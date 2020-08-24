wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: 5 Most Shocking X-Division Title Wins, Eric Young Bites Tommy Dreamer, Backstage Impact Scenes
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Brian Myers interrupts Willie’s interview, Hernandez has another deal for Reno Scum in these scenes from backstage at Impact Wrestling.
– Eric Young bites Tommy Dreamer’s Face in this classic Impact Wrestling moment from February 20th, 2015.
– 5 Most Shocking X-Division Championship Wins in Impact Wrestling History.
