411’s WWE Unreal Episode Three Report: Worth The Wait

-We are done with Rumble and are marching towards WrestleMania. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Bianca braiding her hair in the back and she tells us her hands are cramping. Her government name is Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford, and in WWE she is Bianca Belair. She hits her EST catchphrase to drive home the idea behind her character. A signature part of her character is her long braid. She says she saw all the women with their hair down and flowing and she wore the braid once and her husband told her to keep it as it separated her from everyone else. We see her use the braid as a weapon and she says there is no sound sweetener. It makes a loud noise and leaves a mark. It’s real!

-Stephanie McMahon talks about how the Superstars push themselves so hard. She says it is hard to get to the top and that goes for the men and women. HHH says 40% of their viewers are female. He talks about the challenges to feature the men and women and how it is hard to make both sides a featured attraction with little air time.

-Chelsea Green is at home and we have more pets! Looks at those beautiful dogs. Also, I am not shocked once she opens the door, we see an old school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade cabinet. Lucky! Her real name is Chelsea Green, which she gets to use in wrestling, but has gone by Jaida, Laurel Van Ness, Recluse, and Victorious. She started wrestling in Jan of 2014 and she always wanted to be a “Diva.” She loved the beauty and the sparkles and then she shows us her closet with all her gear. She found someone who makes her hats and she loves the skirts as they give her a fun, girl quality. She says her character is a Karen. Yep and it’s awesome! “I think my role is to provide entertainment and that is in them form of comedic relief and selling for the girls.” We see her wild bump at Money in the Bank where she crashed through two tables. She says she will be the loser if that means she will be booked every day. “We are getting paid a lot of money to look like assholes, and I am okay with that.”

-Now she does have goals and she set timelines for herself. She has thought about what it would look like to win a Championship and she has an outfit she has set aside for when it happens. She shows off the gear which has her face on everything. Awesome! More dog shots and she has a doodle. Amazing!

-I just realized we are back a few months as this is November in Vancouver for Survivor Series. This is Chelsea’s home and she had to tell friends and family she is not on the show. She admits it is upsetting and equal parts frustrating, but “that’s show business baby.” More dogs as she meets up with her sister. She says staying with her family and meeting friends takes away the pain of not being booked.

-2019: Chelsea has her NXT debut and breaks her arm, but still wins the match. That slowed her down, but she came back and worked the main roster and broke her arm in her debut again. That led to her release and she said she sent HHH a message in 2022 asking for her job back and he gave it to her.

-We see Chelsea watching the Women’s WarGames Match from a box in the arena in Vancouver. She says this isn’t a sport where you can score more goals and become the captain to get what you want. She hopes the creative team deems her worthy of a championship. She can control her attitude and what she looks like and that’s really it. I like Chelsea as it is, so you don’t need to give me all these extra reasons.

-We jump ahead to Saturday Night’s Main Event. HHH says Chelsea is a character they can get to do anything. Tonight she gets to be more serious and a moment for Chelsea to step up to a new level. Chelsea says she says yes to everything and that is why she is in the running to become Woman’s US Champion. We see her going through the match with Michin and Gregory Helms. The idea was for her to win with a leg drop. She seems confused and Helms shoots back, “have you ever heard of Hulk Hogan?” Awesome! She knows what he means, but says she has never done a leg drop. She says she will do it, but she has never jumped off the rope like that. They have her practice the move with a crash pad and she says she is going to pee herself when she lands. Hilarious! She says the middle rope leg drop is never going to happen and it’s one of the times she was going to stand her ground. She felt it was necessary to win with the Unprettier as that was her move and this was an historic moment. She meets Cody and tells him they have six minutes and he tells her don’t be nervous then.

-Backstage Chelsea is rocking the outfit we saw earlier with her face plastered all over it. Michael Hayes tells Chelsea she deserves this moment and she says she will remember Hayes saying something nice to her for the rest of her life. That gear is amazing! That’s a heel man!

-Chelsea’s sister, Tessa, is in the crowd watching. Chelsea breaks out a Ruff Ryder in a nice wink-wink moment. The crowd is fully behind Chelsea because she’s awesome. I appreciate Michin as well, but this was Chelsea’s moment and there was only one way this match could go. Chelsea hits The Unprettier as she says she was always going to use the move to get the pin. Steph in Gorilla says she is so happy for Chelsea.

-She heads back to Gorilla and Cody congratulates her. She says it will hit her tomorrow. HHH quotes Maya Angelo as he says Chelsea has the crowd behind her and it was the right time. He offers her a hug and she thanks HHH for trusting her. She meets up with Rhea as they break out her side plates for the US Title. “It says my name. It says my name.” I am so glad they focused a portion of this show on her because it’s good to smile and be happy for someone.

-Off to Birmingham, AL where Charlotte Flair is meeting doctors about her destroyed knee. She is seeing Dr. Dugas, who tells her the MCL is now fine. Her government name is Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, but her parents call her Winky. Of course we have to get Ric Flair footage and hey, Ric is part of this show. I was wondering with his AEW contract. We see a young Ashley in 2008 as she hopes to finish school and then see if she can make it in wrestling.

-Oh boy, here’s the heart breaking stuff as Ashley talks about Reid. They were going to train to be wrestlers together, but a year into her training, Reid died. She then took on Reid’s dream. She admits to putting Reid’s death in a drawer and she is still waiting for him to come home. The expectation of Charlotte is so big that it makes her nervous. “Being Ric Flair’s daughter, you can’t make any mistakes.” Charlotte knew she could handle the athletic stuff. Steph says no matter male or female, Charlotte is one of the best wrestlers around.

-Charlotte says she never had an injury and when she blew out her knee she was shocked. Dec. 8, 2023: Her and Asuka slip working on the top rope and Charlotte takes a nasty fall where she tears her ACL, sprains her MCL, and shaved down her meniscus. She blamed herself for missing WrestleMania and we cut to the hospital, where Ric is by her side. We get Charlotte talking about being bred to be in the Title picture and elevating other people. We get surgery footage and Ric is taking vide on his phone. Wild what doctors can do man.

-We are up to WWE HQ where HHH and the writing staff discuss the women’s Rumble. Bianca and Charlotte are mentioned. Someone pitches the idea of 29 entering with 1 other person in the ring and they eliminate each other. That means #30 wins automatically and it’s Chelsea Green. They all have a laugh, but we have all been waiting for them to do something like that and Chelsea would be the perfect person.

-Royal Rumble: Charlotte says she misses this as nothing you do in your everyday life compares. She missed the anticipation and the adrenaline and missed seeing the crew set everything up. She wants to leave everything she has out there because she saw that it can be taken away. She is going to remind people tonight that she is Charlotte Flair. She meets up with Tiffany Stratton backstage and she points out they haven’t interacted much as Charlotte was injured, right when she got called up. Charlotte says she is Ric Flair’s daughter and she will show she is the top girl.

-Back to Chelsea who shows off her scars from getting beat with a kendo stick by Michin. Then two weeks ago, she cracked her nose and fattened her lip getting pulled into the match and hitting the bottom rope. She says they have told the girls to stay away from the one side of her face because if she gets hit there, she will need surgery. On man!

-Bianca is getting ready backstage and says Rumble shows are chaotic. She has her dad’s voice in her head telling her it’s okay to be nervous, but not scared. Bianca is working on her gear and stabs herself in the chest. She laughs about it!

-Women’s Rumble: They make sure to touch on Lyra’s wardrobe malfunction and Gorilla tells the ref to make sure to help her. Chelsea has her spot when she thinks she eliminates everyone, but none of them are gone and they gang up on her. She does eliminate B Fab to a massive pop. Again, much like the Men’s Rumble last episode, we get some great camera work with views we never get to see.

-Hey Alexa Biss ia back, but that’s just part of the video package. Charlotte Flair makes her return and you could stamp winner on her tights the second she walked through the curtain. It comes down to Charlotte and Roxanne and that goes as expected. I wonder if they did Charlotte vs. a surprise finalist to set up what would happen later with Cena and Jey Uso. HHH tells Charlotte backstage to always show emotion and “just be real.”

-Chelsea says she won’t sleep tonight and is stoked that they chanted her name. Charlotte gets a standing ovation from the women and a “welcome back” chant. That’s cool as they seem to be a tight knit group. HHH tells Charlotte he is proud of her.

-Bianca talks about Elimination Chamber and we get a computer animation explaining The Chamber match. Again, they are trying to attract some new fans with this show and it is why some stuff is being spoon fed to us.

-Bianca goes over that she creates all the gear that she wears. “I made my own ring gear. What did you do?” For Elimination Chamber she wants to wear chaps and Montez asks if she is shooting stuff for Only Fans. Man, she would likely make all the money, but she doesn’t need to do that. Montez helps her cut the chaps and he apparently stabs her in the ass as she screams. “What, did I cut you?”

-Michael Hayes talks about Bianca being the in for Jade Cargill. They were tag champions, but Jade got injured. They had to pivot as an injury doesn’t stop things. They do the mystery attack angle as everyone loves a mystery according to Hayes. They cover how the story was that Liv and Raquel seemed like the two that attacked, but the best option was Naomi. Once Jade was cleared the writing team had to find the best way to reveal the attacker. They talk right through what we saw at Elimination Chamber and it’s kind of cool to hear them talk this out and then those involved perform in later.

-Elimination Chamber: Bianca is getting promo photos taken backstage. HHH is going over things with Jade and tells her to control her shit. He tells her slow down and give him the moments in there as well. The women huddle and Raquel prays over them and I laugh as someone asks for “no botches.” That made me laugh, but the rest is sweet and again, I love that these women have such a bond it seems. Montez gives Bianca a kiss before she heads out for the match. Liv gives Bayley a good luck spank on her ass and that’s probably going to be a highlight for a lot of people.

-Montez is watching in the back and says Bianca was up all night until they had to get on a plane, working on her gear. HHH loves the wide shots of Sky Dome and tells everyone to have a great show. We get Jade’s music and she power walks to the ring and BEATS THE GLOW OUT OF NAOMI while Bianca is trapped in the pod and screams. Great moment! Jason Jordan is sitting by Kidman as he is the producer on the match and he is calling out the spots before they happen. Montez watching his wife in the pod: “oh no, not the baby. The baby is crying.” HHH is blown away by the welt across Liv’s abs from Bianca’s braid. That has to suck! Montez looks like a proud husband backstage as Liv finishes off Bianca with a KOD for the win.

-They embrace after the match and he tells her, “good job.” HHH tells her it was amazing while using a few F bombs. HHH and Helms discuss how the women are killing it and how for every guy coming up, there are five women ahead of him. “They are way smarter than us.” H scoring points with his wife on that admission, but he’s not lying.

-Bianca says she needs an adult beverage and Rhea tells her to drink her water first and then she can have her wine. Steph puts over the women’s roster again and says their matches mean as much as the men’s matches. Bianca says the goal is to Main Event WrestleMania and she wants to be undefeated at WrestleMania. FORESHADOWING!

-This episode was The Chelsea Green Show for me as she was great. I understand Charlotte’s redemption story but it is one WWE has done a lot at The Rumble: HHH in 2002, Edge in 2010, Cody in 2024. It’s one the like to tell and that’s fine and if anyone was going to win a Rumble twice it was going to be her. Bianca was wonderful as well and I like how blown away HHH was by the women. Someone noted the reason they women’s match was so much easier is because there have no egos. Again, outside of Chelsea stealing the show, the main thing I took away is the bond the women all seem to have with each other. This show continues to deliver everything I want. Thanks for reading!