411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: SummerSlam in The 2000’s

-A&E has brought back a second season of this show and the first two episodes dropped before tonight’s next episode of LFG. I love countdowns and I love nostalgia. Let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole is our host!

10. Who’s Number One?

-Aug. 17, 2008

-Man, it’s been 17 years? This is the first Cena/Batista match since they became CENA and BATISTA! They were crowned World Champion on same night a little over three years earlier and we finally got this match. It was awesome, as most of their matches were. They just traded bombs until one man was left standing and it was Batista in this first match.

9. Custody Battle

-Aug. 21, 2005

-BABY DOM! All this drove that man to become a hardened criminal! You know the deal, Eddie dropped the bomb shell that Dom is his son and we get a ladder match for custody. A younger Dom talks about being part of the story. Rey says every moment in the ring with Eddie is special. How can you not love wrestling? I mean, they had custody of a child determined in a ladder match.

8. Legend vs. Icon

-Aug. 21, 2005

-This match has been referenced a lot since it is SummerSlam time and because of Hogan’s passing. You could do a documentary on just this match alone. Shawn says he doesn’t care what anyone says, but he doesn’t know anyone who doesn’t want to have a match with Hogan. Johnny Gargano talks about Shawn flying all over the place. You think? Shawn has said he generally does that when he faces bigger opponents and he can of has a point as he sold in a similar fashion against Diesel and Sid. Gargano calls it one of the best Hogan matches ever. It also had the backdrop of being two guys, who didn’t trust the other to return the job, so a 3 match series turned into one match and Vince picked Hogan over Shawn. I assume because Hogan was the face and better to send the crowd home happy. That, or he picked the guy that made him the most money.

7. A Personal Vendetta

-Aug. 20, 2006

-Sucks Edge isn’t around to give Cena one last match. This was in Boston and in the build, Edge slapped John’s dad in the face. The story behind how that was filmed and Vince’s reaction is tremendous. We have old footage of Edge and he says that night felt good. Edge uses brass knuckles to get the win.

6. Savior vs. Enigma

-Aug. 23, 2009

-TLC: World Title: Punk vs. Jeff Hardy. These two had a tremendous feud which set Punk off on his first heel run in the WWE. I remember thinking this was a big deal as Punk got to Main Event the second biggest show of the year. They had one heck of a match and Punk wins back The World Title. Punk says it was gangbusters and they told an emotional story. Hardy says it might be the best singles feud he has ever had in pro-wrestling.

5. Going Hardcore

-Aug. 27, 2000

-Darn right, Steve Blackman made a best of list. One of the most famous Hardcore Title Matches as Shane showed us for one of the first times he was willing to kill himself for our entertainment. Shane takes a 50 foot fall off The TRON and crashes below. Steve Blackman follows him down with an elbow for the pin. Just wild stuff and it showed Shane was willing to go above and beyond to prove he was more than just the boss’ son.

4. Rock vs. Brock

-Aug. 25, 2002

-Brock Lesnar debuted only months earlier and won King of the Ring to get this match. On the lead up to this show he made Hogan bleed in beating him and then steamrolled The Rock to become WWE Champion for the first time. The crowd turned on Rock in that match and loved them some Brock. It was the case of a new guy being pushed immediately and it being the right choice. A star was born as Rock put Lesnar over huge. Great stuff!

3. Summer of Hell

-Aug. 17, 2008

-Undertaker and Edge had been feuding most of the year and had a blow-off inside Hell in a Cell. They kind of blow through the actual match here and get to the post match barbecue. Taker chokeslams Egde off a ladder through the mat and then fire raises up through the hole. Match was great but the moment was kind of blah. It was certainly a way to blow things off between the two and give the fans a decisive winner.

2. The Miracle Return

-Aug. 25, 2002

-The same night Brock was crowned Champion, Shawn Michaels made his return to the ring against HHH and they put on an amazing match. Shawn stepped back in the ring and was still one of the best wrestlers in the world which blew everyone away. What was to be a one off was so great, they realized there was a lot more Shawn could do. HHH calls it mind boggling looking back. Shawn gets the win and sadly, we don’t see the post match where HHH attacked Shawn and JR lost his mind.

1. The First TLC

-Aug. 27, 2000

-This had to be the number one choice just because of how much it influenced a generation of wrestlers. Some may say that isn’t the best thing, but I am good with it. The Hardys, Dudleys, Edge and Christian stole the show and most will tell you this is still the greatest TLC Match of All Time. I think I still give the edge (yes, pun) to TLC II. Don’t sleep on the TLC match earlier this year that was on SmackDown as those teams were pissed off at being left off Mania and put on an amazing match.

-Fun watch and I can’t really argue with the moments included here. I am sure there are some matches that were missing that will come to be later, but they nailed the top spot and probably the top two. As always, feel free to discuss below. Thanks for reading!