411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: The Bloodline

-Last night I did the episode centered on Cody Rhodes and today we get the other half of the WrestleMania XL Main Event: The Bloodline. Let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as usual! We get a rundown of the Samoan Dynasty from days gone by and now the current Bloodline running things in the WWE.

10. Acknowledge Me

-Hell in a Cell: Oct 25, 2020: This match is so awesome but gets forgotten as it was in the ThunderDome era. Roman was only 6 or so weeks into his Title reign and was killing it with the new Tribal Chief character. Just all sorts of drama in this one as Roman notes that he beat Jey into The Bloodline. Great finish with Jey saying I Quit because Roman was choking out Jimmy.

9. Unified Tag Team Champions

-RAW: May 20, 2022: Roman had unified the WWE and Universal Title at WrestleMania and he wanted his cousins to do the same with The Tag Titles. The get some help from Roman and take the RAW Tag Titles from Rated RK-Bro. Pretty much all there is to say about this one.

8. Feeling Ucey

-SmackDown: Oct. 28, 2022: Just amazing character work here and one of the funniest moments you will see. It starts though with a great moment with Jey yelling, “I don’t give a damn what The Tribal Chief say,” as he is yelling at Sami. The look on Roman’s face and the reaction from the crowd is something else. Sami plays peacekeeper and we get “ucey,” for the first time. The Usos talk about covering their mouth to keep from breaking character. Jey was gone and Roman made him stand right here and do what was needed. It was this moments that just keeping adding up and making this an epic storyline that drew all the money.

7. The Final Test

-Royal Rumble: Jan 28, 2023: This should be way higher as it started the end of The original Bloodline. Roman beats Kevin Owens and handcuffs him to the ropes to deal the final blow but Sami wants mercy for his old friend. Roman wants Sami to hit the killing blow, but Sami blasts Roman with the chair in a near perfect recreation of Seth doing the same to Roman to end The Shield. Jimmy notes it was the loudest pop he has heard and it’s certainly in the running. Sami then gets destroyed by Roman, Jimmy, and Solo while Jey leaves confused as he finally trusted Sami and it came back to haunt him. This was just amazing and I can watch that chair shot and reaction all day long.

6. Main Event Usos

-WrestleMania 39: The right decision was made as The Usos vs. Owens/Zayn for the Unified Tag Titles deserved to be The Main Event of Night One. The match was perfect and epic and everything we wanted. It had a tough act to follow as well as Charlotte and Rhea tore the house down earlier. Sami says it was more than just a dream come true as you can’t even think to dream of something like that. KO and Sami get the win to send the crowd into a fit of joy.

5. Pledge Allegiance

-SmackDown: June 16, 2023: Months after Mania there is still fall-out for The Usos losing at Mania. Jey is put in the middle as Jimmy is done with Roman and The Bloodline. We get the tease of Jey turning on his brother, but instead he hits Roman with a superkick to start the Bloodline Civil War.

4. Last Man Standing

-SummerSlam: Aug. 30, 2022: One of the greatest spectacle matches WWE has ever produced as Brock Lesnar drove a TRACTOR to the ring and used it to lift a corner of the ring up in the air. That is still so wild! This was the official start of the HHH era and Michael Cole had the shackles taken off on commentary. Roman notes a day working with Brock you better pack a lunch. It’s a toss-up between this match and their first one at Mania 31 for best match in their series.

3. Civil War Games

-Survivor Series: Nov 30, 2022: A year after making his WWE return, CM Punk is in War Games standing next to the OG Bloodline against The New Bloodline. Probably should be lower on the list but it did lead to The Favor which led to Heyman and his new alliance. OG Bloodline get the win and Solo has been on a slide down the card since, but Jacob is about to blow up and become a Main Event star sooner than later. We will see how much Jeff Cobb helps Solo.

2. Tribal Combat

-RAW: Jan 6, 2025: Way too high as this was Tribal Combat on the first RAW of the Netflix Era. Solo vs. Roman! Roman says that was the first day of the rest of his life. Heyman says Roman can truly lay claim to being Greatest of All Time.

1. The Bloodline Rules

-WrestleMania XL: Night One: I don’t know about this being number one. It seems I am in the minority though as everyone is calling it the Biggest Tag Match in WWE history. Cody notes it was a match against the biggest star in the company and one of the most famous men on the planet. Rock pins Cody clean and it looked like it would lead somewhere and it did….Travis Scott. I kid!

-Michael Cole wraps things up this week!

-Some great stuff and it was fun to take a trip down Bloodline memory lane. This was the storyline that helped the WWE rebound and there are so many moments, but this was a strong representation. I think the Sami turn and heavy heel heat beating that followed is my top moment from this list. Thanks for reading!