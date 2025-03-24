411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: ‘Celebrities of The ’80s’

-Kind of a weird one this week as the focus is on celebrities and specifically those from the 80s. Again, the time period is in my wheelhouse, but watching as a kid I didn’t care about the celebrities. Oh well, always an easy watch, so let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole is our host and welcomes us to the show.

10. Liberace

-Liberace was the official timekeeper for the Main Event of WrestleMania I. He did a dance in the ring with The Rockettes and just added to the spectacle of the event.

9. Bob Uecker

-Boo! He should be way higher on this list. The man is in The Hall of Fame. Harry Doyle is the man! I was there in Phoenix when he went into the HOF and it was a fantastic speech. The man knew what he signed up for and just went with anything they threw at him. We get Major League highlights which is awesome. We see the iconic interview he did with Andre. “How about you get your foot off my shoulder.” Rest in Peace Mr. Baseball! Aw, they show another spot he filmed with Andre and as the camera cuts you hear people laughing and Andre and Bob both crack a smile. That’s great!

8. Alice Cooper

-He made all the sense in the world to be part of Mania III and to be with Jake Roberts. Did you know that Alice Cooper spent time in my neck of the woods as he had family that lived in Fayette County. He went to Smock Elementary School (which no longer exists) and I grew up in Smock from the time I was in 5th grade until I was married. Anyway, him getting into it with Jimmy Hart and putting the snake on him was a fun moment at Mania III.

7. NFL Battle Royale

-Not just one celebrity here, but several as this Battle Royal featured active players on NFL teams. There is no way this happens today due to the risk of injury. Coaches and owners would lose their minds seeing million dollar players in the ring. Perry was the star NFL player in the match as it was in Chicago and he was fresh off The Bears wining The Super Bowl.

6. Morton Downey Jr.

-Blah! I was too young to know who Downey was or what he was famous for, but Rosenberg fills us in. At Mania V there was a special Piper’s Pit with Brother Love and Downey inviolved to see who had the biggest mouth. Piper with celebrities always works because he doesn’t go easy on them and is quick witted enough to stand up to them. “I didn’t know your girlfriend was homeless,” is a funny comeback.

5. Muhammad Ali

-I mean, status alone should put Ali higher on this list. It’s freaking MUHAMMAD ALI! CM Punk calls Ali a trailblazer and Punk Rock before Punk Rock. Roberts calls him an American Icon. Ali was the special outside ref for the Main Event of Mania I. He actually took a shot or two at Piper. It’s noted that Ali validated the event because of who he was and the history he had in MSG.

4. Aretha Franklin

-Vince’s introduction of her at Mania III is burned into my brain forever and so is her rendition of America The Beautiful. I wouldn’t have cared if they just let her performance play with no commentary. Don’t forget “Who’s Zoomin Who” by Aretha that played at the end of the show over the still photos. Only reason I know that song, but it instantly takes me to that show. I love WrestleMania III so much! There will never be a bigger show and nothing will ever give me the feelings that show did. LOOK AT THE CROWD! I don’t care what they say, I will always believe: 93173!

3. Andy Kaufman

-Good call here! Also the first mention of something that didn’t happen in the WWF. Kaufman was amazing with his videos teaching the rednecks of Tennessee about soap. Lawler says the match with Kaufman will always be his greatest. We see The Letterman incident and it’s fantastic how they played that. That slap by Lawler was something else as he had intent behind it. It seems it was Kaufman’s profanity laced tirade that got the show in hot water. Wonderful stuff!

2. Mr. T

-I am pretty sure I know who is in the top spot, so this is a perfect spot for T. We covered a lot of T in the Rivals episode about him and Piper from a few weeks back. My recap can be found here. Mr. T was huge in the 80s and having him partner with Hogan at Mania I gave the show all the media attention. Clubber Lang is my favorite Rocky villain and there has to be a movie out there were Creed fights Clubber’s son or nephew or something so I can get Lang calling for pain again.

1. Cyndi Lauper

-This is the right choice and they really need to get her in The Hall of Fame. She was one of the biggest pop stars in the world and was all over MTV and yet was showing up in the WWF. There is no Rock N Wrestling Connection without Lauper. Seeing Capt. Lou in her music video as a kid blew me away. I actually believed he was her dad.

-I enjoyed this more than I thought and again, all from the nostalgia. This was a really good list with the top three being right on point. My reorder won’t vary much, but I have to move Mr. Baseball up some. Thanks for reading.

