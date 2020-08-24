wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: 5 Most Shocking X-Division Title Wins, Eric Young Bites Tommy Dreamer, Backstage Impact Scenes

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Impact Wrestling AXS TV Logo

– Brian Myers interrupts Willie’s interview, Hernandez has another deal for Reno Scum in these scenes from backstage at Impact Wrestling.

– Eric Young bites Tommy Dreamer’s Face in this classic Impact Wrestling moment from February 20th, 2015.

– 5 Most Shocking X-Division Championship Wins in Impact Wrestling History.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Ashish

More Stories

loading