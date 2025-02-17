411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: Raw in the ’90s

-WWE is back on A&E with a 3-hour block on Sunday Nights. Of the three shows, this is the shortest as it clocks in at 30 minutes. This show is right up my alley as I love nostalgia and love countdown shows. Let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole is our narrator and welcomes us to the show as he is standing in an empty arena.

10. RAW #1

-I reviewed this show not too long ago and you can find it here. So we get highlights with talking heads discussing, which is nothing new. LA Knight remembers Bobby Heenan being locked out of RAW and trying to weasel (I see you LA) his way into the arena.

9. Tyson vs. Austin

-This moment always has people debating how important it really was, but Austin notes Tyson brings a lot of eyeballs to everything he does. Vince McMahon brings Iron Mike out on RAW and before he can make his announcement, Steve Austin heads down and flips Mike the double bird. That starts a shoving match. Hey, Mike is a talking head and he says it was a good time. Miz says the media attention around it was absurd. Bubba brings up that some say it was the turning point moment in the Monday Night Ward. Um, no!

8. The Kid Upsets Razor Ramon

-May of 93 as Razor Ramon destroys The Kid, who I knew as The Lightning Kid from Global. Waltman says he got destroyed and didn’t even get a punch in, but he hits the famous moonsault and gets the upset pin that turned him into a star. It helped add to the unpredictability of those early RAWs and helped make it must see TV. Waltman says it was the most important moment in his career.

7. This is Your Life

-This segment did MASSIVE numbers in the ratings and the story is Vince felt it was going to bomb. This is just classic as you have Rock and Mick playing off each other and the crowd is enjoying every second. Kevin Owens notes everyone just wanted to know what was coming next. YURPLE THE CLOWN! Rock hits The Clown with a “it doesn’t matter,” and Ariel Helwani notes 8 million people watched the segment.

6. Austin vs. McMahon

-This is where RAW finally ended Nitro’s winning streak and for good reason as they built the show around the first ever meeting in the ring between Vince McMahon and Steve Austin. No match though as Dude Love crashes the party, turns on Austin and those two are off and running on their own feud.

5. Y2J Debuts

-YES! Still one of the greatest debuts of all time and I still lose it every time I come across the video. Kevin Owens says he was hyped for it as it felt like a big deal. The Millennium Clock hits 0 with The Rock in the ring and that made it a huge moment. IT’S THE MILLENNIUM BITCH! BREAK THE WALLS DOWN. That pop when “Jericho” appeared on The Tron is something else. Just so amazing! The shit eating grin Jericho’s face is fantastic as well. KO notes it was exciting to see a fresh face in WWE and Drew puts over Jericho getting to have a verbal duel with The Rock.

4. The Unholy Wedding

-Stephanie McMahon gets abducted by The Undertaker and she says this was the first of many weddings for her in the WWE. Xavier Woods calls it an Undertaker sign as we can’t say cross. This definitely didn’t belong this high on this list, but whatever. The Steph/Test wedding should be the wedding on this list. Austin saves Stephanie and drinks beer while surfing on the cro, er, symbol.

3. DX Invades Nitro

-Another moment that has been blow up as the moment that changed the war. I mean, HHH saying they fired the first shot at WCW is wrong. The two sides had been trading shots for years. Waltman says it was a blast and points out WCW fans at the show were saying “WCW Sucks.” Waller says WCW should have let them drive the truck down to the ring. Nash says he should have pushed the man working the door out of the way and let DX in. Would have been great to see them call DX’s bluff and then we likely get lawsuits.

2. Mick Foley WWF Champion

-This aired on Jan 4, but was taped earlier, so Eric Bischoff had Tony Schiavone give the results away on Nitro, which backfired spectacularly. A great moment as DX and The Corporate Team are fighting while Vince and Shane watch. Austin’s glass hits to a MONSTER reaction and he blasts Rock in the face with a chair and Mankind gets the pin and WWF Championship. Great stuff! Cole: “butts were in the seats that night.”

1. Austin Beer Truck

-I kind of figured this was #1 when I saw the topic. They have named this moment as the best moment many, many times. Sami Zayn notes the WWE and World was different back then. Knight laughs and says it was a hell of visual. This was the go home show for Mania XV and that crowd became unglued once Austin started spraying them with beer. Austin still laughs at the visual of Vince swimming in the ring. Great moment, but I don’t think it should be the top moment.

-As I figured just an easy watch full of nostalgia and a show that was created to fill the 30-minute window they had after LFG and Rivals. I will always enjoy a show like this even if I don’t necessarily agree with the rankings or choices, but that is part of the fun. As mentioned, the Test/Steph/HHH wedding is the first thing I can think of that was missing from this list. Austin hitting that first Stunner on Vince likely up there as well. I am sure there are others that will be mentioned in the comments or online. Again, that’s what makes a show like this fun. Thanks for reading!