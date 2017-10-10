WWE News: 5 Things You Need to Know Before Tonight’s Smackdown, Raw Social Media Rating

– Here is Cathy Kelly, hosting WWE’s 5 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown video…

According to wrestlinginc.com, here are the social media ratings for last night’s WWE Raw. Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 272,000 interactions with 48,000 unique authors on Twitter, which is up from last week’s 211,000 Twitter interactions with 44,000 unique authors. The show also had 237,000 Facebook interactions with 161,000 unique authors, which is up from last week’s 151,000 interactions with 107,000 unique authors on Facebook.