50 Cent, Lil Wayne & More Seen With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Title During NBA All Star Weekend

February 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The gold WWE Title belt continues to be passed around, with 50 Cent and more being seen with the title during NBA All Star Weekend. Snoop Dogg’s championship belt has seen a number of people with it over the past couple of years, and the WWE Twitter account posted pics of 50, Lil Wayne, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, and Anuel AA all holding the title during the All-Star weekend as you can see below.

Snoop announced that the title had gone missing back in December of 2022 and it has ended up in the hands of everyone from Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live to Pete Davidson since.

