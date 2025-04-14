411’s WWE’s Greatest Moments Report: WrestleMania in The ’80s

Speaking of WrestleMania here is a plug for my review of the new Peacock/WWE documentary focused on WrestleMania IX. The nostalgia is going to be flowing for this one. Let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole welcomes us to the show!

10. A Star-Studded Main Event

-As tradition they start from the beginning with the 10 spot. It’s the Main Event of Hogan and Mr. T vs. Piper and Mr. Wonderful. Jimmy Hart says he stayed in the arena as long as he could because he had to remember it for the rest of his life. Hogan says it was a great springboard and there was no way it could have gone any better.

9. Rude Awakening

-WrestleMania V: Rude wearing the IC spray painted tights! Classic! Big time upset here as Rick Rude gets the win and IC Title from The Ultimate Warrior thanks to help from Bobby Heenan. Classic finish with Heenan tripping Warrior and holding his leg down so Rude gets the pin. Jesse cheering on commentary is great!

8. Rock, Wrestling and Championships

-WrestleMania I: Cyndi Lauper is here and again, why isn’t she in the Hall of Fame? She knew her and Wendi could do something fun. Trish is here and man, does she look great. Sorry, guy moment there! Mickie says the Wendi match at Mania was one of the most talked about and broke down barriers. Wendi says it was electric and she wanted to be a role model to girls. She calls it the hi-light of her life.

7. Six-Man Brawl

-WrestleMania III: Bulldogs and Tito vs Hart Foundation and Danny Davis. Bret says it was a great time for all of them to be together on the same stage and calls it powerful stuff. Road Dogg says it made sense for the Hart Foundation and Bulldogs to have a match against each other in some fashion at WrestleMania. Not sure how this is bigger than any of the moments behind it, but whatever.

6. Punch-Out

-WrestleMania 2: Boxing Match: Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper. Interview with Piper from 2011 as he says there was so much bad blood he wasn’t sure what was going to happen. Worked boxing matches are just weird and Piper isn’t laying down for T, so we get a DQ. Punk notes 40 years later they are still talking about it.

5. Macho Madness

-WrestleMania IV: Great stuff here as Randy Savage wins 4 matches in one night to win the WWF Championship Tournament. They edit out the Hogan interference and play it like Savage won which is fine as Savage deserves his moment. Cole tells us Savage won the Title with his manager and best friend by his side and that segues to:

4. Mega-Powers Explode

-WrestleMania V: Thankfully, they didn’t get too cute for the title for this moment. One of my favorite matches and my favorite angle of all time. These are my two favorite wrestlers ever and I make sure to watch this match at least once a year. WrestleMania V was the first VHS wrestling tape I ever bought. Hogan gets the win and becomes WWF Champion for a second time. Hogan says it was a magical time, but didn’t realize how special it was until years later.

3. The Body Slam Challenge

-WrestleMania: Body Slam Match: Andre vs. Studd: Cool fact: My boss for over 20 years was college roommates with Studd’s nephew and he came to work at our vet clinic for about a year. Good moment for Andre as the fans loved him and he liked being The Giant, so it made sense for him to knock Studd down a peg or two. Waltman notes it was a match he wanted to see. Can you imagine Andre working a match with Waltman?

They tease what could be the last two moments, but come on. There can be only two moments left and if not, this list is hot garbage.

2. Dragon’s Fire

-WrestleMania III: Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat: YES! For a long time this was my favorite match of all time and it still may be because every time I see it I lose my mind. Bret Hart says he knew it was going to be the best match on the card for sure. This match deserves all the flowers and stars you can give it. It will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sooner than later as it is historic and influential as countless wrestlers have tried to copy this match. Steamboat says this is the match fans always ask him about which says a lot considering the series he had with Flair.

1. The Slam Heard ‘Round The World

-WrestleMania III: Hogan vs. Andre: There was only acceptable moment for the top spot and honestly, if you included every WrestleMania, this still should be the top moment. There has been no bigger match in wrestling history and certainly in WWE history. If they had a big enough stadium this match would have brought in over 100,000 fans. This match has had a song written about it and it made me cry the first time I heard it. Hogan says it was the right time, place and people. “It was just perfect.” No kidding! HOGAN SLAMMING ANDRE IS THE GREATEST MOMENT IN WWE HISTORY! I LOVE WRESTLING! Look at that crowd!

-They nailed the top two so no complaints. I loved this show but this was right up my alley. With only 5 shows to pick from there were going to be some moments that were a little weaker, but overall they had a solid list. Demolition winning the Tag Titles at Mania IV would be the one missing for me. Bundy squashing a midget wrestler or Andre winning The Battle Royal featuring NFL players are others one I thought they might include. Here is how I would rank the 10 moments included.

10. Bulldogs/Tito vs. Davis/Hart Foundation

9. Body Slam Match

8. Boxing Match

7. Richter/Kai

6. Rude/Warrior

5. Hogan/T vs. Piper/Wonderful

4. Savage Title Win

3. Hogan/Savage

2. Steamboat/Savage

1. Hogan/Andre

