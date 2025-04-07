411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: ‘CM Punk’

-The fact we have a WWE show centered on CM Punk’s greatest moments is wild and something nobody would have believed 18 months ago, but thanks to some real glass in London, here we are. Let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole is our host and welcomes us to the show.

10.Punk and McIntyre in Hell

-Bad Blood 2024: They include Cole’s soundbite that this won’t be a five-star wrestling classic, but it was. This was everything this match and feud needed and more. Just an all-time brutal classic where both men deserve all the praise.

9. Punk Gets Extreme

-ECW on SyFy: Sept 4, 2007: CM Punk had been chasing John Morrison’s ECW Title all summer and a failed drug test made it happen a bit sooner. Punk notes this is one of his best matches ever. He says they clicked that night and they knew they had something. Punk gets the win and is The ECW World Champion. We get Seth Rollins giving Punk his props and I wonder if it was older footage.

8. Ashes to Ashes

-RAW: April 1, 2013: CM Punk and Undertaker were feuding, and this was the go home show for Mania. Paul Bearer passed away in the build-up to the match and they incorporated that into the feud. Taker notes he thought it was disrespectful at first, but realized Paul would love it and love that his character was still part of the business. Paul Heyman comes out dressed as Bearer and then Punk lays out Taker and dumps the ashes from the urn on him.

7. Punk Makes Bank

-WrestleMania XXIV: Punk notes that he had to prove that he belonged. This was a very good match, but was missing one person and that was Jeff Hardy. I believe the story is that Jeff was supposed to win the match, but failed a Wellness Test and was removed. No clue if him winning was the planned result, but it could be another case of being Straight Edge being an advantage for Punk. Kaiser says Punk was not the poster WWE guy and it started a new era for who could be a star in WWE.

6. The Cash-In

-RAW: June 30, 2008: Batista beats the piss out of Edge and CM Punk decides now is a good time to cash in that briefcase. I always like that the first 6 cash-ins all involved Edge in some way. A lot of people thought Punk might be the first failed cash-in, but nope, he becomes World Champion. Funny enough, he never got pinned as Orton punted his head off to take him out of defending the World Title in The Scramble Match.

5. Main Event

-RAW: Jan. 6, 2025: Punk vs. Rollins gets the honor of closing the first RAW on Netflix. Rosenberg says he felt whoever won the match was going to be the face of RAW on Netflix. Taker was happy with how the match turned out and says it was special TV.

4. Boxing With God

-RAW: Jan. 7, 2013: CM Punk gets his chance to have a verbal war with The Rock and he was itching to do so. Rock does his normal insults, but Punk no sells it and tells Rock “his arms are too short to box with God.” Rollins says it validated Punk’s status as being in the upper card for all time.

3. Kiss It Goodbye

-Money in The Bank: July 17, 2011: First, my review of the show is here. Second, how is this third? I assume the Pipe Bomb will be first and I guess that makes sense as well. This match gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day down the line. Punk says it was the most pressure moment of his life and that he was really leaving. Cena says there was moments in the match he knew they would be talking about the match for a long time coming. They tore the house down and we see Punk get the win, but they edit Vince McMahon out entirely.

2. Pipe Bomb

-June 27, 2011. Okay, so The Return is going to be in the top spot. One of the most famous promos of all time and countless people have tried to match it. I have a friend who believed it was a legit shoot because of the way it went off the air until I showed him the copyright logo came while The Cena match was still happening. LA Knight mentions it was one of the few times someone called him and told him to turn on RAW as he had to see this. Punk says it was an entire WWE career of frustration being let out. Carmelo Hayes notes that it blurred the lines of reality. Taker says the short term blow back is worth the long term goal. The mic gets cut off and again, no mention of Vince is included.

1. The Prodigal Punk Returns

-Nov. 2023: Survivor Series. I am so torn as you can pick any of the top 3 and put them in any order you want and I could buy it. For just pure energy and amazement this moment tops them all. My friend kept texting me that Punk was showing up, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up and was convinced it wasn’t happening. Then it did happen, and I tore my shirt off and threw it across my TV room downstairs. I have watched the replay so many times and the backstage footage is just as surreal. They throw in the reaction of streamers online and I will shout-out again the boys from In The Clutch. Ross and Dub are dope! I just kept yelling the f word over and over again as I was so shocked. Punk says moments just keep getting bigger when he thinks he has reached the top and he has the fans to thank for it.

-Your enjoyment will depend on how much you like CM Punk. The man is a decisive figure, but I have always been a fan, so this was fun for me. I will note that a lot of Punk’s comments are from his old WWE documentary which is fine. I think they hit all the big moments, but there were some left on the cutting room floor. The biggest probably being the feud with Jeff Hardy and I have a soft spot for him singing Happy Birthday to Rey’s daughter. Here is how I would rank the 10 moments provided.

So, yeah, I kept the Top 3 the same. There was just so much history behind that return and that includes history from AEW that it’s hard to put anything above it. I will give The Pipe Bomb the slight edge over the WWE Title Match against Cena just because the promo has become one of the most influential off all time and people use Pipe Bomb all the time. Thanks for reading!