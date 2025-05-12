411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: Cody Rhodes

-This is the first new episode of this show since before WrestleMania and they decided to drop two tonight to make up for LFG only having one episode and Rivals being done for the season. I will get the second episode about The Bloodline done tomorrow. Let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and we get a brief rundown of Cody’s start in 2007 and how he carved out a path different from his father.

10. Retribution

-WrestleMania XXVII: April 3, 2011: I was at this show as it was the last of the three straight WrestleManias I attended. My old review can be found here. This was Cody in his Doctor Doom phase and he says the match was a BANGER. It was against Rey Mysterio, who says it was a really fun match. Rey was sporting a Captain America theme with his gear. Cody uses his protective match to get the win as payback for Rey breaking his face.

9. A Family Affair

-Battleground: Oct. 6, 2013: Great stuff here as Cody and Goldust were fired and were told if they lost to The Shield they would be gone for good. Dustin says there was great emotion and it felt real. The match was for the Tag Titles against Rollins and Reigns. The Dream gets involved and the crowd loved every second of this match. Cody pins Seth to get the win and win the Tag Titles with his brother. Had to be an amazing moment for that family.

8. American Yeet

-Fastlane: Oct 7, 2023: Cody wins the Tag Titles again but this time with Jey Uso as his partner. The previous match should rank higher. The memorable thing about this match is the press conference after the show where Cody and Jey were drunk, but they don’t cover that here sadly. They win the Tag Titles from Judgment Day, but end up dropping them back to JD not too long after winning them.

7. Two Titles, One Winner

-Royal Rumble: Feb. 1, 2025: Cody vs. KO in a Ladder Match! Chad Gable notes there were 4-5 moments in the match where he was audibly asking people if both men were okay. Cody says you have some matches where you have to do something that scares you to death and there is nothing more real than that. KO says Cody tried to decapitate him. Work it brother!

6. A Fight in France

-Backlash: France: May 4, 2024: AJ says the best way he can described it is WOW. No kidding! One of the greatest crowds you will ever here and then AJ and Cody delivered a classic. The camera shaking during AJ’s entrance is one of those things you will always remember. HHH says it proved Cody could handle being World Champion.

5. Rhodes Rocks The Rumble

-Royal Rumble: Jan 28, 2023: Cody makes his return after tearing his pec and enters at #30. It was a foregone conclusion he was winning, but it was an epic Rumble with GUNTHER going the distance and setting a new longevity record (for a 30 Man Rumble) and giving us #1 vs. #30 as the Final Two for the first time. Cody gets the win and everyone expected him to finish the story, but yeah, not that year.

4. Brock’s American Nightmare

-SummerSlam: Aug. 5, 2023: I think this was Brock’s last appearance and quite possibly will end up being his last match. Cody says a match with Brock is as violent and physical as it gets and Brock make him earn it. Brock offers a handshake after the match and then a hug to put Cody over and Cody says getting Brock’s respect was special.

3. The Return

-WrestleMania 38: April 2, 2022: They mention Cody leaving due to differences with WWE and then Seth needed an opponent at WrestleMania. Cody makes his return which was so surreal and has been a bigger blow to AEW than I think people expected. Cody says it is still surreal to him as he thought he would never come back to WWE. The crowd popped huge for the return and it was a great match with Seth and Cody was off and running.

2. Pure Hell

-Hell in A Cell: June 5, 2022: Just looking at that bruising and swelling is still crazy and somehow he flipped something in his mind to let him go through a Hell in a Cell match with a torn pec. I was sure we were getting some 5 minute match and I would not have complained, but instead they went full bore and played up the injury to help the match. Just some old school, suck up the pain and deliver stuff from Cody and don’t forget Seth who worked a match around his opponent only having use of one arm. Amazing stuff!

1. Finishing The Story

-WrestleMania XL: April 7, 2024: There could be only one moment and this will be the greatest moment of Cody’s career from here to the end of time. This was the culmination of years of booking and then two years of Cody wanting to win the WWE Title plus cameos from The Avengers. There aren’t many experiences watching a wrestling match where I had so much fun. I was jumping up and down like a kid watching it live and I have a video recording of it that will never see the light of day. Cody ends Roman’s monster run as WWE Champion and properly start the HHH era.

-As always with this show an easy watch. Some fun moments, but not enough nostalgia for me because most of these moments happened within the last 2-3 years. Thanks for reading!