SummerSlam. Thanks to everyone for reading and following along with this series.