411’s WWE Unreal Episode Two Report: Push

-I am able to watch this episode immediately after episode one, but will have a break as work is calling. Let’s get to it!

-This time we start with Jey Uso, who is driving. He says they are all animals and they want to be the most exotic one. He talks about his family and how he has larger than life dad, cousins, and uncles. “How can I separate myself from them?” Jey gets stopped by security and his name doesn’t match the ones on the list. Some of the name on the list: Mark Henry and Tully Blanchard. Mark Henry is behind him and security says he can vouch for Jey. That’s hilarious!

-Show opening!

-HHH says it is a feel to figure out what’s happening with the crowd. Their job is to make the biggest stars possible. We see the WrestleMania sign being constructed in the arena. We are about to get a lot of sign pointing. They discuss The Royal Rumble and how two people get to choose a Championship Match at Mania. We see Cody Rhodes winning last year’s Rumble and then jumping to WrestleMania XL where he became Undisputed WWE Champion. HHH says they saw an opportunity, put the gas on Cody, and he blew up.

-Cody gets emotional as he says his father wasn’t there. There are voids you can fill and some you can’t. We see Dusty footage as Punk says his dad is responsible for a lot of their childhood memories. Cody would have liked to see him walk around backstage and tell people his youngest son didn’t get a lot of the talent, but made it.

-Michael Hayes talks about Dusty having to sell his watch when he got in financial trouble. We go back to where Hunter and Bruce presented Cody with the Rolex his dad had to sell. It seems they were able to find the guy who bought it and were able to buy it back from him. I wonder how much dude made on that? Punk says Cody can never fill Dusty’s boots, but he only has to fill his own boots.

-We are back in the writer’s room and on the whiteboard they have a run down of SmackDown, SNME, and RAW as they have 3 shows in 4 days. They are focusing on the Cody/Owens feud and the idea of KO beating up Cody in front of his bus with no cameras. The knew there would be fans out there to capture it and it worked the way they wanted.

-In the writer’s room, Bobby Roode asks HHH if they are going to let KO hit the piledriver eventually and HHH says, “yeah.” They discuss the piledriver and how it has been banned internally for years. Cody says it was a very good call to let them bring the move back.

-Ryan Ward, VP Creative Writing, tells HHH he likes the idea of using the piledriver to end the show. They decide to use it on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-We get to SNME’s return on NBC and the focus is still on Cody and Kevin Owens. Cody is in his bus and shows off the current WWE Title, but breaks out The Winged Eagle. There needs to be angelic music playing every time that belt is unveiled. Look at that magnificent belt!

-We get to the match next and I reviewed that show. Multiple refs get wiped out during the match before Cody hits a Cross Rhodes on the chair for the pin. We cut back to Gorilla with HHH directing the camera shots. Cole signs off and we hear “tell Kevin to knock him on his ass and pile drive him.” They show the clip while playing some up beat music in a nice touch. Not just any piledriver though! PACKAGE PILEDRIVER. HHH has them tell Kevin to go back in the ring and stand over Cody with the Winged Eagle as he is being loaded onto a back board. We then get HHH coming out to confront KO and they get into a shoving match. They throw F bombs at each other as KO tells HHH, “you brought me here.” This is great! The upbeat music continues as Cody gets take away in an ambulance. We then see HHH and KO apologize to each other, but both say it’s awesome. I love wrestling!

-Jey Uso is at home and is bowling with his kid and brother (Jimmy). His government name is Joshua Samuel Fatu. He lets us know he was supposed to be Jules Uso, but before his debut they decided it didn’t work and just went with Jey. They discuss what Uce means and Jimmy is with him. Jimmy says the people chose Jey and he is on a different level right now.

-Jey talks about his music and how he went to New York to hop on the track. He didn’t know what he wanted to say and blurted out, “It’s Me Uce,” and the producer told him to keep saying that. He talks about his entrance through the crowd with Travis Scott and how it was a whole vibe. He jokes he was blown up from the entrance and he has been used to being able to tag out, but it’s all on him now.

-We have to talk Samoan Dynasty as Roman, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, and Jacob are in the Rumble this year. We see the family tree. Jeyce, Jey’s son, thinks Uncle Jacob is going to win The Rumble. Jimmy thinks if any of them win, the crowd will be on board.

-Back to WWE HQ where they discuss who should win The Rumble matches. Everyone says Punk and we have Heyman sitting in on this meeting. I assume because Roman is involved with this match. The two options seem to be Punk and Cena. HHH asks they if they are still good with two Main Events for Mania: Punk/Gunther and Cody/Cena. Someone throws out the idea of putting Jey in one of those spots. He can’t figure out who gets left out though. Michael Hayes also likes the idea of Jey Uso and brings up how if someone catches fire, you have to alter your plans. Hayes says then you have to wonder if that individual is up to the task.

-HHH pulls Jey aside before one of the shows to discuss putting the rocket on his ass. He needs to know that rocket doesn’t crash land. Jey says to put it on him. HHH tells him that he believes in him and Jey thanks him and tells him, “I got you.” HHH talks to the writers again and he is fully behind The Jey Uso push and explained to Jey he has to be more than an entrance. He knows Jey gets it.

-Cody Rhodes is at a signing in Roswell, GA and there is a massive line. He is sporting a neck brace to sell the KO attack. Awesome! Keep it real, brother! A little boy named Matthew gives Cody a hand written note. They drove 13 hours from Kansas to see him and mentions Cody being cool for working with a torn pec. Cody says that is the good stuff. Another kid lets Cody know he is better than John Cena. See, kids like that made Cena turn heel.

-Royal Rumble: The biggest Indy show off all time! We get various wrestlers exchanging greeting at ringside. Punk says The Rumble match itself is a genius idea. Pat Patterson man! HHH says the time from Rumble to Mania is like being in the playoffs and only the best make the playoffs. Jey says he was 1 last year and went 55 minutes but admits he was gassed. This year he will do it again if needed and hopes he goes 56 minutes.

-Punk mentions a lot of things can go wrong and we flash back to him getting injured in last year’s Rumble. He felt it was his year and then “shit happens.” He tells the camera, he hopes he is wrong, but he thinks he tore his tricep. It’s not what he wanted, but he will cross his fingers it’s not as bad as he thinks. He has to tells his wife now and he isn’t sure how he is going to do that. With a tear in his eye, I imagine!

-Punk says he is 365 days past his surgery and it has been lingering. He doesn’t think lightning can strike twice. For him being healthy is a successful Rumble. He is more afraid of what happens if he does win and what happens if he does get to Main Event at Mania. It is a goal and mountaintop he has yet to climb and plant a CM Punk flag.

-We get promo photos of Jey with his son being taken backstage and he wants some sent to him.

-Next we go to John Cena meeting Make a Wish kids in a private setting backstage and signing stuff for them. The kid has the idea of coming out as 31 to win The Rumble and Cena says that is a good idea. His other idea is to wait under the ring until it’s over and then pop out. Kid is a genius! Another kid tells Cean he is his all-time favorite and Cena has him name some of his Top Five: Cody, Seth, and Punk. Cena says he and Punk have a clashing relationship and the kid says “frenemies,” and Cena loves that term. John Cena is a National Treasure!

-Stephanie opens the show and she tells HHH she was shaking when she came back. They both agree that the crowd is hot. These two love each other!

-Cody vs. KO in a Ladder Match! This was a brutal match with a lot of nasty looking spots. Again, we get shots from Gorilla sliced in which is great. It looks like Hayes was a producer for this match as he is on headset and sitting next to Kidman. KO is bleeding as he gets put through a bridged ladder with an Alabama Slam. Damn! Cody retrieves the two belts as the doctors and Sami Zayn check on Owens.

-Cody comes through Gorilla and you can tell he is feeling it after the match. He assures everyone that he is okay. KO tells Cody backstage he is sorry about The Bomb as he ate it on his neck. On the suplex, KO says the back of his head caught the ladder. Cody makes sure KO is okay as well. Cody tells us he feels terrible, but no complaints as his legs work, his spine and neck are good and he has no concussion.

-Ed Koskey talks to us about The Royal Rumble and how it can feature celebrities. This year they were able to do something with iShowSpeed. Oh boy! This moment! Speed is not a competitor but a social media influencer with a massive following. HHH tells Steph the plan for tonight as they want her to talk to Speed while all the Tozawa stuff is going on behind them. I know people felt bad for Tozawa, but he is part of the show and had to play a part. Better that than not even be on the show.

-Rumble match that starts with Penta and Rey. Genius idea! We get to the moment where Tozawa makes his entrance but gets decked by Melo. Nice touch with Melo walking by Speed and telling him to stay read. Tozawa gets rushed to the back and HHH needs a replacement and throws Speed out there. The crowd loved it and I am sure it got WWE millions of social media views. Then it happens as after helping Bron eliminate Otis, Speed hits a back flip and GETS HIS SOULD SPEARED OUT OF HIS BODY by Bron. He then has to take a table bump from an Otis SOS slam. HHH just wants to know if Speed is okay and laughs that he is still broadcasting live. We see that Speed had a piece of flesh taken out of his leg and he sells backstage as Logan Paul tells him to get some Prime. Again, it’s for people younger than me, but it was well done.

-Joe Hendry gets some screen time on here as he gets eliminated by Roman Reigns. TNA IS BURIED, or something! Bron gets to hit Roman with a spear but gets tossed. He had a strong showing and we know WWE sees him as future top player.

-Jey Uso is getting ready backstage and you can see the anxiety and nerves again. Always amazing to see that with these people and then, the music hits and a switch turns on for them. It’s crazy to see! HHH says when this is over, he is in no rush. Jey makes his entrance and gets some shine and then we jump to Cena making his entrance. HHH tells him to have fun before he goes out. We get some cool footage of rapid fire eliminations from one camera above the ring without any cuts. That’s awesome! You can hear HHH giving notes to Cole I believe, but instead of word for word, Cole get to put it in his own words. I can dig that! HHH still gets what he wants, but Cole has some freedom. We get the Punk/Roman/Rollins eliminations and the fall-out that eventually leads to WrestleMania. STOMP TO ROMAN ON THE STAIRS!

-We go back to the ring and it’s Cena/Logan/Uso left and everyone knew Cena was winning at this point (well, I guess not everyone). Paul is the first one eliminated and Jey’s son with the quality trash talk as he tells Logan to roll under the ring and get some Prime. Oh man, this kid is going to be in the ring sooner than later isn’t he?

-We get a fantastic tease with Cena and Jey as they battle on the apron and then it happen as Cena falls to the floor and we get one of the most shocking winners of a Rumble in history. HHH looks like a proud papa as he points out the crowd is already YEETING. Cena tells us the moment was earned for Jey. Jimmy and Jacob look so happy watching backstage.

-Jey brings his son into the ring and celebrates with him. HHH says it is “bad ass shit.” Jey says if you keep grinding you will get your time. He goes through Gorilla and Jimmy is the first one to greet him and hands him the Rumble shirt. He gets his flowers from people in the match and a big hug from HHH, who tells him “you’re working your balls off.”

-HHH goes back to what feels right and that makes it the right time. Jey says the push is on you and Cody says you hold onto it when you get yours because it can go away in the snap of a finger.

-We see HHH watching the press conference where Cena puts himself in The Elimination Chamber. The producer asks Cody who he wants to face at Mania XLI and he says, “John Cena.”

-Credits!

-I will keep saying it, but I could watch shows like this all day, everyday for the rest of my life. I love this stuff. This one flew by because it was all about The Rumble and there is so much stuff going on with that show that it’s easy to get sucked in. It’s cool to see they had a plan for Mania and then pivoted because they realized Jey had gotten incredibly hot. I am curious what the world looks like with Cena/GUNTHER closing night one. I assume we get Roman/Rollins underneath which makes sense and I see why making it a Triple Threat seemed forced at first, but they made it work. I am getting ahead of myself though. Good stuff and we will continue along with this series. Thanks for reading!