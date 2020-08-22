411’s WWE Untold Report: Bayley and Sasha Take Over Brooklyn

-Original Air Date: 08.22.20

-Run Time: 38:01

-The Network just keeps on pumping out content today as the newest edition of Untold has dropped. For those unaware this series features a few talking heads discussing great matches or angles in WWE history. Past episodes have focused on Kane’s debut, Hell in a Cell 1998, Foley/HHH 2000, and Sting’s WrestleMania debut. Let’s get to it!

-Highlight package of the Brooklyn match. Sasha tells us that the moment the bell rang the crowd told her how awesome the match was going to be. Bayley wanted to give Sasha the greatest match of her life and Sasha lets us know she just went out and trusted Bayley. This is WWE Untold!

-We meet Pamela Rose Martinez and see her cutting promos in promo class. Talking head Bayley tells us she loves wrestling and she loves WWE.

-Next Sasha is asked about 10 year old Mercedes Varnado. Sasha says she is a 10 year old that started watching wrestling and instantly fell in love. She instantly felt this is what she wanted to do the rest of her life. Bayley would write essays about wrestling and WWE in school. Everything she did was based off the WWE and the cities they would be in or cities wrestlers were from. Sasha was nervous telling people she wanted to be a wrestler because she didn’t know women wanted to be that.

-Bayley talks about watching and being hooked by Macho Man Randy Savage. As a kid she lacked a lot and never saw anyone so full of life and she wanted to be like him. Sasha’s connection was with Eddie Guerrero and she wanted to be him. Sasha starts crying talking about the connection with Eddie and how he changed her life forever. Man, talk about picking two of the greatest ever! Sasha would go back and watch Eddie vs Rey and could see their friendship, trust and bond and that’s what she has with Bayley. They love each other but want to be the best.

-We see promo class from Mercedes in FCW from 2012. Her promo is about wanting to be a WWE Diva since she was a little girl. She tells us she was so excited when she was signed and starts crying again. She still can’t believe it to this day and is just thankful. She moved to Tampa with her fiance and she was just so shy. We see footage in NXT of her facing Paige from Nov 2012.

-Coach Sara Amato knew Mercedes was a star the first time she saw her. It was a unique time as the women in NXT broke off for their own training. Kevin Owens is next and he talks about how focused Sasha was and she had the attitude of wanting to be the best. He and Sami could see she was determined.

-Sasha talks about Coach Sara and how she was at one point the best female wrestler in the world. They were training in the PC and the head trainer stopped them from doing strikes as that’s not what Divas do. They were conditioned to fight like Divas, and Sara told them it would suck, but she would teach them more.

-In Dec 2012, Sara tells the girls that a few new women will be joining in January and one is from California. Sasha asks if from No Cal and Sara says yes. Sasha then guesses it will be Davina Rose (Bayley). We get some Indy footage of her from BTW. Bayley jokes that Sasha used to stalk her when she was on the Independents. Sara was thrilled to have Bayley in FCW/NXT.

-Sasha was told to go have a practice match with Bayley so they could see how Bayley looked. They headed to the main ring and Bayley talks about calling the match on the fly after just meeting each other. It was one of her favorite matches up to that point and isn’t sure how they connected so easily. They formed a bond over their wrestling fandom and called themselves “Average Janes.”

-Bayley didn’t know how long she would last and gave herself two months. She admits the first month was miserable and we see her crying in promo class as everything is getting to her. Sasha was also afraid of being released in FCW and didn’t think she was being noticed. Bayley didn’t think she was going to be given a chance as she thought they already had the girls they cared about.

-Talk shifts to Dusty as Bayley credits him for saving her. Sasha talks about practicing being The Boss character and only Dusty got it. He told her to keep working on it and they would run with it. Early Boss promos from promo school and you can see her confidence growing. Bayley was blown away by the character.

-The early stages of Bayley was that she was happy to be there as a wrestling fan being around legends. Owens says the fans connected easily with Bayley and while he can’t explain it, her entrance made people happy. It was infectious throughout the crowd. Sara puts over that Sasha and Bayley put in a ton of work and were the first to arrive and last to leave.

-Bayley felt they were becoming friends when Sasha asked her for a ride to a town, but then Sasha ran off to be with other friends she hung out with. Bayley jokes that she felt Sasha was using her. As time went on they bonded over how hard they worked. They started motivating each other to get better. Sasha doesn’t know how to explain it as every time they are in a room together her heart tells her they are supposed to be making history and changing the game together.

-Banks wins the NXT Women’s Title Feb 2015 and Bayley soon became the #1 contender. Their title match was set for the first NXT Brooklyn. This was the first major NXT show to be held outside of Full Sail. Sasha talks about freaking out knowing it would be in a building that held more than 300 people. Bayley tried to block it all out and she didn’t see the magnitude until she got to the arena. For Sasha each Takeover felt like what she imagined WrestleMania would be.

-Backstage footage from the show as Sasha is running to get in a rehearsal of her entrance, and then doing NXT panel. There was only an hour before the show and she hadn’t talked to Pam yet. The women learned to never show or practice anything they were doing because the guys would tell them they couldn’t do certain things like dives.

-NXT Takeover Brooklyn: Stephanie McMahon hypes the crowd prior to Sasha vs Bayley which was billed as one of the two Main Events for the show. Balor/Owens ladder match for the NXT Title was the closer. Sasha and Bayley talk about hearing the roar of the crowd prior to the match. For Bayley this was one of the times she felt cool during her entrance. She knew her family was there and saw them in the crowd and had to fight back the tears. Her mom questioned her being a wrestler because all she saw the women do was bra and panty matches or wrestle in mud.

-Sasha tells us she was screaming in the car and firing herself up as this was all she ever wanted. It was her way off getting the nerves out and when the door opened she was The Legit Boss. She had only dreamed of this moment yet here she was at age 23. The crowd alone told her this was going to be great.

-Bayley could see the look in Sasha’s eyes and it was a real moment where she was going to show she was better than her. Sasha talks about heroes vs villains and how when she got to FCW she wanted to be Bayley, but it didn’t connect. Instead she was The Boss! Bayley talks about shaking her head when it gets rammed into the buckles and she did it as a way of copying Hulk Hogan. At Brooklyn though it just caused a greater reaction. She catches Sasha with an elbow while she was stuck in the Tree of Woe. That was the first time she did it and has never done it any better. She also thought she injured Sasha based on the way she landed, but she was fine.

-They both discuss psychology and how to draw in a crowd. Bayley loves getting beat up and calls Sasha the best heel. Sara says that Sasha is great at subtle heel things that would make her legit want to fight her if they were in the ring together. Sasha says on that night she was just a mean girl and did things to add to being a heel. “Take that bitch!”

-They discuss listening to the crowd and Bayley puts over Sasha’s trash talk and how the crowd pop when she kicked her in the head to shut her up. Bayley was just coming back from a broken hand and was still wearing a cast. Sasha ripped the cast off and kicked the steps into Bayley’s hand and Bayley thinks she legit broke her hand again.

-Sasha had the idea of doing a plancha over the back of the ref to Bayley on the floor. Bayley admits she was just too far away and tried to get there and was pissed at herself for not catching her the right way. The fans start a massive “This is Awesome” chant and Sasha talks about how far that is from the days of the crowd chanting for puppies.

-The crowd loses it when Sasha hooks the Banks Statement and stomps the piss out of Bayley’s broken hand as she reaches for the ropes. Bayley’s reversal gets an even bigger reaction and man, is this match great! Bayley talks about using the Belly to Belly suplex as nobody picked it. It became her finisher because she is a Hugger and the way she applies it at first looks like a hug.

-More “this is awesome” chants from the crowd as they fight on top. Bayley takes a crazy bump off the top as she doesn’t know what she was thinking when she started falling backwards. It looked like she couldn’t decide if she wanted to land on her back or flip over and was stuck in the middle. Nasty no matter!

-They head back up top again and this is the famous reverse rana spot. It was Sasha’s idea as she never saw a woman do it and especially never from the top rope. Bayley wasn’t sold on it, but wanted to give Sasha the match of her life. Sasha had to coach Bayley through it and told her to just throw her arms back and they somehow pulled it off. Oh man could that have turned ugly, but credit to them. That was the most fired up Bayley has ever felt and then the Belly to Belly finishes to a massive reaction.

-Bayley gets the win and sees Sasha crying on the mat and then sees her family crying. The camera cuts to Rollins at ringside and even he is wiping away tears. Just a beautiful match!

-The 4 Horsewomen celebrate after the match to a standing ovation. Sasha is blown away and is questioning if they just changed the business and how women are treated. We get backstage footage of them coming through the curtain and they are both just wrecked with every emotion. HHH gives them both giant bear hugs and cusses a lot because he is so happy with what they did. Aww, Proud Papa H!

-Sasha talks about her brother being there and how he is always so happy when she loses. Ha! Her mom was also there and she was in awe with what he daughter did. Sasha cries more as she thanks her mom for letting her live her dream. She took her to all the wrestling shows and drove her all around to achieve this dream, Her validation is doing the dream she has had since she was 10 years old. She still writes down her goals and talks about how it is up to you to achieve your dreams!

-Another strong documentary here from the WWE. This was Bayley and Sasha’s story but it was great adding Sara to the mix to give her thoughts. Most will still call this the greatest women’s division match in WWE history and outside of that it’s just a fantastic match. I love throwing in the back story for each lady that led them to that moment. Just a fascinating watch and as mentioned another keeper from the people behind the WWE documentaries. Thanks for reading!