411’s WWE Untold Report: ‘I Am The Game’ – Triple H and Mick Foley on Their Royal Rumble Street Fight, Hell in a Cell, More

411’s WWE Untold Report: ‘I am The Game’

-Air Date: 05/03/20

-Run Time: 51:51

-Back at it with the newest episode in the Untold series. We are continuing with the HHH celebration as this one focuses on his 2000 feud with Cactus Jack that turned him into the top heel and a Main Event star for good. Let’s get to it!

-HHH tells us there is nothing more in the world he wanted than to go to war with Mick Foley. Steph and Mick will also be two of the talking heads and really those are only 3 you need for this one.

-Show opening.

-We start with a very early HHH promo in the WWE as he says he is the future of the company. Can’t say he wasn’t speaking the truth. MSG in Sept of 1996 and HHH says he was trying to become the anti to what The Rock and Steve Austin were becoming. He needed to be more serious as he was coming off his goofy and fun DX run. His goal was to be a marquee guy as that meant you went to see them no matter who they were wrestling.

-Jim Ross has a sit down with HHH on RAW in July 1999 and out of his mouth comes “I am the fucking game.” It was a fantastic “shoot” promo from HHH that made me a fan and I will admit I was all on board the HHH train. They include the promo ending and you hear Vince off camera saying “that’s good stuff.” Oh man, if he would have said “that’s good shit,” I would have lost it. HHH says the next week he saw signs referring to him as The Game and he knew he hit something.

-Steph next as she tells us she was an accounting executive at the WWE sales office in New York. She was fresh out of college and was also used on TV as a character a few times. They show her early on in her WWE character run and then HHH goes over their history with him ruining her wedding with Test. Woo! Vegas Wedding! That leads to a match with Vince, where Steph turns on her father and joins HHH.

-Steph talks about how great it was to be under the learning tree of Vince McMahon and then under the learning tree of HHH once they were paired together. She says that she thinks may have had a different motive.

-HHH feels the feud with Foley in early 2000 was a huge shift. Steph talks about how giving Mick is and how it’s often to his own physical detriment. HHH talks about how unique Mick was in that he would kill himself and be menacing, but then could pull out Socko and do comedy. HHH talks about the great chemistry they had in their matches from 1997.

-Foley says he had been writing some rather large checks that his body had to cash. We see some of the crazy bumps he’s taken over the years. He was leaning towards retiring because his body was giving him problems and he just wanted to ride off in the sunset. He mentions he was at his peak as a star because of the book and being a former WWE Champion, but Vince was ok with him retiring for health reasons. Then a wrench was thrown in the plans as Steve Austin gets neck surgery to put him on the shelf for nearly a year.

-When Steve went down, the WWE no longer had their top star so everyone came together to do more. They knew Rock was going to be in the Mania Main Event and they needed someone to work with HHH to get to there. The idea was for it to be Foley and everyone was on board as they knew they had chemistry together. They show the Cactus debut at MSG in 1997 and HHH’s reaction is gold. The question going into 2000 was could HHH hang and prove to be a certified top level draw. Foley says he knows people think HHH needed him to be a top draw, but he says he needed HHH as he wanted to go down swinging. He didn’t want to go out as the sock guy.

-Mankind gets embarrassed by HHH and takes himself out of the Street Fight at the Royal Rumble and has Cactus Jack take his place. Again, HHH sold this all perfectly and his reaction is priceless. Foley says he still gets goosebumps 20 years later and can’t argue with people who call it the best thing he ever did. He puts over HHH for his reaction because if he had just laughed because it was the same guy in a different shirt, it would have killed it. HHH talks about how they built up the Cactus character as sadistic.

-Foley wanted to bring out the best in HHH and that to him is the difference between a top superstar and a legend. This feud was just money and it goes without saying that both men absolutely knocked it out of the park.

-Royal Rumble 2000: MSG and Foley brings up Vince Sr famous quote “The Garden will always be The Garden.” HELL YEAH! My Time! I still love that theme song! Steph mentions that HHH kissed her on the lips as they made their entrance and that was the first time that happened. In character it made sense, but she wasn’t sure if it was more than that. She admits it sent electricity through here and HHH just mugs for the camera as he remembers it. Fantastic!

-We head to the match and HHH talks about how he had to psyche himself up as going into a match like that with Foley is like going to war. There is nothing more he wanted in that moment than to go to war with Mick Foley. For HHH this was a proving ground. Foley says they are looking to have the best match they can and I would say they more than delivered. He laughs about fighting through the crowd and how you have to be aware of the fans being around you. If he could go back in time, Foley says he would have canceled the suplex on the wooden pallet. We see that HHH got a piece of wood stuck in his calf and it’s nasty! Just blood pouring and it soaked the leather in his boots, making it heavier. HHH calls adrenaline a wonderful thing.

-Foley doesn’t even remember all the noises he was making during the match. He goes over the story of “Bang Bang” and how it first happened when he dropped an elbow in WCW and the song “Love Shack” went through his head. He dropped the “on the door baby” after the first time. I’ve heard the story a ton and read it in his book, but it’s still a fun story.

-The match kicks up a notch as a 2×4 wrapped in barbed wire is introduced. HHH says that shift in the crowd was palpable and the only other time he had heard that was in the Taker/Shawn Hell in a Cell match. Foley talks about the risk vs reward with barbed wire and it’s relatively safe outside of a few puncture wounds. This is Mick Foley talking though so a few puncture wounds are an easy night for him.

-HHH gets caught with a great shot to make him bleed buckets as he tells us that he watched the Japanese Death Matches. Mick told him not to watch them as they were terrible and HHH agrees. Those guys were killing each other in front on no fans. They wanted to bring that feeling to this match, but have a story with it. On top of all this craziness, HHH tells us that his parents attended the show as their first major PPV. He also didn’t let them know what was coming other than matches with Cactus Jack are pretty aggressive. I guess that’s one way to put it. His parents were in the front row and at one point he was face to face with his mom who was blubbering. HHH says it was horrible as a parent, but was funny as a son. HAHA!

-Foley says that if it looked like he was overjoyed, he was. He was getting to relive and deliver what he was doing 3-5 years ago. He relates that Vince told him “no thumbtacks” as he was leaving Gorilla. Oops! HHH: “They’re thumbtacks, they’re not going to kill you.” Foley then took the backdrop into the tacks before eating a Pedigree. Shockingly, he kicked out of the Pedigree. Foley knew they had to go to a Pedigree in the tacks and knew they would catch hell for it. Foley: “I could lose an eye, but think of the pop.” Good Lord! That ends the match and it’s a ***** classic if there ever was one in my view.

-We get some great backstage footage of them after the match. HHH looks like hell as he is getting checked on by the doctors. He tells someone to go let his parents know that he is alright. They had a hard time getting the bleeding to stop in his head so wrapped it with gauze and a towel. Steph says she was worried about him and they weren’t even dating at that point. She admits she was also still thinking about the kiss.

-Foley felt that was his last match, but injuries happened again. Foley brings up Eddie destroying his shoulder just days into his WWE debut. That seems like a weird one to mention as I don’t think Eddie was in position to have a run with HHH at that point. Vince called Mick and asked if he was good for one more match. HHH talks about how honored he was that Mick was going to use this as his retirement match. It was an emotional time for him and he had to keep that straight while also being a pro.

-The match was booked for Hell in a Cell and HHH talks about how the match was mythical at the time. There was an audible gasp from the crowd when Foley brought up the name. HHH talks about how it is the ultimate way to settle an issue. He was there for Taker/Shawn and we get footage from that one and that’s always great to see. Still the greatest cell match ever. Then we got Taker/Mick and it was the craziest cell match ever.

-Foley talks about how The Rumble did a great buyrate and Vince told them it was because of the Rumble match. He admits that he and HHH had words with Vince about how they felt they had something to do with it. I tend to agree with them as the Rumble match does usually sell, but their feud was red hot and people wanted to see what they would do to each other. The goal was now to top what they did at the Rumble and that’s a pretty high bar to clear. Steph went to a warehouse in Brooklyn where the Cell was constructed. She was shocked by what HHH and Mick were planning to do in the match.

-No Way Out 2000: Hartford, CT: Foley talks about the task of getting ready for something like Hell in a Cell. He has to change into a different human being as kindhearted guys don’t fare well in that environment. The build featured Cactus promising to jump off the Cell on HHH and the first thing we see is that the door is heavily locked. Great piece of story telling there! Foley says once he took his first big bump it jolted him into being where he needed to be. He admits to not being able to physically do a fraction of what other guys on the roster could, but he was mentally into the match.

-HHH discusses the nut shot and how it is an art form. “What you are trying to do, is not get hit in the nuts.” Amazing, Amazing, Amazing! He then says you have to sell it like a big nut shot, but at times it really is a big nut shot and it’s not selling anymore. HHH’s delivery of all this is just fantastic!

-Foley talks about the spot where he dropped an elbow with the chair, but the cell was in the way. He had to improvise and head to the middle rope. He ended up hitting his own face off the chair on the way down and broke his own nose. Nasty! You can’t help but see it now that you know what happened.

-The building erupts when the Cell breaks and Cactus has a way out. They brawl on the announce tables and the crowd is just buying everything they are selling at this point. Foley brings up that they included foot holes in the Cell after his struggle to climb in 1998. He then puts over how great Stephanie was in the story and that she deserves a lot of credit.

-HHH gets to the top of the cell to escape and after climbing, Cactus goes falling off the side through a table. Foley says there isn’t an art to it as you do it or you don’t. He talks about trying to throw a chair on the top of the cell, but he didn’t have enough gas. He couldn’t throw it backwards as fans were there and couldn’t risk hitting them. He nearly took out JR though and soon just opts to go without the chair.

-They square off on top and fire is introduced as the barbed wire 2×4 is set ablaze. Cactus tries for a piledriver on the burning 2×4, but gets backdropped through the roof of the cell and thankfully the ring is gimmicked this time. Cactus pulls himself out of the wreckage to give the fans a last bit of hope before HHH finishes it with a Pedigree.

-Foley says he never thought fans would still be talking about their matches 20 years later. Steph wishes she could have appreciated it more in the moment and admits to being lucky. HHH says those 2 matches elevated him to a level and it’s hard to put in to words what they meant to him.

-It turns out Foley did come back one more time as he gets injected into the WrestleMania Main Event. They hyped the show by having The Rock on SNL with HHH, Foley, and Show showing up. Show brought up to Mick that he felt something legit was happening between HHH and Steph. Mick thought that was crazy talk. HHH says it was hard to pinpoint a moment when he felt Steph was the one as it was so stupid to even think that was possible. They both just had the feels anytime they were near each other and Steph says she has that feeling to this day. She talks about their 3 daughters and how great of a dad HHH is. HHH says that his career is not his defining moment and if he lost it all and only had Steph and his girls everything would be great. We end on that note.

-This was fantastic as HHH and Foley are both great story tellers. This was just two guys that had something to prove at different points in their careers and they went to battle. These two matches are sometimes forgotten to history (especially the Cell match) and it was wonderful to get a special dedicated to them. This was an hour that just flew by and I wanted even more. The stuff with the HHH/Steph seemed a little tacked on, but I can see why they did it. It was the early part of their pairing on screen and them admitting to feeling butterflies that quickly was sweet. Highest recommendation for this one as it was just a case of two guys being perfect for each other and getting the best out of each other. HHH needed Foley to get him to that next level and Foley needed HHH to give him that last great run to show who he was after years of taking it easy and doing comedy stuff. As always thanks for reading!