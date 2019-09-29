411’s WWE WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments Report

WWE WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments

-Welcome to the FOX era as this special is part of the hype for SmackDown’s debut on FOX. The last Mania special was voted on by fans and was a steaming pile of garbage. This here doesn’t seem to be a countdown, but just a rehashing of the best moments in Mania history. That should make this better as the WWE has a reputation for putting together great video packages and hype videos.

-John Cena is the narrator and the opening video package is quite awesome as expected.

-Cena tells us that for 35 years and counting WrestleMania has been known as the showcase of the immortals. The first two moments touched on are Savage winning the WWF Title at Mania IV and Michaels winning it at Mania XII.

-WrestleMania III: 93,173 fans (yeah, I know). Hogan is here and calls the match with Andre the greatest moment of his career. I’m getting goosebumps once again watching this and the failed slam to start the match was genius. Hogan tells us that he was worried about getting Andre up for the slam. Of course it does happen and we get “The Slam Heard Around the World” (even called that by Cena). Hogan calls it perfect as it was the right time, right place, and right people. Cena says Hogan and Andre set the standard for iconic battles.

-That segues to touching on Hogan/Warrior, Angle/Lesnar, and HHH/Cena. They finally settle on focusing on Hogan/Rock. Still the greatest crowd reaction I have ever seen to a match in my life. The Hulk-up after the Rock Bottom is the definition of working a crowd into a frenzy.

-WrestleMania XXV for the greatest match in WrestleMania history. I am proud to say I was there as this was the first Mania I ever attended. Easily the greatest match I have ever seen in person. Shawn talks about the match and the emotion of the event. Taker is here out of character and he talks about the stars aligning. Just an amazing match and I vividly remember people hugging each other when the match finished because of how great it was. People were just emotionally spent after the match and still crazy they expected anyone to follow them. That match led to WrestleMania XXVI and I was there for the that one as well. Another classic that nearly matched the first, but being there for both it wasn’t quite the same as I think expectations were too high.

-Cena tells us that while Shawn/Taker needed two matches to settle their rivalry, two others guys needed three matches. Yes! Rock/Austin trilogy! The first match was in Philly at Mania XV and Rock talks about the chemistry with Austin and praises him. Mania X-7 next and the best match of the three caps off the greatest WrestleMania ever. They gloss over Austin turning heel and Austin mentions they needed a third match because they Rock was 0-2. That takes us to Mania XIX and The Rock finally gets the monkey off his back. That Mania has what might be the most stacked Mania card of all time. I mean, you had Jericho/Michaels in the midcard.

-Cena narrates that after Mania XIX, The Rock stepped away from the WWE (I guess we aren’t counting the handicap tag with Evolution and Foley at XX). The Rock went and became a box office sensation before coming back for the match with Cena at Mania XXVIII in Miami. The Rock wanted to let a generation see him be more than an actor and show them he was a ring warrior. The Rock goes over clean to massive applause and they focus on Cena making one mistake to cost him the match. Cena says that redemption was needed and the Great One graciously obliged. That leads to Twice in a Lifetime at MetLife Stadium the following year. They had to go back to the well as the match headlined the highest purchased Mania ever, but the match wasn’t nearly as good and the outcome was never in doubt.

-A quick piece about the entrances and epic sets at Mania. They toss in Heenan riding a camel at Mania IX (awesome) and Shawn’s entrance from the ceiling at Mania XII. Cena has had a ton of memorable entrances and we go through most of them along with other great entrances through the years: HHH on a bike, Flame Thrower Rock, Rollins burning it down, Batista machine gun, Miz “AWESOME” at XXVII among them.

-Snoop Dogg is here and he talks about playing Sasha to the ring. Motorhead gets to play HHH’s music at WrestleMania 21 and that gives us a chance to talk about the entrances of HHH, but nobody makes an entrance like The Undertaker. Cena calls Taker’s entrance awesome and terrifying at the same time. Austin says it was so scary that it floored him and Angle says some people would pay just to be there for Taker’s entrance.

-Mania XXXII with New Day making their entrance in a giant box of BootyO’s and then Austin comes down after the match (with middle fingers blurred) to dance and stun Xavier Woods. I guarantee Woods was smiling ear to ear knowing he would get to take a Stunner at Mania. The touch of Ric and Charlotte’s entrances from Mania XXIV and XXIII is fantastic. Seeing them next to each other is pretty sweet and makes me realize how old I am getting. Various music acts at Mania are covered next and Diddy puts over the energy of a Mania crowd.

-Back with Shane climbing the Cell at Mania 32. We all knew Shane was going to do it, but doesn’t make it any less impressive. This leads to the idea of stealing the show and leaving an impression. Cena says it all started at Mania X with the IC Ladder Match. Shawn says it was a phenomenal match, but they didn’t grasp what they had done. They didn’t think of it as a match that could change the business forever.

-Six years later and the bar gets raised with Mania 2000’s Triangle Ladder Match. Jeff Hardy says his main concern at Mania is doing something that is going to be remembered more than anything else on the show. At Mania 2000 it was the Swanton off the gigantic ladder through Bubba on a table and a year later it was insanity as Jeff takes a spear while hanging from the apparatus holding the tag titles. That spot is still breathtaking! Edge says they knew they could take it further and it was all with the idea of stealing the show.

-They show some of the crazy bumps in various ladder matches (Shelton scaling the ladders at Mania 21 MITB and Sami doing a dive through an open ladder to the floor), but sometimes it’s the simplest things that can steal the show. Mania XXIV and The Hardy Boyz make their WWE return. The fact the match was turned into a ladder match 6 days before the show was kind of a give away that something was up. They did a great job teasing it would be the New Day, but the crowd knew what was coming. Some great footage as they show Matt and Jeff being ushered backstage and then the reaction when their music hit was insane. They collect the titles to pay off the return and this was best moment of that Mania (Shane/AJ being the other contender for the Match of the Night).

-We are back and they talk about the ever evolving nature of WrestleMania. They jump to Mania XXXII in Dallas and how it broke the Mania attendance record and then the Rock broke a record by winning a match in 6 seconds. Obviously this talk of records is leading to one thing: The Streak!

-They go through each match which is fantastic to see and Angle talks about how in the early days they were just matches, but soon became Mania Moments. Edge says The Streak became the attraction and it was the most important thing at WrestleMania. The near fall with HHH/Taker at Hell in a Cell is still one of the greatest things ever! Reigns talks about The Streak and the respect for Taker for going out there at the highest level year after year. Punk is the final victim of the streak in what was the best match of Mania XXIX and one of my favorite matches ever.

-All good things must come to an end and Cena mentions everyone was certain The Streak would last forever. I was one of those who felt Brock/Taker was a forgone conclusion and barely paid attention to the match. Then it happened and oh man, the crowd reaction can only be described as other worldly. They do a great job here as they cut out any music and just let the crowd reaction be the soundtrack. Shawn says it bothers him that it ended and that it was something special for a lot of people. Again I say everyone complained that Taker, at his age, had no business going over someone like Brock, but the moment Brock won, it was that Brock didn’t deserve to end the streak. He was the most believable person and it basically saved his WWE run after a boring feud with HHH the previous year. It also gave Paul Heyman something to crowd about to this day.

-Celebrities: Pamela Anderson at WrestleMania XI. Shaq shows up at Mania XXXII and enters the ring for the ARMBAR. Pee Wee Herman with The Rock at Mania XXVII. Floyd Mayweather takes a big pay day to work Mania XXIV with Big Show and it was better than it had any right to be as Floyd was game and Show has a lot of experience working with non-wrestlers. Speaking of boxers, Mike Tyson was worth every penny and then some for his Mania XIV appearance to kick off the Austin era. NFL Stars: LT at Mania XI, Gronk at Mania XXXIV. Next we have the running gag of Pete Rose and Kane which is still fantastic.

-WrestleMania XXIV saw the first of Rousey at WrestleMania as she was brought into the ring with Rock to face down HHH and Steph. That set up a match three years in the making, only The Rock wasn’t available, but Angle was fine. Before getting there though they touch on a few other moments with the women as they steal the show at Mania XXXII. Now we get to Rousey’s debut and it was fantastically awesome in every way. Steph taps to Rousey as expected and she calls the Mania debut one of the funniest days of here life.

-With Rousey the Evolution was unstoppable and that leads to her, Charlotte, and Becky being the first women to close the show at Mania. The crowd was obviously burnt out thanks to a 300 hour show, but they delivered. Steph actually pops up as I was typing that and says they over delivered. The ending was a bit screwy, but the result was right.

-Roman talks about it being mind blowing when you become part of something like Mania. They show him pinning HHH for the WWE Title. He talks about holding the biggest title in the World over his head, in front of the biggest crowd, at the biggest show.

-Winning a championship at Mania is everything and that gives us a theme for this block. Daniel Bryan kisses AJ and gets his head kicked off by Sheamus in an indirect way of the WWE falling into the Yes Movement.

-Cena wins his first WWE Title at Mania 21 from JBL to start the Cena era. Austin stuns Shawn into retirement to kick off the Austin Era at Mania XIV and Mania XXX caps off the Yes Movement as Bryan goes over ¾ of Evolution in one night and I’m sure if Flair was able he would have put him over that night as well. Bryan calls the night crazy!

-Rey wins the World Title at Mania 22 and Rollins steals the title from Brock by becoming the first person to cash in MITB at WrestleMania. That was a genius way of getting out of the corner that had painted themselves into. One of the few times you will see a heel winning the title to end a show sending the crowd home happy.

-WrestleMania 24: Ric Flair is forced to retire and we all remember, “I’m sorry. I love you.” Flair is here and he is breaking up talking about the moment. He is just a mess as he talks about how hard it is to leave something you have done for so long.

-WrestleMania 35: Kofi Mania! I was kind of worried the fans would be with Bryan, but he is an amazing heel and the story was just perfect. The WWE gave everyone the happy ending and it is crazy the way things work out with Bryan getting that moment 4 years earlier and now doing the same for Kofi in his moment. Kofi talks about the video his mom sent him of people in Ghana going crazy over his win. He says he forgets the reach that the WWE has and they show a few more videos of people reacting to his win at home.

-The ending video package is just mind blowing and has me fired up to watch every Mania in a row again. Rock/Hogan to Rock/Cena, Miss Elizabeth and Savage reunion (still makes me smile), Nicholas winning Tag Gold, Curb Stomp into RKO, Andre choking Mr Baseball. Just so much awesome! Just seeing the blend of the past with the present and it just makes me feel like a kid again. I love pro-wrestling!

-That wraps up this rather impressive look back at WrestleMania. This was worlds better than that fan voted countdown we got a few years back. They touched on nearly everything you would expect (Savage/Steamboat and Hart/Austin being notable misses) and really you would need more than 45 minutes to fit everything in there. It was a fun look back and I know I enjoyed it.

